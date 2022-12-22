CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Wellness Sleep

Target Recalls This Children's Blanket After Two Deaths Linked to It

The blankets were sold at Target stores nationwide.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
A children's weighted blanket with animals on it
If you bought this children's weighted blanket for your kids, you should stop using it immediately.
US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Target is recalling about 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets after two children reportedly became trapped in the blankets and died by suffocation in April. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC), two other children have also been trapped in the blankets. If you have these blankets, you should stop using them immediately.

A tag in a recalled blanket

This is where you can find the item number on the recalled blanekts.

 Target

The recalled blankets were sold exclusively at Target between December 2018 and September 2022. The blankets come in eight prints or colors, and the item numbers are 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361 (Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Gray), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink). These numbers can be found on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets. 

According to the CPSC, young children can become trapped and die by suffocation by unzipping and crawling inside the blankets. 

If you have these blankets, you can contact Target for a refund. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

