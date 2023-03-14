Practicing These 3 Sleep Habits Can Increase Your Life Expectancy

Sleep is one of the most important things we can do for our bodies. It's not a nice add-on; it's a necessity for wellness. Not getting enough sleep is linked to serious chronic health conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and weakened immune function. It also compromises your ability to cope with stress.

But sleep's influence doesn't stop there. Research shows that poor sleep habits have been found to shorten a person's lifespan. Getting enough quality sleep is essential. While it can't promise longevity, it keeps your vital bodily processes moving as they should. Let's talk about which sleep habits you should add to your routine tonight.

What happens while we're sleeping?

Although you're not moving, your body is active while asleep. There are key mental and physical processes that happen while we sleep.

Let's start with the brain. Cognitive function depends on sleep. Sleep allows the brain to form new neural pathways to complete other cognitive functions like learning, concentration and problem-solving. According to Harvard Health, your brain also uses sleep as a time to clear out toxins that build up while you're awake.

Memory consolidation also happens while we're asleep. Think about it like this, when you're awake, you're taking in the information, but it's just floating around in your mind. You have to go to sleep to understand what it means and be able to recall it from long-term memory.

Physically, sleep helps your body repair itself, including muscles, organs and cells. It also grows tissues and releases hormones that aid in body growth and restoration. Another key function sleep allows the body to do is fight off sickness. While sleeping, the immune system releases cytokines, a small protein that reduces inflammation or infection.

3 sleep habits to implement if you want to live longer

A lot goes on while sleeping, all of which is essential for overall health. Try these sleeping tips to ensure you're as healthy as possible.

Sleep for around 7 hours a night

To start, ensure you are sleeping enough. According to the CDC, adults should average 7 or more hours of sleep each night. Not just any kind of sleep will do; it must be uninterrupted and restful. You want to get as much deep sleep as possible. Deep sleep is one of the most important stages, as it gives your brain and body the chance to rest and recover from the day.

OK, so you can't choose what type of sleep you get. However, there are things you can do while you're awake to prepare yourself to successfully progress through the sleep stages and get your quota for deep sleep.

Geber86/Getty Images

Use these tips to maximize your sleep quality and duration:

Address your sleep apnea

You'd be surprised how many people don't get treatment for their sleep apnea. I get it. The masks can be uncomfortable, and the machine pumping can keep your partner up. But you shouldn't ignore your sleep apnea.

The nature of sleep apnea will not let you sleep well without treatment. When you have sleep apnea, you momentarily stop breathing while you sleep because your throat muscles relax too much, and they block your airways. As a result, you wake up. It can happen as few as a couple of times or hundreds of times each night. No matter how long you sleep with untreated sleep apnea, you never feel rested.

Studies have found that sleep apnea can contribute to an "older" biological age and accelerated aging. It also has been shown to contribute to chronic health conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

Seeking treatment for sleep apnea can reduce your risk of health conditions and help you sleep better at night.

grandriver/Getty Images

Stick to your sleep routine

Do you ever notice that you get tired around the same time each night? That's for a very good reason. Our bodies have a natural sleep-wake cycle called the circadian rhythm. It's the thing that helps us wind down enough to fall asleep by flooding our brains with melatonin.

Keeping the same sleep and wake time helps keep your circadian rhythm aligned. A disrupted circadian rhythm will cause you to experience daytime sleepiness and trouble concentrating. As often as you can, try to go to sleep and wake up at the same time each day. Yes, even on the weekends.

Sleep is the basis of our health. Getting enough sleep is one of the best things you can do to ensure you live a long, happy life. Start being intentional about your sleep tonight.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

