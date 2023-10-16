Sleep Tight, Don't Let the Bed Bugs Bite: How to Rid Your Mattress of These Pesky Insects

The streets of Paris have recently been unexpectedly invaded by bed bugs, leaving locals and visitors in panic and disgust. Videos of these insects have taken over TikTok, where travelers show how these small blood-suckers have swarmed hotels, public transportation and even movie theaters. If you're concerned about these pests making their way from the city of love to your bed, we've gathered a few tips to help you get rid of them. CNET has a studio filled with mattresses we've tested over the years, so we know exactly how to keep them free from pests.

What are bed bugs?

Bed bugs are tiny oval-shaped insects that are reddish-brown in color. When younger, they can be translucent and imperceptible to the human eye. Adult bed bugs may be easier to spot, especially on light colored linens. Similar to fleas and ticks, bed bugs feed on the blood of animals and humans. Despite the name, bed bugs aren't only found in beds -- they can also be found on anything made of fabric, like couches, chairs, curtains and clothes. If your mattress has bed bugs, you may even feel them crawling over you. You may not feel the bite, but it can leave itchy red bumps.

What causes bed bugs?

Bed bugs love to feed on people and animals, so they're bound to be in places with many people, like hotels, restaurants and public transportation. They most likely make their way to your home by hitchhiking on your purse, backpack, luggage or clothing. If you're into thrifting, be sure to check any second-hand furniture you purchase before bringing it to your home. Bed bugs love crowded spaces, warm temperatures and fabrics.

And no, bed bugs are not a sign that your home is dirty or unhygienic. They simply travel from one place to another from crowded spaces they feed from.

8 tips to get rid of bed bugs on your mattress

If you suspect your mattress has bed bugs, follow these tips.

Dry, wash and dry your linens and bedding

Remove your bed sheets, pillowcases and bed covers and place them in the dryer at least 120 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. Bed bugs can't survive at these high temperatures, so it's best to eliminate them and any eggs before washing. After running through the dry cycle to kill the bugs, wash your bedding on your hottest setting and dry as usual. If you want to take it up a notch, you can use detergent that's specifically made to terminate bed bugs.

Vacuum your mattress thoroughly

Use a vacuum cleaner hose (avoid using a brush attachment since the eggs and bugs can hide in the bristles) to vacuum your mattress, paying special attention to seams, crevices and folds. Be sure to empty the vacuum outside in a sealed bag and dispose in an outdoor trash can.

Use a steam cleaner

Steam cleaners produce enough heat to exterminate bed bugs and their eggs, so you can use a steamer to effectively treat your mattress. Ensure to steam through all folds and crevices of your bed.

Invest in a mattress encasement

Mattress encasements are specifically designed to trap bed bugs and prevent them from escaping or feeding on you and any pets. This helps control any existing bedbug infestation and can help prevent infestations from starting.

Use diatomaceous earth

Diatomaceous earth is a food-grade powder made of silica that causes bed bugs to dehydrate and die. Sprinkle your mattress with a generous layer of diatomaceous earth, let it sit for an hour and then vacuum. Even though DE is considered safe for human consumption, inhaling can be dangerous. Be sure to use gloves and a mask when handling DE, and ensure your room has proper ventilation.

Inspect your bed frame

Even if your bed frame isn't made of fabric, these critters can hide in cracks, small crevices and even the legs of your frame. Wipe down smooth surfaces on your bed frame and steam and vacuum any parts containing fabric.

Use bug interceptors

Bug interceptors are small plastic dishes you place under your bed frame legs that trap bed bugs. These traps don't use any pesticide but rely on the fact that bed bugs find climbing smooth, slippery surfaces challenging. Once they've entered the interceptor, they can't get out and eventually die. One small study showed that bedbug interceptors showed a success rate of 96% in apartments with a range of low-level to severe infestations.

Resort to pesticide

If you've tried everything but can't seem to get rid of the bed bugs, consider using bed-bug-specific pesticides. Be sure to look for EPA-approved products that are safe for indoor use. Spray your mattress with the insecticide as instructed on the product label. Avoid direct skin contact with treated surfaces, and allow your mattress to dry thoroughly before covering it.

Too long; didn't read

Getting rid of bed bugs is no easy task. However, washing your bedding and, with the help of a few products, you can control and exterminate most infestations. If you're too grossed out by your old mattress having bed bugs, you can consider getting a new one. Be sure to eliminate any infestation in your home so they don't transfer to your new bed.