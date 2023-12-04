X
Some Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Over Suffocation Risk. Here's How to Get a Refund

The affected mattresses from DODO Baby House were sold exclusively at Amazon this year.

2 min read
A baby sleeping in a playpen
Yaoinlove/Getty Images

Some pack and play mattresses made by DODO Baby House are being recalled because they violate federal safety standards and may pose a "suffocation hazard" for infants, according to a notice posted last week by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

A recalled infant mattress in light blue with white triangles

This is what the recalled mattress looks like. Its dimensions are 38 inches by 26 inches. 

 US Consumer Product Safety Commission

The affected mattresses are light blue with white triangles and were manufactured on or after Aug. 15, 2022. They were only sold at Amazon from February 2023 to June 2023 for about $34. The model number of the recalled mattresses is YX-04, and near the mattress tag is another small blue tag with a teddy bear on it. 

No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC post. But the mattresses aren't safe to use, the agency says, because they violate the "thickness test" for mattresses where babies sleep and are missing warnings and labels, presumably to warn parents about safe sleep. 

A blue tag with a teddy bear on it

The recalled mattresses have this tag and were sold on Amazon from February 2023 to June 2023. The affected model number is YX-04.

 US Consumer Product Safety Commission

DODO Baby House and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly, according to the CPSC. But if you have a recalled mattress, you should stop using it immediately and reach out to DODO for a full refund. 

Pack and plays are versatile, portable playpens and parents may use them as a place to let their child play or sleep. But mattresses that fit pack and plays must meet certain criteria for safe sleep, ensuring babies have a low risk of suffocation. For example, mattresses must have a firm, flat surface

How to get a refund 

To get a refund, you'll need to "destroy" the mattress by cutting it in half, the CPSC says. Once you've done that, contact DODO to learn how to send in photo proof of the destroyed mattress and you'll get a full refund. You can contact the company at recallD336@outlook.com.

If you're having trouble getting through, the CPSC has this recall complaint form that you can also use for more information. 

