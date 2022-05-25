Snuggle Up to Cozy Parachute Home Essentials for 20% Off Sitewide

Are you looking for some new cozy home essentials? Ready to snuggle up with luxe and soft apparel? If so, check out this deal at Parachute for , where you can pick up bedding, bath, robes, loungewear and even home decor with no coupon code needed through May 30.

This Parachute sale has midrange to high-end products for everyone. For just $31, you can slip your feet into , and if you want to make your whole experience luxurious, you can add this for $87. Check out linen tops and bottoms for both men and women just in time for summer.

There are a lot of nice luxury home essentials on sale, including duvets, sheet sets, quilts and pillows. Some of Parachute's bestsellers include this $127 insert filled with hypoallergenic microfiber that should mimic the quality of down. There is also this for a starting price of $127 that can work wonders for the side sleeper who needs a bit more comfort. And if you want a duvet cover and a sham set, this made from Egyptian cotton is $183.

If you're going for cozy, head over to Parachute before the sale ends.

