The 6 Best Pillows For Side Sleepers in 2023

Have you ever spent the night at a hotel, friend or family member's house and wondered what kind of pillow they use because you wanted it for yourself? That's a telltale sign it's time for a new pillow. But like a pair of shoes, every pillow won't fit every sleeper; it's important that your pillow accommodates your particular size and preferred sleeping position.

The best pillow for side sleepers is tall and lofty (another word for height, in pillow terms). Picture yourself sleeping on your side without a pillow; your head and neck sag into the empty space between your head and mattress, promoting misalignment along the spine. This is what happens if your pillow is thin or unsupportive.

I've tested over 30 pillows in the years I have reviewed sleep products, and this roundup showcases six of what I think are the best pillows for side sleepers, including the best affordable pillow for side sleepers and best overall pick.

What's the best pillow for side sleepers?

The best pillow for side sleepers that seemingly has it all is the Purple Harmony. If you've never tried a Purple product or even latex foam before, prepare for a comfy, unique experience. It's made with Purple's GelFlex Grid and Talalay latex, making the pillow soft, airy and light without compromising support. It's also great at regulating temperature.

Purple Harmony - Best pillow for side sleepers

Caroline Igo/CNET Purple Harmony Best overall pillow for side sleepers The Purple Harmony pillow is one of my favorites; It's not fluffy like a down pillow, but laying on it feels like a light and airy cloud. Purple's GelFlex Grid spans across the top layer, providing soft and squishy comfort, while the Talalay latex in the pillow's core provides ample head support and keeps the pillow from falling flat. Read more $199 at Purple

Sleep Number Sleep Number Comfort Fit Best adjustable mattress for side sleepers Not a down pillow but not a true foam pillow either, the ComfortFit pillow from Sleep Number offers the best of both worlds. The Ultimate ComfortFit model comes with three inserts inside, each stuffed with a memory foam and down-alternative fibers. The filling makes the pillow feel soft and fluffy without ever going flat. It's also one of the two pillows I sleep with every night; I've had mine for months and love it. Read more $140 at Sleep Number

Caroline Igo/CNET Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Best cooling pillow for side sleepers We had high expectations for a pillow with the name snow in it, and it didn't disappoint. The Casper Hybrid pillow actually tops our list for the best cooling pillow because of how well its phase-change and other cooling technology works. It's physically cool to the touch and promotes airflow so you stay more comfortable throughout the night. Read more $149 at Casper

Eli & Elm Eli & Elm Side Sleeper Pillow Best pillow for side sleepers with neck pain The ergonomically-designed Eli & Elm Side Sleeper pillow has a U-like shape that keeps your head and neck supported while nestling around the curves of your shoulder. It's stuffed with latex shreds that look like little noodles and fluffy polyester fiber, making the pillow soft, fluffy, bouncy and supportive at the same time. And while it's not cool to the touch, it regulates temperature well. Read more $105 at Eli & Elm

Caroline Igo/CNET Layla Kapok Pillow Best memory foam pillow for side sleepers Another adjustable pick on our best pillow for side sleepers list, the Layla Kapok pillow is extra lofty, stuffed with memory foam shreds and soft, eco-friendly kapok fibers. Layla is known for its light and airy memory foam mattresses, and that's exactly what the foam inside the Kapok pillow feels like. Your head is gently nestled by the foam without sinking too far into the material, and it's perfectly supportive for side sleepers. Read more $109 at Layla Sleep

Nectar Nectar Residence pillow Best affordable pillow for side sleepers I've tested the Nectar memory foam pillow that has been perpetually out of stock. While it doesn't look like that pillow is coming back, Nectar introduced the Residence pillow. It has the same construction, is made with the same materials and costs the same as the original Nectar pillow. It just got a little redesign. As such, I think it's the best pillow for side sleepers who want a more budget-friendly pick. Read more $50 at Nectar Sleep

How we picked the best pillow for side sleepers



I have tested around 30 or more pillows, and used my experience with the products to roundup the ones that were best suited for side sleepers. I considered:

Height

Firmness



Materials



Price



Additional features, like cooling abilities



Each pillow was tested for at least two days. Since this list focuses on side sleepers, the goal was to sleep through each night on my side without feeling a kink or discomfort in my neck. If I couldn't sleep through the night on my side with a certain pillow, it wasn't considered for this list.

Factors to consider when choosing the best pillow for side sleepers

Height is one of the most important metrics to look at when choosing the best pillow for side sleepers. If a pillow is too flat, it won't properly support the head and neck, which can lead to pain. I especially favored pillows that offer multiple height options or come with removable filling because they accommodate a wider range of side sleepers.

Firmness was another factor to consider when picking the best pillows for side sleepers. Pillows that are too soft can fall flat and not provide proper support. Adjustable pillows are great because you get to customize its firmness level to your liking.

Materials should also be taken into account when putting together our best side sleeper pillow roundup. The best materials for a lofty side sleeper pillow are foams like memory, poly and latex foam because they keep their shape all night.

Pricing on pillows range from under $20 all the way to $200 or more. This means almost anyone can find an accommodating pillow within their budget. Many pillows also come with a sleep trial, so you can get your money back if you don't think your purchase was worth it.

Best pillows for side sleepers compared Pillow Price Sizes Firmness Materials Machine washable? Trial Purple Harmony $199 Standard King Medium Hyper Elastic Polymer + Talalay latex Cover is machine washable 100 nights ComfortFit $140 Standard, King Adjustable Memory foam + polyester fiber Cover is machine washable 100 nights Casper Hybrid $149 Standard, King Medium Poly foam Cover is machine washable 30 nights Eli & Elm $105 Standard Adjustable Latex shreds + Polyester fiber Cover is machine washable 45 nights Layla Kapok $109 Queen, King Adjustable Memory foam shreds + Kapok fiber Cover is machine washable 120 nights Nectar Residence $50 Standard Adjustable Memory foam No - spot clean only 50 nights

Best pillow for side sleepers FAQ

What kind of pillow should side sleepers use? Side sleepers should use a tall, firm pillow that properly supports the head and keeps the neck in proper alignment with the spine.

What is the best filling for a side sleeper? Foam filling, whether it be shredded or a whole slab of foam. Pillows made solely of down or down alternative materials tend to fall flat, which can throw off the alignment of a side sleeper's spine and neck.