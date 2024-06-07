The Age-Old Debate: Do You Actually Need a Top Sheet?

Traditions are all around us, but figuring out whether we do something because that's how it's always been done or because it makes sense for us can be tricky. For instance, do you need a top sheet on your bed? Like many traditions, this one is up for debate. Some people swear by always using a top sheet, while others avoid them avidly, and a third group only uses them sometimes. Whether or not you should use top sheets will depend on several variables, not least of which is your personal preference. Still, preferences or not, there are solid arguments for and against sleeping under a top sheet.

What are top sheets?

Bedding generally starts with a fitted sheet that fits around and hugs the mattress. These sheets provide comfort to sleepers and help protect the mattress. People sleep directly on the fitted sheet and underneath a top sheet (sometimes called a flat sheet) if one is being used. This top sheet then separates the sleeper from any comforters, duvets or other blankets that may also be used on the bed. While this may be a traditional approach to bedding, there are plenty of reasons to consider before committing to using or not using top sheets.

Reasons to use a top sheet

Getty Images/Olga Nikiforova

There are many good points to consider when it comes to using a top sheet. Some reasons may fit some sleepers better than others, but if you resonate with any of the arguments below, you may want to consider keeping a top sheet.

You don't want to wash your comforter more frequently

How often we wash our bedding can have an impact on its short-term comfort and its long-term durability. One purpose of a top sheet is to keep our comforters, quilts and other blankets from coming in direct contact with our skin. This added barrier can help keep these bedding items cleaner for longer, reducing how often we must wash them. You'll still need to wash the fitted and top sheet frequently but should be able to delay somewhat on blankets.

You get cold at night or live in a cold climate

Pockets of air can serve as an excellent insulator, and sleeping under a top sheet creates just such a layer around you as you sleep. If you live in a cold climate or generally get cold in your sleep, using a top sheet can help keep you warmer through the night.

You prefer a light sheet as a comforter

Some people sleep hot or simply dislike the feeling of weight on them as they sleep. Likewise, you may be sleeping in a hot climate and want less rather than more insulation. In all these cases, sleepers may prefer to sleep under a top sheet with no further bedding above it, giving a thin yet discernable layer of comfort and insulation without smothering them in weight or warmth.

Why you might want to stick to a fitted sheet

Not every sleep situation is improved by having a top sheet. In many instances, not using top sheets may work better for you. If the points below make more sense to you than those above, you may want to skip the top sheet altogether.

You are an exceptionally hot sleeper

Some people sleep so hot that they may prefer not to be fully covered in any type of bedding, even a thin top sheet. In some cases, people who sleep exceptionally hot may want a thin blanket that can easily be tossed aside in the night, but some may prefer to sleep on a fitted sheet with nothing on top of them at all.

You constantly toss and turn in your sleep

If you toss and turn in your sleep, you may wake up with your bedding to the side or on the floor. In these situations, you might consider skipping the top sheet as it's still getting dirty but not doing you much good. If you find yourself cold but unable to keep sheets and blankets on at night, you may consider sleeping with the temperature in the room turned up.

You are constantly washing your bedding, regardless

One of the main reasons people use top sheets is to reduce how often they need to wash their comforters, quilts and other blankets. If you're already washing these bedding items every week, the top sheet may serve little purpose. For instance, if you have pets that get on your bed or clean more than others due to allergies, you may find that your top sheet isn't doing you much good but merely adding to the laundry load.

Do you really need a top sheet?

Getty Images/Narcia

Whether you need a top sheet can depend on what you use it for and how it impacts your comfort and laundry. Ultimately, which way you choose is a personal choice that only needs to be justified to yourself. However, there are several good reasons to consider either position, depending on how your body sleeps, your lifestyle, and your bedroom environment. Independent of which choice you make, it's essential to wash your bedding regularly.