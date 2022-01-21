Meat Loaf dies at 74 Intel's $100B chip 'megafab' Twitter will showcase your NFTs Netflix confirms Squid Game season 2 Free COVID-19 test kits Wordle tips
Sleep soundly this winter when you shop these bedding and mattress sales

Invest in a good night's sleep without breaking the bank.

You may not realize it, but a full night's sleep is one of the best things you can do on a daily basis to improve your physical and mental health. The difference a good bed will make in your overall health may seem like an exaggeration, but make the change and next you will be the one telling your friends about the importance of sleep. But paying full price for a nice mattress is unnecessary, especially with all of the bedding sales we've found this week.

Get up to 40% off select Casper mattresses

Get the Casper Hybrid for as low as $767
Casper Hybrid

One of the original shop-from-home mattress stores is at the top of our list for a reason. Casper mattresses have gotten so popular that you can even find them in physical stores like Target. Known for providing neutral yet firm support, Casper beds are a favorite with combination sleepers. This sale offers up to 40% off select mattresses, like the Casper Hybrid starting at $767 ($328 off).

The 2019 Casper Hybrid:

  • Full: $767
  • Queen: $837
  • King: $977

Be aware that some of these offers are final sales with no returns or exchanges but you're still covered by its five-year warranty.

See at Casper

Get up to 50% off select mattresses

8-inch memory foam mattress for only $175
Tulo Lavender

Looking to try before you buy? Visit your local Mattress Firm, where you can find deals like this Lavender 8-inch memory foam mattress, now half off, starting at $175. Don't miss out on its weekend sale, where you can get up to 50% off brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Beautyrest and Simmons.

See at Mattress Firm

Get up to 30% off clearance on select beddings and home goods

2-pack Therapedic down alternative standard/queen pillow for $25
Therapedic Down Alternative Pillows

Don't throw old sheets over a new bed. Get quality covers and beddings to go along with your new mattress at the Bed Bath & Beyond clearance sale, where you can find select items up to 30% off. A two-pack of these down alternative pillows are now only $25 (save $10).

See at Bed Bath & Beyond

