Skip the Supplements. 5 Natural Ways to Boost Your Body's Melatonin Levels

We're all after a good night's sleep and many people turn to supplements to help them achieve it. From capsules to gummies to dermal patches, there are a ton of melatonin supplements out there.

Supplements are a great tool for helping normalize your sleep patterns after traveling, or break the cycle of poor rest, although the average person probably shouldn't be using them long-term. Synthetic melatonin supplements don't solve sleep problems like insomnia. They are merely a tool to help you get relief.

These daily tips can help you save money on supplements and boost how much melatonin is in your body naturally. Also, see what natural sleep aids we recommend, which foods you should eat before bed and how to sleep cool in the hot weather.

What is melatonin?

Melatonin is the naturally-occurring hormone your body produces to regulate your circadian rhythm, also called the sleep-wake cycle. The circadian rhythm is aligned with the sun. When it is up, we're alert and awake, and as it sets, the pineal gland in the brain releases melatonin to signal to the body it's time to rest. Or at least, that's how it was before technology and blue light interrupted melatonin production.

When your circadian rhythm and melatonin production are thrown off, you experience disrupted sleep, leaving you restless and tired the next day.

Supplements use synthetic melatonin to help bridge the gap to sleep when you need it. Melatonin supplements aren't for everyone. In addition to not being a long-term solution to sleep problems, side effects of melatonin supplements may include dizziness, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, vivid dreams and grogginess the next day.

There are alternative sleep aids like CBD or herbal tea. You can also make a few intentional habit changes that boost the melatonin your body naturally produces.

5 things to do to increase your melatonin levels

Start your day with light

The body's melatonin production is entirely dependent on light. Making sure you get light first thing in the morning will help you feel more alert and get your 24-hour sleep cycle back on track. A morning of light can help reset things, so your melatonin production will begin again naturally when it gets dark.

Aim for 10 to 15 minutes of natural light exposure in the morning. If you have a non-traditional work schedule and wake up when it's dark outside, you can use light therapy alternatives to achieve the same effect.

Add melatonin-friendly foods to your diet

Your diet isn't just the source of your vitamins and nutrients; some foods also have high melatonin levels. Food sources generally have a lower level of melatonin than supplements, and they aren't going to work like a sleeping pill with immediate action. Instead, they simply signal to the brain to make more.

Foods that are high in melatonin:

Tart cherries

Eggs

Milk

Fish

Nuts

Vegetables like asparagus, broccoli and olives

Fruits like goji berries, tomatoes, oranges and pineapples

Other foods also might help you feel tired, even if they don't contain melatonin. For instance, turkey and chickpeas have tryptophan, which is an amino acid that aids in melatonin production. More research is needed to explore how much the body absorbs through digestion. Adding melatonin-friendly foods to your diet may promote better sleep when used with other tips.

Limit coffee in the afternoon

Many of us start the day with a cup of caffeine to shake off the last remnants of sleep. The effects of caffeine can linger for longer than you realize. Depending on when you drink it, it may even interfere with your ability to get good sleep at night. Studies have found that consuming caffeine before bed can decrease how much time you spend in stage three and hour of the sleep cycle and increase how often you wake up.

Caffeine can also suppress levels of melatonin. Coffee isn't bad; you certainly don't need to drop it cold turkey. You should stop drinking caffeine around six hours before bed to avoid sleep interruptions.

Watch how much artificial light you use at night

It's not realistic to completely cut out light at night. Everything is giving off artificial light, from lamps to TVs to cell phones. Being intentional about how much light you're exposing yourself to will go a long way in maintaining your circadian rhythm. You want to avoid bright lights about 90 minutes before bed so you don't suppress melatonin release.

It's best to avoid screen time before bed, although if you can't, try a blue light filter or blue-light-blocking glasses. Also, try adding an eye mask and blackout blinds to get the best sleep possible.

Take a hot bath before bed

Adding a hot bath (or shower) to your nightly routine will relax you and help you get better sleep at night. In addition to melatonin, the body uses thermoregulation to signal when it's time to get tired. It's not a drastic change in body temperature, just a degree or two, but it's enough to start the process.

A hot bath increases blood circulation, which will help heat escape your body faster. So, your body temperature will drop quicker once you get out.

Studies suggest keeping the water temperature between 104 and 109 degrees Fahrenheit for the best quality sleep. You also want to time it between 60 and 90 minutes before bed, according to a systematic data analysis of existing research.

Too long; didn't read?

If you've struggled to get quality sleep lately, there is light at the end of the tunnel. While supplements are a great tool to help curb jetlag, they aren't something you want to take for long periods. Melatonin supplements aren't bad, although they aren't as good as your brain already produces.

In the long run, you're better off making small habit changes like taking a hot bath before bed or eating melatonin-rich foods to sleep better at night.

For more on sleep, learn how to make the ultimate sleep routine, six ways to take charge of your sleep quality and how your sleep needs change as we age.