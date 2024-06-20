Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress Review 2024: Natural and Organic Comfort

8.8 Saatva Latex Hybrid $2,395 at Saatva Like Durable and supportive

Durable and supportive Buoyant latex feel

Buoyant latex feel Reinforced edge support

Reinforced edge support Organic latex Don't like Only one firmness option

Only one firmness option Not quite soft enough for many side sleepers

Not quite soft enough for many side sleepers Not for memory foam fans

The Saatva Classic is one of our all-time favorite mattresses and is one of the best innerspring, pillow-top style mattresses on the market. That bed doesn't have any latex foam which is a popular type of comfort material because it provides sleepers with a bouncy, responsive and buoyant type feel on top of being a natural material that eco-conscious shoppers are often looking for.

The Saatva Latex Hybrid can sometimes get overshadowed by its most direct competitor -- the Avocado Green Mattress, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot to like about it, and it could be a more compelling latex hybrid option for many sleepers.

First impressions of the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress

Like all mattresses from Saatva, the Latex Hybrid arrives via "white glove delivery," which means that instead of being roll-packed inside a box, the bed is shipped flat, and a local delivery team sets it up for you.

That saved me and the rest of the sleep team some heavy lifting. It also meant we got to dig into the mattress right away without having to wait around for it to firm up and off-gas.

The latex hybrid has a similar look to the Saatva Classic -- the same style pattern and color on the side panels, a similar style of tufting on the cover and the same organic cotton. But once I lay down on it, I was easily able to tell how this mattress is different. The Classic is plenty responsive, but the latex foam comfort layer in this mattress brings that to another level, and it reminded me immediately of other latex hybrid beds I'd tested, like the Avocado Green.

Overall I was pleased with the Saatva Latex Hybrid right off the bat. I was even more impressed after learning more about the mattress's specs and its certifications.

Video: Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress review

Watch me review the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress in this video.

Saatva Latex Hybrid construction and feel

The Saatva Latex Hybrid is roughly the same thickness as the base model of the Saatva Classic. That means your current sheets should fit this mattress just fine.

The bottommost layer of this mattress is an "Eco Loft" pad made of organic cotton and wool. It's here to give the coil support layer of the mattress a stable foundation -- this sort of base layer is a common construction element in many mattresses, although you won't feel this layer at all when you sleep on the bed.

The support layer is a roughly 8-inch layer of pocketed coils, which forms the "hybrid" part of the Latex Hybrid. These coils provide plenty of support and bounce, and the coils are reinforced along the perimeter of the mattress to enhance the edge support, which is important for couples sharing a mattress. I prefer coil mattresses for the extra support and bounce, but lots of other sleepers prefer foam support layers because they're better at isolating cross-mattress motion, which is important for couples.

If you're looking for a foam mattress from Saatva, there's the Loom & Leaf mattress. It's a premium, luxurious memory foam bed and the Zenhaven mattress which is a flippable, fully latex mattress.

Jon Gomez/CNET

Above the coil layer on the Saatva Latex Hybrid is the bring comfort layer, which is a 3-inch layer of natural and certified organic latex foam. Latex foam and organic mattresses like this usually go together because latex foam is a naturally occurring material made from the sap of a rubber tree, while most other types of mattress foam are partially or entirely chemical based. Chemical-based foams are safe and certified to be sold in the United States, but lots of health and eco-conscious shoppers want latex foam for that reason. Above the latex foam is a thin layer of certified organic wool, then the whole mattress is wrapped in an organic cotton cover.

Latex foam provides the dominant feel of the mattress. It's springy and spongy, providing lots of comfort, cushion and buoyant quality that makes you feel like you're almost floating on the material. It behaves in almost the exact opposite way of a memory foam, however, which provides a sink-in, body-conforming sensation.

I enjoy the feel of latex foam, and I think many sleepers will too. It's not for everyone, though. It's especially unsuitable for fans of that body-conforming memory foam feel.

The latex foam layer on this mattress also provides a degree of zoned support. The latex foam layer is perforated to improve the airflow (more on that later), and the perforation pattern alters the firmness of the center third of the bed. This provides more support and more pressure relief where you need it.

It is a subtle detail and I doubt you'll feel it much after the first week or two of sleeping on the mattress, but I think it's a welcome feature.

