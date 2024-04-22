Sonu Sleep System Review 2024: Is This the Best Mattress for Side Sleepers Ever Made?

8.0 Sonu Sleep System $3,499 at Sonu Sleep Like Excellent for side sleepers

Excellent for side sleepers Accommodating overall feel

Accommodating overall feel Hybrid option

Hybrid option Sonu's patented "comfort channel" Don't like Might require additional accessories

Might require additional accessories Unable to rotate the mattress

Unable to rotate the mattress Fairly expensive

Sonu Sleep is a brand that we had not heard of until very recently, yet it's making a splash in the mattress industry with a unique design we have not encountered with any other beds. Plenty of mattresses claim special selling points that will improve your sleep, and it usually doesn't amount to a lot of tangible difference when compared to other competing mattresses. With Sonu, the unique design is immediately apparent, and I think it will provide some serious benefits to side sleepers, especially side sleepers who have dealt with shoulder pain from different beds.

First impressions of the Sonu mattress

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

My first impression of the Sonu mattress was immediately positive. I'll be talking a lot about Sonu's patented "Comfort Channel" in this review because it is the defining feature of the mattress and is the first thing I noticed, and I guarantee it will be the first thing you notice if you decide to get one.

The head of the bed is essentially a wide open space, aside from some edge foam. The mattress also comes with four "firm support" pillows that are designed to fit and fill the space. This design allows you to fit your arm into the channel, which immediately relieves pressure from my shoulder and feels nice and comfortable. Even without the unique "comfort channel," I think the mattress is quite comfortable.

I had two predominant thoughts after unboxing the Sonu mattress: "How did nobody think of this before?" and "I think I want this at home."

Sonu mattress construction and feel

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The Sonu Mattress comes in three different varieties: a "plush foam" model, a "hybrid" model and a "firm" model that uses foam instead of coils.

The model we were able to test was the "hybrid" and it took some confirmation on our part to figure out that it was actually a coil bed because it doesn't feel that much like a hybrid. The Sonu Hybrid mattress is very thick (measuring 14 inches) but the coils are only six inches thick.

Above the coils is a thick transition layer and then a slightly thinner layer of a responsive, neutral foam that is the primary comfort layer of the Sonu Hybrid. On the Sonu Plush and Sonu Firm, the support layer is swapped out for dense foam, and the foams are slightly different depending on the model.

The feel of the Sonu mattress is very neutral. Sonu doesn't say what type of foams it uses in its mattresses, but we're pretty good at figuring this out after testing mattresses for so long and everyone on the team agrees that both foam comfort layers are responsive polyurethane foam.

This means the bed doesn't have a distinct feel like a sink-in, dense memory foam or a responsive, buoyant latex foam. This style of unassuming feel is very common because most sleepers find it acceptable, if not super comfortable -- depending on their sleep preferences. Since this mattress has compelling features for couples, going with a more accommodating feel like this makes even more sense.

The "Comfort Channel"

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The construction of the Sonu mattress gets interesting at the head of the bed, where Sonu's patented "Comfort Channel" I mentioned earlier is featured, and I think this thing is seriously great.

One of the biggest issues side sleepers encounter is waking up in the middle of the night with shoulder pain, arm numbness and general discomfort that stems from having a lot of weight and pressure on the arm underneath you. As comfortable as side sleeping is for some people, there is nowhere for your arm to go and it's often pinned underneath your body unless you're sleeping on Sonu. The comfort channel allows your arm to rest essentially completely free of any body weight.

I found it felt really natural and more importantly, super comfortable. It might take a bit of getting used to, but I don't think it will take long. After testing the Sonu for several hours that night, when trying to sleep, I wished my mattress at home had the comfort channel, too.

Another benefit to this design is for couples. A classic problem for couples is when trying to cuddle up in bed, one partner's arm gets put into an awkward position which makes things uncomfortable for at least one person. With the "Comfort Channel," your arm can comfortably slide underneath, which helps eliminate that problem.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The four support pillows the mattress comes with give your arms plenty of maneuverability inside the channel while providing plenty of support for your neck and head. You will still be able to use your favorite pillow(s) on top of the support pillows, and Sonu sells pillows that are supposed to pair well with the support pillows specifically, but I found that any pillow I already liked worked just fine.

