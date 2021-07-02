iOS 15 beta bugs Tesla Model S Plaid fire Richard Branson to visit space before Jeff Bezos The Tomorrow War review July 4th sales, deals Child tax credit FAQ
The best July 4th mattress sales and deals

It's never been a better time to buy a new mattress.

July Fourth is a great time to find deals galore -- and mattresses are no exception. If you've been dreaming of a new bed, now is the time to strike. Whether you're seeking pressure-relieving memory foam, an all-natural hypoallergenic latex mattress, a super comfy hybrid mattress or a customizable adjustable mattress set, you're sure to find amazing markdowns on our list below.

If you're feeling unsure about trying out a new mattress type, take a look at some of the sleep trial offers on many of the newer mattresses. You'll find they're often returnable from anywhere up to a full year to ensure you're happy with your purchase -- and many online mattress brands will pick them up either free of charge or for as little as a $99 transportation fee, then provide you with a full refund. You really can't lose trying out one of these mattresses!

If you need help making an informed decision, check out our article on how to buy a mattress online, as well as our lists of the best mattresses you can buy online and the best air mattresses. And if you're in the market for a pillow or new sheets, we've got you covered.

Keep an eye on this space to see any new July 4th mattress sales and deals that show up. We'll be updating this list periodically with any new deals we think you'll love. Happy shopping!  

Amerisleep

Save 30% on any mattress & get up to $239 in free gifts

You can take 30% off any Amerisleep mattress and up to $239 in free gifts with code AS30.

See at Amerisleep

Casper

Save up to 30% on mattress bundles, 15% off sheets and pillows

Everything is on sale at Casper, where you can get up to 30% off Casper mattress bundles, 15% off individual mattresses, sheets and pillows, and 10% off everything else -- plus up to 50% off final sale items.

See at Casper

GhostBed

Save 40% on adjustable base bundles, 30% on mattresses plus two free pillows

GhostBed's 4th of July mattress sale includes 40% off bundles of an adjustable bed base and mattress, plus 30% off all mattresses. You also get two free luxury pillows with a mattress purchase.

See at GhostBed

Helix

Up to $200 off your mattress, plus free Dream Pillows

Get up to $200 off Helix products on the Helix website, as they don't offer mattresses on Amazon. 

Using the following codes to get the Helix mattress discount:

  • $100 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more with code: JULY4100.
  • $150 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250 or more with code: JULY4150.
  • $200 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 or more with code: JULY4200.
See at Helix

Layla

Save up to $200 and get two free pillows

For the 4th of July, mattress company Layla is discounting its mattresses by up to $200, plus throwing in two free Layla memory foam pillows. Free shipping; no-contact delivery is included.

See at Layla

Leesa

Save up to $500 on select mattresses

Leesa's 4th of July sale lets you save up to $500 off the purchase of a Leesa mattress plus two free pillows. No code needed.

See at Leesa

Nectar

Get up to $399 worth of free accessories with mattress purchase

Nectar is currently offering $399 in accessories on their site -- a mattress protector, a sheet set and a pair of pillows -- with every Nectar mattress order. No code needed.

See at Nectar

Purple

$350 off mattress bundles with pillows, sheets and mattress protector.

For the 4th of July, Purple is offering up to $350 off mattress bundles, which include sheets, pillows and a mattress protector. You can also save $50 off the bed frame with a Purple mattress purchase.

$1,099 at Purple

Tuft & Needle

20% sitewide for 4th of July

On their site, save up to 20% during Tuft & Needle's 4th of July sale.

See at Tuft & Needle

More mattress deals

Allswell

25% off all mattresses

Save an exclusive 25% off mattresses with the code Mattress4th.

Available now through 7/4/2021

See at Allswell

Awara Sleep

Up to $300 off the Awara mattress plus free accessories

Get $300 off plus a $499 Tranquility Sleep Bundle with the purchase of an Awara mattress. For each purchase, the mattress brand will plant 10 trees through trees.org.

See at Awara Sleep

Bear Mattress

Save 25% site-wide, plus $250 free gift set

With any mattress order, you'll save 25% off, plus get two free pillows and a free sheet set (worth $250). Use code CHILL at checkout.

See at Bear Mattress

Birch

Save $400 and get two free pillows

For Birch's July 4th mattress sale, you can take $400 off and get two free Eco-Rest pillows with any Birch mattress purchase when you use the code JULY400.

See at Birch

Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35%, plus free pillows and sheets

With Cocoon by Sealy's 4th of July sale, you can knock 35% off the price of a Chill mattress and get a free sheet set and two pillows.

See at Cocoon by Sealy

DreamCloud

$200 off mattresses and get free accessories worth $399

Buy a mattress and DreamCloud will knock $200 off the price and throw in accessories worth $399 for its 4th of July sale. No code needed.

Subscribe to their email list to receive up to $399 of accessories included with every mattress purchase.

See at DreamCloud

Haven

Save 50% on everything storewide

Everything at Haven is 50% off for its 4th of July sale. No code needed.

See at Haven

Idle Sleep

Save 50% off select mattresses storewide

You can save up to 50% off select mattresses storewide, then get an additional $25 off when you add the code CNET25 at checkout.

See at Idle Sleep

Lull

Save $250 on any size Lull original mattress

You can save $250 on any size original Lull mattress during its 4th of July sale.

See at Lull

Nest Bedding

Save 20% on select mattresses

Save 20% on select mattresses, 10% off furniture and bedding, no code needed.

See at Nest Bedding

Puffy

Save $300 off any mattress and two free pillows

Save $300 off mattresses and two free pillows when you sign up for Puffy's email list. 

See at Puffy

Saatva

Get $200 off your total mattress purchase of $975 or more

Get $200 off your total mattress purchase of $975 or more during Saatva's 4th of July sale.

See at Saatva

Sweet Night

Get 15% off sitewide and 40% bamboo pillows

Sweet Night's 4th of July sale includes 15% off mattresses and 40% off Bamboo Pillows when you use JULY4 at the checkout.

See at Sweet Night

Tempur-Pedic

Save 30% off Tempur-Cloud mattress, 40% off Tempur Toppers

You can get $500 off the Tempur Breeze mattress and free accessories worth $300 for the 4th of July.

Through July 5, you can save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud mattress and 40% on a Tempur mattress topper. 

See at Tempur-Pedic

Vaya

Save $300 on a mattress

You can save $300 on any Vaya Mattress with code VAYA300.

See at Vaya

Zoma

Save $150 on any mattress

You can save $150 on any Zoma mattress, up to $540 in free gifts.

See at Zoma

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.