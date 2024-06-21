Plank Firm Luxe Mattress Review 2024: Firm and Flippable With Supportive Coils

8.1 Plank Firm Luxe $1,532 at Plank Mattress Like Ultra-firm option

The Plank Firm Luxe mattress is what I would consider a "specialty" mattress. Most mattresses we test fall within a firmness range of medium to medium-firm. Beds firmer than a medium-firm and beds softer than medium are less common. The Firm Luxe sits right in the middle in terms of price and has some features that are not available on the more affordable base model Plank Firm, namely having coils for support.

One thing all of the Plank mattresses have in common is that all three are super firm, which is what you would expect, given the name. I have tested around 300 different mattresses in a 6-year span, and this is among the firmest I have ever tried. For most sleepers out there, that means the Plank Firm mattress is not for them, but for those of you out there who love firm mattresses, this bed has a lot to offer.

First impressions of the Plank Firm Luxe mattress

Since our Reno team had already unboxed and tested the base model Plank Firm before receiving the Plank Firm Luxe, we all had a pretty good idea of what to expect.

We did notice that the bed is slightly taller than the base model, and that's because it uses a bit more comfort foam(more on that later). Other than that, it was pretty hard to distinguish between the Plank Firm Luxe and the Plank Firm because they look almost the same with the same cover design, as well as having the same flippable feature.

I am not a firm mattress fan because I sleep primarily on my side and enjoy a more plush firmness profile so none of the versions of Plank are really "for" me, but a bed like this makes me want to be a back sleeper because when I lay down on my back on this mattress I do find it very comfortable and supportive, I just can't fall asleep like that consistently.

Video: Plank Firm Luxe mattress review

Watch me review the Plank Firm Luxe mattress in this video.

Plank Firm Luxe construction and feel

I should mention that there are three different versions of Plank: the Plank Firm, the Luxe and the Natural. The construction of all three varies quite a bit, while still having the same general idea of a flippable, firm mattress.

The biggest difference between the base model Plank Firm and the Firm Luxe is the support layer. On the base model, it uses dense foam, but on the Luxe there is a 6-inch-thick layer of pocketed coils. I was recently able to take a tour of the 3Z mattress factory in Phoenix, Arizona, where all the Plank mattresses (and several dozen others) are made and seeing the coil-making process was very cool. Basically, a thick wire (the thickness varies from bed to bed) is fed into a machine that forms lengths of wire into coils, then the coils are wrapped together with fabric.

These coils provide the same level of support as innerspring mattresses while doing a better job of isolating cross-mattress motion, which is important for couples. Also, it allows for different configurations with firmer coils in places like the center third or the outer perimeter. We generally recommend coils as opposed to foam for anyone looking for extra support and durability over the life of the mattress, especially for heavier individuals.

Aside from the coils, the Plank Firm Luxe also has slightly thicker comfort foams on each side of the mattress, which makes the Plank Firm Luxe noticeably thicker than the base model.

The additional foams don't really change the value proposition or the feel. The feel of the Plank Firm Luxe mattress is just a flat, responsive, firm foam. You don't really sink into this mattress at all and it is very easy to rotate between sleeping positions because of how responsive the foams are.

I find that when I am lying down on my back or stomach the feel of the Plank Firm Luxe mattress is quite nice but it might not be everyone's preference.

Plank Firm mattress firmness and sleeper types

So I have mentioned several times already that this mattress is quite firm, and it is among the firmest beds I have ever tested. The only other beds I would compare to the entire Plank lineup of beds are the Airweave 30, the Saatva Classic in the firm model and the Titan Plus. So if you have tried other beds in the past that weren't firm enough for you I think the Plank Firm Luxe could be on your short list of options.

The extra-firm side of the Plank Firm Luxe is indeed a true firm on our scale, a 10 out of 10. It has virtually no give, and it feels like the mattress is almost pushing up against you. I do think that when compared to the base model Plank Firm, the Luxe model is ever so slightly softer on each side. It shouldn't impact your overall decision, though.

The firm side is a bit more accommodating, closer to a medium-firm that could open it up to certain combination sleepers who might spend a bit of time on their side at night.

Being flippable makes the Plank beds a bit more versatile because you get two firmness profiles in a single mattress. If you try one side and it's too firm or too soft, you can try the other side, and one should work well for you. With other types of beds, if the firmness isn't right, you will have to deal with a returns or exchange process. That isn't to say you are guaranteed to like one of the sides of the Plank Firm Luxe, but your odds are high.