Although I think this is a great design, there are a couple of drawbacks to consider.

For starters, this design requires a specific type of fitted sheet to accommodate the comfort channel. This might not be a big deal for some, but if you already have fitted sheets you enjoy and have spent money on, it could be a sticking point. Each Sonu mattress should come with one sheet set included at no extra cost, but if you want more than one set, you'll have to order them from Sonu, and as of now, Sonu's sheets only come in one type of material, which is cotton.

The design also prevents mattress rotation. It is recommended to rotate your mattress every few months to help it wear evenly, kind of like rotating your car tires. This is especially important for couples who have significant differences in weight because one side of the bed will wear faster than the other. Unless you're willing to completely change the orientation of your bed, this could become a problem. The best solution would be to swap sides of the mattress every few months, but I think some couples might have a hard time with that because people get attached to their side of the bed.

Overall, I think the pros of the "Comfort Channel" outweigh the downsides, especially if you have been frustrated in the past by the issues it solves. Just keep in mind these potential downsides to Sonu's unique design.

Sonu mattress firmness and sleeper types

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

There are three versions of Sonu as I've mentioned. We were able to test the hybrid model, which lands in the middle in terms of firmness, according to Sonu, and we do agree that it is a flat medium on the firmness scale.

This means it should work fairly well for all sleeper types, back, stomach, side and combination. This type of firmness also works well for couples who don't quite agree on a specific firmness profile.

Based on information available from Sonu, the Push model should be around medium-soft, which should provide more pressure relief for side sleepers, and the Firm model should be closer to medium-firm, making it more appropriate for back and stomach sleepers.

In general, I don't think back sleepers will be interested in Sonu because back sleepers won't get any tangible benefit from the "Comfort Channel." The bed is designed for side sleepers in mind, but during testing, we did find it somewhat useful for stomach sleepers but not as much as for side sleepers.

Sonu mattress performance

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Edge support



During testing, we didn't notice any red flags in the edge support department. The coil layer on the hybrid model is encased in a firmer foam, which helps to reinforce the edge support, and during testing, we found it to be solid.

As far as we can tell, the foam models of Sonu do not have additional edge support elements, but based on previous experience with hundreds of other beds, I think the edge support will be sufficient on those models. As of writing, I can only speak to the hybrid model.

Motion isolation

Although the model of Sonu we tested is a hybrid, we found the motion isolation to be very good. I think this is because the ratio of coils to foam is lower in comparison to other hybrids. In general hybrid beds don't do as well at absorbing cross mattress motion because coils are more responsive than dense foam. I don't see this being an issue on Sonu, but if you are a light sleeper who has had issues in the past then one of the all foam Sonu mattresses might be preferable.

Temperature regulation

Sonu claims that the mattress features a "phase-change" material woven into the cover to make it active cooling. I can sort of feel a bit of cooling from the cover, but it is not strong enough for me to consider it an active cooling mattress. It should do a nice job at sleeping temperature neutral, and I don't think you'll be sleeping hot because of the mattress, but if you want a seriously cool sleeping mattress, you might want to look elsewhere.

Sonu mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin XL 38 x 80 inches $2,599 Full 54 x 75 inches $2,999 Queen 60 x 80 inches $3,499 King 76 x 80 inches $3,699 Cal king 72 x 84 inches $3,699

The Sonu Hybrid is a fairly expensive mattress when compared to other brands, but when looking at the brand that I think is most similar to Sonu, which is Purple, it is not excessively expensive. The reason I think Purple is the best comparison to Sonu is that the value proposition is based on a unique and novel thing: the GelFlex Grid for Purple and the Comfort Channel for Sonu.

Sonu does seem to reliably offer discounts on its mattresses, as well as bundle deals, which is always welcome. Make sure to look at our mattress deals page to see the latest offers on Sonu and any other mattress you may be interested in.

