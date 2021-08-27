A travel massage pillow is down to $39 and will change flying forever

Trakk

I don't know if you've been on or around an airplane these days, but things aren't great. The only thing that could possibly make a flight bearable is a mile-high neck massage and if you've got $39 to spare, you can have exactly that. This Trakk travel massage pillow is currently on sale and more than 60% off, .

The very same pillow is selling for $70 on Amazon and $100 at , where it gets an excellent score in over 400 verified-purchase reviews. It's adjustable and portable, with five modes including shiatsu massage. It also turns off after 15 minutes in case you fall asleep. You can grab it in pink or black. It's the ultimate gift for the bus, train or plane regular on your list.

