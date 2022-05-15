Rest Easy With Up to 34% Off SoundAsleep Air Mattresses

Whether you're taking a trip with friends this summer, or you've got some family coming to visit you, figuring out sleeping arrangements is one of the trickiest parts of any get-together. Air mattresses are a convenient way to make sure that everybody has somewhere to crash, and right now you can grab one of our favorites on sale. The SoundAsleep Dream Series was named our favorite air mattress overall for 2022, and today only, Amazon has discounts on all sizes from twin to king, with some discounted by as much as 34%. These deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (12:55 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

SoundAsleep's Dream Series is designed with comfort and support in mind. The mattresses are 18-inches tall, or "double-height" according to SoundAsleep, for extra cushioning, and they're equipped with dozens of internal air coils to help provide firmness and support throughout the night. All mattresses are built with an internal air pump that can completely fill them in just four minutes, so set-up is a breeze. Though the pump does add some weight, with the twin mattress weighing in at over 12 pounds, so you may want to think twice about using one for camping. All mattress sizes are discounted between 25% and 34%, with the on sale for $86 and the on sale for $131.

