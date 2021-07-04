Deal Savings Price













































Thinking about celebrating Independence Day by ditching your old, lumpy mattress? Smart move. This holiday weekend is a great time to find deals galore. You see, on July 4, many mattress companies roll out deep, deep discounts, so if you've been dreaming of a new bed, now is the time to strike. Whether you're seeking pressure-relieving memory foam, an all-natural hypoallergenic latex mattress, a super-comfy hybrid mattress or a customizable adjustable mattress set, you're sure to find amazing markdowns on our list below.

If you're feeling unsure about trying out a new mattress type, take a look at some of the sleep trial offers on many of the newer mattresses. You'll find they're often returnable from anywhere up to a full year to ensure you're happy with your purchase -- and many online mattress brands will pick them up either free of charge or for as little as a $99 transportation fee, then provide you with a full refund. You really can't lose trying out one of these mattresses!

If you need help making an informed decision, check out our article on how to buy a mattress online, as well as our lists of the best mattresses you can buy online and the best air mattresses. And if you're in the market for a pillow or new sheets, we've got you covered.

Keep an eye on this space to see any new July 4th mattress sales and deals that show up. We'll be updating this list periodically with any new deals we think you'll love. Happy shopping!

CNET picks

These deals are either from brands we already recommend or vendors that our readers have most frequently bought from in the recent past.

You can take 30% off any Amerisleep mattress and up to $239 in free gifts with code AS30.

Everything is on sale at Casper, where you can get up to 30% off Casper mattress bundles, 15% off individual mattresses, sheets and pillows, and 10% off everything else -- plus up to 50% off final sale items.

GhostBed's Fourth of July mattress sale includes 40% off bundles of an adjustable bed base and mattress, plus 30% off all mattresses. You also get two free luxury pillows with a mattress purchase.

Get up to $200 off Helix products on the Helix website, as it doesn't offer mattresses on Amazon. Using the following codes to get the Helix mattress discount: $100 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more with code: JULY4100 .

. $150 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250 or more with code: JULY4 150 .

. $200 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 or more with code: JULY4200.

For the Fourth of July, mattress company Layla is discounting its mattresses by up to $200, plus throwing in two free Layla memory foam pillows. Free shipping; no-contact delivery is included.

Leesa's Fourth of July sale lets you save up to $500 off the purchase of a Leesa mattress plus two free pillows. No code needed.

Nectar is currently offering $399 in accessories on their site -- a mattress protector, a sheet set and a pair of pillows -- with every Nectar mattress order. No code needed.

For the Fourth of July, Purple is offering up to $350 off mattress bundles, which include sheets, pillows and a mattress protector. You can also save $50 off the bed frame with a Purple mattress purchase.

On their site, save up to 20% during Tuft & Needle's Fourth of July sale.

More mattress deals

Save an exclusive 25% off mattresses with the code Mattress4th. Available now through July 4.

Get $300 off plus a $499 Tranquility Sleep Bundle with the purchase of an Awara mattress. For each purchase, the mattress brand will plant 10 trees through trees.org.

With any mattress order, you'll save 25% off, plus get two free pillows and a free sheet set (worth $250). Use code CHILL at checkout.

For Birch's July Fourth mattress sale, you can take $400 off and get two free Eco-Rest pillows with any Birch mattress purchase when you use the code JULY400.

With Cocoon by Sealy's Fourth of July sale, you can knock 35% off the price of a Chill mattress and get a free sheet set and two pillows.

Buy a mattress and DreamCloud will knock $200 off the price and throw in accessories worth $399 for its Fourth of July sale. No code needed. Subscribe to their email list to receive up to $399 of accessories included with every mattress purchase.

Everything at Haven is 50% off for its Fourth of July sale. No code needed.

You can save up to 50% off select mattresses storewide, then get an additional $25 off when you add the code CNET25 at checkout.

You can save $250 on any size original Lull mattress during its Fourth of July sale.

Save 20% on select mattresses, 10% off furniture and bedding, no code needed.

Save $300 off mattresses and two free pillows when you sign up for Puffy's email list.

Get $200 off your total mattress purchase of $975 or more during Saatva's Fourth of July sale.

Sweet Night's Fourth of July sale includes 15% off mattresses and 40% off Bamboo Pillows when you use JULY4 at the checkout.

You can get $500 off the Tempur Breeze mattress and free accessories worth $300 for the Fourth of July. Through July 5, you can save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud mattress and 40% on a Tempur mattress topper.

You can save $300 on any Vaya Mattress with code VAYA300.

You can save $150 on any Zoma mattress, up to $540 in free gifts.

