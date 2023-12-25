Twin vs. Twin XL Mattresses: Differences, Dimensions and Who They're Best For

Good quality sleep is vital to your health, both physical and mental. And when it comes to choosing a mattress, size can play a huge role in how comfortable you are.

If you're looking for slimmer mattresses, twin and twin XL mattresses are smart options to consider. Twin mattresses are perfect if you're under 6 feet tall, while twin XL mattresses are 5 inches longer, better accommodating taller sleepers.

Our guide on twin vs. twin XL mattresses examines the pros and cons of each option as well as factors to consider when buying a new bed. We'll help you make the right choice and sleep soundly in no time.

Twin mattress

Anton Porkin/Getty Images





A traditional twin mattress is 38 inches wide and 75 inches long, making it comfortable for single sleepers who aren't too tall. Here are some pros and cons to consider with a regular twin:

Pros

Ideal for single sleepers under 6 feet tall

Good for smaller spaces including dorms, apartments or children's bedrooms

More affordable than larger mattresses

Easy to transport and flip

Cons

Less suited for sleepers over 6 feet tall

Wide enough for only one person

Who a twin mattress is best for

Twin mattresses work best for single sleepers, including college students and children. They also work well for people who are under 6 feet tall, as they provide enough space to stretch out without taking up too much space or causing your legs to dangle off the bed.

Best twin mattresses

Tuft and Needle Nod mattress Amazon





When looking for the best twin mattresses, here are some of the top options to consider:

Tuft and Needle Nod

If you want a no-frills twin bed that's comfortable and affordable, the Tuft and Needle Nod twin mattress could be a good fit. Its poly foam construction strikes a balance between comfort and support, and with a 100-night trial, there is ample time to make sure it's the right choice.

Nectar Premier

The Nectar Premier is the best memory foam twin mattress on the market. It's 13 inches of thick, providing ample support for back, side and stomach sleepers. Thanks to its thickness and memory foam construction, you won't have to worry about pressure points while you doze. Topping it off is a poly-blend cooling cover that does a good job of providing soft comfort without the chill. Overall, it's a more expensive twin mattress, but one that offers plenty of comfort and support.

Ghostbed Flex Hybrid

It isn't uncommon for memory foam beds to run hot. This hybrid twin mattress from Ghostbed offers a mix of support and temperature balance with a cooling cover that improves airflow while dispersing heat. Just as important, its medium firmness makes it comfortable for sleepers of all positions. If you want a bed that's cool to the touch and will relieve your pressure points, this is a mattress to consider.

Twin XL mattress

Anton Porkin/Getty Images

A twin XL mattress is 38 inches wide by 80 inches long -- 5 inches longer than a traditional twin mattress. As such, it's better suited to taller sleepers over 6 feet who need more space to stretch out. Here are some pros and cons to consider with twin XL mattresses:

Pros

Great for taller sleepers

Best for single sleepers

Great for cozier areas including small bedrooms or dorms

Cons

Limited availability compared with other mattress sizes

Fewer bedding options

Who a twin XL mattress is best for

A twin XL bed is ideal for single sleepers who are taller than 6 feet. The extra length allows ample room to stretch out without leaving legs and feet dangling over the edge. Because these mattresses are still narrow, they're easier to fit in smaller areas including dorms, apartments or children's rooms.

Twin vs. twin XL comparison

Still considering which option is the best for you? Here is a direct comparison:



Twin Twin XL Dimensions 38" x 75" 38" x 80" Price range $100-$1,500 $200-$2,000 Best for Single sleepers under 6 feet tall Single sleepers over 6 feet tall

What to consider before buying a mattress

ViewStock/Getty Images

When you're searching for the best mattress, here are some factors to consider:

Room size

The size of your room plays a huge role in determining the size of the mattress you'll want to consider. For a smaller room, twin or twin XL mattresses could be a good fit. They'll give you space to add other furniture and move around comfortably.

Budget

Twin mattresses will be kinder to your wallet, as you can find high-quality models like the Tuft and Needle Nod twin mattress for under $350 on Amazon. You'll also be able to find less expensive options for twin XL mattresses, though you might not have as many choices as you would with a regular twin. Keep in mind that with twin XL mattresses, you'll also need to find specialty bedding and a longer bed frame, which can increase expenses.

Sleeping preferences

Your sleep position should also play a role in which bed you choose. Side sleepers need a mix of firmness for support and enough softness to prevent pressure points. Meanwhile, back and stomach sleepers need firmer mattresses to ensure proper alignment for a restful sleep.

Type of mattress

When you shop for a mattress, you'll encounter a variety of different construction types. For example, innerspring mattresses can be ideal for side sleepers looking for a mix of softness and support. Foam beds offer pressure-relieving benefits, particularly if you choose memory foam, while open-cell foam offers a cooler feel. There are also hybrid options, combining coils with foam to strike a balance between support and comfort.

Body type

How much you weigh and how tall you are also should factor into your choice. Taller sleepers will need a longer bed to stay comfortable. That's why a twin XL mattress offers 5 additional inches of length. How much you weigh can also shape your choice. Lighter sleepers under 230 pounds can benefit from a softer to medium firmness, while sleepers weighing more than 230 pounds should select a firmer mattress.

Use of bed

Is this going to be the mattress you use every night, or will it be in the guest room or another spot where it will be used only sporadically? Answering this question can help you determine how much you'll want to spend. If it will get regular use, consider investing in a higher-quality bed. Otherwise, something that juggles comfort and affordability might make more sense.

Twin vs. twin XL mattress FAQs

Is a twin XL the same as a twin? No, a twin XL mattress is 5 inches longer than a traditional twin mattress, making it ideal for taller sleepers.

Are twin and twin XL comforters the same size? No, a twin comforter is 5 inches shorter than a twin XL comforter.

Can a twin XL mattress go with a twin frame? Because of its longer length, a twin XL mattress won't fit a regular twin frame. You'll need to buy a bed frame that specifically fits a twin XL mattress.