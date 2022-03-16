Sleep Easy on Beckham Hotel Collection Sheets for 25% Off at Amazon

Thrashio

Need more sleep? You're not the only one. Many of us have been missing the extra hour in bed since Daylight Savings Time started. While you adjust, there's one thing you can do to help your body and mind sleep better, just in time for World Sleep Day on March 18 -- and that's getting better sheets.

During CNET's Deals Days, you can get 25% off Beckham Hotel Collection sheets using the offer code CNET2022BCH.

Beckham Hotel Collection sheets are available in four solid colors: gray, navy, sky blue and white. These sheets are made from microfiber, a fabric that is easy to clean, soft and wrinkle-resistant, making it ideal for everyone in your home. Beckham Hotel Collection sheets also come with an extra sheet and deep pockets to ensure that these sheets can easily fit across your bed without hassle. You can get sheets from twin size to California king. And California king and king-size sheets are $30, but with our code, you can get them for just $23.