Sonu Sleep mattress policies

Free shipping

The Sonu Hybrid and all of its other beds will ship right to your door at no extra cost in the contiguous United States inside a box. Unboxing a mattress is a quick and easy process; we've done it literally hundreds of times, and it's actually fun. Sonu also ships with two to four support pillows depending on which size you choose.

It will ship to Alaska, Hawaii and Canada for an additional charge.

100-night trial

Sonu offers the usual standard in-home sleep trial of 100 nights. So you get roughly 3 months to really test out the bed to see if it's supportive enough and comfortable enough for you.

Keep in mind that it can take a month or longer for your body to adjust to a new mattress, no matter how well-suited it is to you. If you struggle to get a good night's sleep in the first week or two, don't panic.

If you decide that you are supremely confident that Sonu will be the mattress for you, there is an option when checking out to waive the trial period and save some money depending on the size of the mattress ($173 for a queen). I wouldn't recommend this because I think trial periods are important, but that is up to you.

Return policy

Sonu asks people to sleep on its mattress for at least 60 nights before initiating a return, which is longer than what we usually see (30 nights). If you decide the mattress isn't for you after the first 60 nights and before 100 nights, you can return it and get a full refund.

In certain situations, mostly if you live in Alaska, Hawaii or Canada, where you incurred a shipping charge, there will be a fee associated with a mattress return.

Warranty

The Sonu mattress is backed by a standard 10-year warranty. If you buy a mattress online, a 10-year warranty is the minimum you should expect.

Final verdict

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The Sonu mattress is a very cool and unique concept that provides some real benefits for side sleepers. As I mentioned earlier, when I first started testing this mattress when I went home and tried to fall asleep, I found myself really missing the Comfort Channel, although my current mattress (the Tempur Pro Breeze) works quite well for me as a side sleeper.

Even without this unique feature, I found the bed itself to be quite comfortable, but the reason someone would be interested in Sonu is the Comfort Channel. I would say if you are a primary side sleeper and have struggled with shoulder pain, arm numbness or discomfort when cuddling with your partner, the Sonu mattress is worth strong consideration.

I like it and want to try taking it home and sleeping on it for the long term (if my teammates don't beat me to it). There are some downsides to this design, as I outlined above, but I think the pros outweigh those concerns for this type of sleeper.

You might like the Sonu mattress if:

You are a side sleeper

You are interested in the unique "Comfort Channel" design

You want a neutral-feeling mattress

You will be sharing this mattress with a partner

You have shoulder pain or arm numbness during sleep

You might not like the Sonu mattress if:

You want a dense memory foam feel

You are a back sleeper

You are shopping on a tight budget

You don't see yourself benefiting from the "Comfort Channel"

Other mattresses from Sonu

We tested the Sonu Hybrid, and while there are two other options available from Sonu, the beds are virtually identical with the same design. The only difference between firmness as I outlined above.

How does the Sonu compare to similar mattresses?

Sonu vs. Purple Restore Premier

The Purple Restore Premier is the most high-end mattress in the Purple Restore line of mattresses. It features three inches of Purple's GelFlex Grid material and comes in two firmness options, and the soft model is very soft and provides side sleepers with a ton of pressure relief. This material also gives this bed a very unique gel-like feel you don't get anywhere else. It doesn't have a feature like Sonu's "Comfort Channel," but the GelFlex grid is equally unique in a different way.

Sonu vs. Casper Dream Max Hybrid

The Casper Dream Max Hybrid is a very plush side sleeper mattress that features a sophisticated zoned support design that has a bit more firmness in the center third of the mattress and more pressure relief on the outer thirds, which can help with chronic pain. It also has a similar, accommodating, neutral feel to Sonu. The beds are also priced very similarly. If Sonu is a unique and novel approach to a side sleeper mattress, the Casper Dream Max Hybrid is a much more traditional style.

Sonu Sleep System mattress FAQs

Is the Sonu mattress good for side sleepers? Yes, the unique design of the Sonu mattress is specifically meant to help side sleepers avoid shoulder pain and be comfortable.

Is the Sonu mattress good for couples? Yes, the feel is accommodating, and the design should provide benefits to couples along with good edge support and motion isolation.