Wesley Ott/CNET

Saatva Latex Hybrid firmness and sleeper types

Unlike the Saatva Classic, which comes in three different firmness options -- the Latex Hybrid is only available in one firmness profile, and in our testing process, we found it to be relatively accommodating.

It sits between a medium and a medium-firm, although I think it's closer to the medium-firm end. This means it should work well for all sleeper types: back, stomach, side and combination. The responsive nature of the mattress, along with the firmness profile, means it should be a great option for combination sleepers who like to swap sleeping positions in the middle of the night.

For petite side sleepers, the Saatva Latex Hybrid might be a tad too firm and not provide enough pressure relief for your hips and shoulders.

Lightweight people tend to feel beds to be firmer than heavier people who feel beds to be softer. I think most side sleepers will be able to get by on the Saatva Latex Hybrid -- just know it's not a plush mattress.

Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress performance

Edge support

The edge support of a mattress refers to how well the perimeter of the bed holds up under pressure. If the edge compresses too much, you can feel like you're going to roll off the mattress, which usually leads to poor sleep.

I found the edge support on the Saatva Latex Hybrid to be excellent. Like I mentioned in the construction section of this review, the coils along the outer perimeter are reinforced. I think you can feel how strong the edge coils are and I got zero roll-off sensation on this mattress.

Jon Gomez/CNET

Motion isolation

The Avocado Vegan mattress is average to below average in terms of its ability to isolate cross-mattress motion. Latex foam is more responsive than pretty much any other foams I've tested and combined with the coils, it doesn't work as well as other beds, especially memory foam beds.

So, if you're a light sleeper and you wake up easily if your partner tosses and turns, I suspect that will happen on this mattress more than other beds. You might want to consider beds with foam support layers and other comfort foams that aren't latex.

Temperature regulation

The Saatva Latex Hybrid doesn't have any active cooling elements like a phase-change material woven into the cover or a laminated cooling strip like on the Loom & Leaf mattress. Thanks to the nature of the materials, however, it should help you sleep without warming up too much.

Pocketed coils, latex foam and organic cotton are all naturally breathable, especially in comparison to certain types of memory foam. Every latex foam layer I have seen, including this one, is perforated with dozens of tiny holes to help improve the airflow even more.

Some of my teammates did a 30-night at-home test of the Saatva Classic, and they did find that it warmed up on them a bit, but I think the Latex Hybrid will do well because of the latex foam.

Saatva Latex Hybrid pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x74 $1,595 Twin XL 38x80 $1,695 Full 54x75 $2,195 Queen 60x80 $2.395 King 76x80 $2,795 Cal king 72x84 $2,795

The price tag of the Saatva Latex Hybrid seems high at first, and when you compare it to any regular hybrid bed it is. But when compared to other certified organic hybrid mattresses, such as the Avocado Green Mattress, it's pretty affordable.

That mattress, with the optional pillow-top, retails for $2,799 before discount. This mattress uses more latex foam in comparison to the Latex Hybrid but it has a similar firmness profile.

There are more affordable mattresses than the Saatva Latex Hybrid like the Awara Natural and the Ecosleep but the latex foam in those mattresses are not certified organic. It is up to you whether or not an organic certification matters to you but these brands do work hard to get certified organic materials from independent third parties like GOLS (global organic latex standard) and GOTS (global organic textile standard).

We see the Latex Hybrid go on discount on and off all year round, with steeper discounts around major holidays. Make sure to check out our mattress deals page for the latest pricing and discounts.

Wesley Ott/CNET

Saatva HD mattress policies

Free shipping (white glove delivery)

Unlike most online mattresses, which are rolled up and packaged tightly in plastic and then shipped to you in a large box, Saatva ships all of its beds fully expanded with in-home setup and removal of your old mattress (if you choose). This is often called "white glove delivery."

This can be especially nice if you don't want to deal with unboxing a mattress. Unboxing isn't too difficult, but it can be a hassle if you struggle to lift things. The bigger hassle is getting rid of your old bed: It can cost a bit of money to dispose of a mattress, and with any mattress from Saatva, you won't have to deal with it.

365-night trial

All Saatva mattresses come with an extra-long trial period of 365 nights in comparison to the usual standard of 100 nights. So you have quite a while to test it out and see if you like it.

Keep in mind that it can take a month or longer for your body to adjust to a new mattress, no matter how well-suited it is to your sleeping preferences. The trial period begins the day the mattress is delivered, not when you actually start sleeping on it.

