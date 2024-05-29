Sleep Soundly With $500 Off Mattresses at Big Fig

Did you have a restful Memorial Day weekend only to wake up fearing that you might have missed out on some sales? Fret not. The folks over at Big Fig have extended their Memorial Day sale through June 4, so you can still save $500 on a new mattress. For instance, you can get Big Wig's signature queen mattress for just $1,399. It would normally list for $1,899.

Our team has tested hundreds of mattresses, and we ranked Big Fig at the top of our list of the best mattresses for heavy people for 2024. When you combine that with durability, support and a hefty price drop, you might want to consider taking advantage of the savings while they last.

Heavy sleepers often contend with extra hassles when they buy other mattresses. Unfortunately, a lower-quality mattress can break down quickly -- greatly reducing the time one has with their mattress before getting another one. When you take that into consideration, it makes picking the right mattress that much more important.

Big Fig's mattresses can all be ordered in an array of different sizes, from twin to split king, and all of them are meant to suit sleepers who are looking for extra support. And if you prize a cushy mattress over a thick, ultra-supportive feel, you've got other options. Check out our roundup of great mattress deals available right now.