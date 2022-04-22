Some Nectar Premier Mattresses Recalled Over Potential Fire Hazard

Nectar

Some king- and queen-size Nectar Premier mattresses are being recalled over a potential fire hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Nectar announced Thursday.

The select mattresses failed to pass the federal flammability standard, which is in place to prevent mattresses from becoming fire hazards. No injuries or incidents involving the recalled Premier mattresses have been reported.

The Nectar mattresses being recalled were sold at NectarSleep.com from July 2021 through September 2021 and include king-size Premier mattresses manufactured on Sept. 24, 2021 and queen-size Premier mattresses manufactured on Sept. 27, 2021.

It's assumed the recalled mattresses were sold as preorders, but Nectar declined to comment on the overlapping sale and manufacturing dates. Nectar Sleep is reaching out to known customers directly, according to the announcement.

To find out when your mattress was manufactured and whether it's being recalled, check the date on the white tag located near the head of your mattress.

Elite Comfort Solutions, the Nectar mattresses' manufacturer, issued the recall. Consumers should contact Nectar Sleep for a free replacement mattress and delivery, or a full refund, including mattress removal.

Elite Comfort Solutions didn't immediately respond for additional comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.