Return policy

At any point after the first 30 nights post-delivery, and before night 365, you decide the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress isn't for you for any reason, you can return it and get a refund. You just contact the company, and it will coordinate with a third party to pick up the mattress for you and then the bed is usually donated.

There is a $99 fee to return any mattress from Saatva. It used to be one of the only brands that has a return fee but more and more online brands now have a similar fee.

Warranty

All Saatva mattresses are backed by a Lifetime warranty, which is above and beyond the usual online mattress standard of ten years.

Like pretty much any warranty that lasts longer than 10 years, this warranty is tiered and offers more protection in the first 10 years in comparison to the years after.

Wesley Ott/CNET

Final verdict

I hold the Saatva brand in high regard for its quality and this mattress is no exception. The Saatva Latex Hybrid is a great option for anyone seeking out a quality, comfortable, supportive latex hybrid that's backed by a lot of certifications. It's comparable to what is probably my favorite latex hybrid bed, the Avocado Green, and it has a slightly more accommodating firmness profile.

I would describe latex beds as "natural" but not all of them are organic. This bed is a great organic option. You don't necessarily have to be interested in an organic mattress to want the Latex Hybrid because latex foam provides unique comfort, but you're certainly paying a bit extra for the knowledge that this mattress has certified organic materials.

You might like the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress if:

You are seeking an organic mattress

You like a responsive mattress feel

You want a hybrid mattress

You a firmer than medium profile

You might not like the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress if:

You are shopping on a tight budget

You want something plush

Organic certifications are not important to you

You prefer foam mattresses

Other mattresses from Saatva

Saatva Classic: This is one of our all-time favorite mattresses, and we put it on many of our best lists for its comfort, versatility and price. It comes in three different firmness levels that work for most sleepers. It uses two layers of coils, it's plenty supportive and it has an accommodating and traditional pillow-top feel. The Saatva Classic is also a bit more affordable than the Latex Hybrid, but it cannot be described as a natural and organic mattress.

Loom & Leaf: This is the premium memory foam mattress option from Saatva. It doesn't feature any coils and instead uses dense foam for support and two different layers of memory as the primary comfort layers. The luxurious quilted cover is filled with a more responsive type of foam, so it has more of a responsive memory foam feel overall. It also comes in two different firmness levels that lean toward the firm end of the spectrum.

Zenhaven: This is the other latex mattress from Saatva, and it has a different design style. Firstly, it is not a hybrid and uses firmer latex foam for support instead of coils. The mattress is also flippable, which means both sides of the bed are designed to be slept on with two different firmnesses -- both are generally quite firm in our testing.

Zenhaven is also much more expensive than the Latex Hybrid and is for someone who wants a full latex mattress.

How does the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress compare to similar mattresses?

Saatva Latex Hybrid vs. Avocado Green

I have compared the Saatva Latex Hybrid to the Avocado Green mattress quite a few times already, and for good reason. Both beds use coils combined with certified organic latex foam, wool and cotton. The Avocado Green mattress has a huge number of organic certifications -- and the brand itself is certified climate-neutral, which is the only mattress I know of to achieve that distinction.

The Green mattress comes in three different options with a base model and two different pillow-tops. The base model is super firm and not ideal for most sleepers, and the "medium" model is the one I recommend, but the price increases quite a bit with those pillow-tops.

Saatva Latex Hybrid vs. Leesa Natural

The Leesa Natural is a different kind of bed than the Saatva Latex Hybrid. It does use latex foam and other organic materials -- but the latex foam is not certified, and it uses some additional memory foam to balance out the feel of the mattress so it isn't quite as bouncy and responsive as a traditional latex mattress. The Leesa Natural has a softer firmness profile and is quite a bit more affordable than the Latex Hybrid after a discount.

I think the Leesa Natural is for someone who likes the idea of a natural and organic mattress but is less concerned with certifications and doesn't enjoy the feel of a true latex mattress.

Saatva Latex Hybrid vs. Awara Natural

Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress FAQs

Does this mattress ship in a box? No, the Saatva Latex Hybrid and all other beds from Saatva ship full-size via white glove delivery.

Is the Saatva Latex Hybrid organic? Yes, this mattress features many certifications to show that its materials are from organic sources and is minimally environmentally harmful.