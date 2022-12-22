Target Recalls This Children's Blanket After Two Deaths Linked to It

Target is recalling about 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets after two children reportedly became trapped in the blankets and died by suffocation in April. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC), two other children have also been trapped in the blankets. If you have these blankets, you should stop using them immediately.

Target

The recalled blankets were sold exclusively at Target between December 2018 and September 2022. The blankets come in eight prints or colors, and the item numbers are 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361 (Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Gray), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink). These numbers can be found on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets.

According to the CPSC, young children can become trapped and die by suffocation by unzipping and crawling inside the blankets.

If you have these blankets, you can contact Target for a refund.

See also: Check out whether your shampoo or your at-home COVID-19 test has been recalled.

Now playing: Watch this: I Tried Emergency SOS via Satellite on the iPhone 14

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Mattress Buying Guides Type People Preference Mattress Reviews