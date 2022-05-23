One of Our Favorite Mattresses Is Currently $400 Off for a Limited Time Only

If you've been waiting for the right time to replace your aging mattress, here's your chance. Saatva makes some of our favorite mattresses on the market, and right now you can save $400 on any order of $1,000 or more (as long as it includes a mattress). This offer is set to run through May 31, giving you some time to consider which model is right for you, but don't wait too long or you may miss out.

Not only was the Saatva Classic named one of our favorite mattresses in 2022, but it also claimed a top spot on several of our other lists, including the best mattresses for back pain, side sleepers, stomach sleepers and the best pillow top mattresses. It's one of the best hybrid mattresses out there, with two layers of coils combined with a layer of memory foam and a pillow top. That adds up to a plush mattress that also provides support for your spine and alleviates pressure on your hips and shoulders. With the discount, you can pick up a queen-size starting at $1,295.

If you prefer the contouring and comfort of memory foam, you can also save $400 on the Saatva Loom and Leaf, one of our favorite memory foam mattresses of 2022. It's available in two different firmness levels and is designed with a cooling gel foam top layer to help you sleep comfortably, even on particularly hot nights. You can pick up a queen-size for $1,699 with the discount.