Plank Firm Luxe mattress performance

Edge support

The edge support of a mattress refers to how well the perimeter of the bed holds up under pressure. If the edge compresses too much, you can feel like you are going to roll off the mattress (or actually roll off), which can lead to poor sleep.

Firm mattresses tend to perform better in this category because the mattress itself compresses less in comparison to soft mattresses and we found the edge support on the Plank Firm is very solid and it is not something I would worry about if you will be sharing this mattress.

Motion isolation

If you find yourself waking up in the middle of the night because your partner tosses and turns a lot, having a mattress that does a good job of isolating cross-mattress motion is really important.

We found a slight difference in the quality of the motion isolation between the firm side and the extra-firm side of the mattress, with the firm side being slightly better. If you are interested in Plank and want the best motion isolation, the base model Plank Firm is going to be your best bet because the other two feature coils.

For very light sleepers, I might recommend a firm, memory foam mattress like Nectar or Dreamcloud.

Temperature regulation

Because this mattress is so firm and you don't sink into it much at all, this will help it sleep temperature neutral and because this mattress uses coils it will be a bit more breathable than the base model because it's easier for air to travel through an open coil than dense foam.

There is an optional feature for the Plank Firm and the Firm Luxe that should appeal to hot sleepers, which is a "GlacioTex" cooling cover. This is the same type of cover you can get on the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe which is one of our favorite cooling mattresses. It will cost a bit extra but I think it can be a worthwhile upgrade for hot sleepers.

The cooling cover does change the texture of the cover in a way that I would describe as "slick" and some people on our team really dislike the slick nature of this cooling cover, just something to keep in mind.

Plank Firm Luxe pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 $949 Twin XL 38x80 $1,149 Full 54x75 $1,399 Queen 60x80 $1.532 King 76x80 $1,732 Cal king 72x84 $1,732

The Plank Firm Luxe is more expensive than the base model Plank Firm and more affordable than the Plank Natural. Usually, coil models are more expensive than foam models, but you won't be paying that much more for the Luxe -- only $200 before discounts.

Overall I think the Plank Firm Luxe is a very affordable bed, considering its specialized design and firmness profile and it will be discounted pretty much year-round. The usual discount for this mattress is 20% but it will sometimes get discounted even more to 25-30% around major holidays like Independence Day and Black Friday.

Plank mattress policies

Free shipping

The Plank Firm Luxe mattress ships in a box right to your front door, and shipping is always free in the contiguous United States. Unboxing the mattress should be a quick and easy process. It is possible to unbox mattresses solo, but it is much easier with someone else there to help, especially for larger sizes.

120-night trial

All three Plank mattresses come with a slightly longer than standard in-home sleep trial of 120 nights. So you get roughly 4 months to really test out the bed to see if it's supportive enough for you and is comfortable.

Return policy

Within the 120-night trial period, you can return the Plank Firm Luxe mattress and get a refund. There is no upfront fee to initiate a return; however, they will deduct $99 from your refund, which helps facilitate the mattress pickup process.

Like most brands, Plank will ask you to sleep on the bed for at least 30 nights before initiating a return because no matter how nice and well-suited your new mattress is to your sleep type, your body needs a bit of time to adjust to it.

Warranty

All Brooklyn Bedding mattresses (Plank is a sub-brand of Brooklyn Bedding) are backed by a standard 10-year warranty. This is the minimum duration of warranty you should expect for almost every mattress.

Final verdict

The Plank Firm Luxe mattress is not for everyone -- but for someone seeking an ultra-firm bed, I think this is a fantastic choice. I think the flippable design makes it versatile, and the coil support layer makes it more appropriate for heavier people. The price gap between the base model Plank Firm and the Firm Luxe is worth it for anyone concerned with durability or prefers a coil bed -- and the optional cooling cover makes it an excellent choice for hot sleepers, too.

Firm beds certainly aren't for everyone -- many sleepers like me are side sleepers who prefer something plush -- but for back and stomach sleepers, I think the Plank Firm Luxe should be a strong consideration, especially if you have found beds too soft in the past.

You might like the Plank Firm Luxe mattress if:

You are a back sleeper

You want an affordable mattress

You want a hybrid

You want a flippable mattress

You might not like the Plank Firm Luxe mattress if:

You are a side sleeper

You are seeking a foam mattress

You want a pillow-top mattress

Other mattresses from Plank

Plank Firm: The Plank Firm is almost the same mattress as the Plank Firm Luxe, only it is slightly thinner with fewer comfort foams and it uses foam for support instead of coils. The Plank Firm is the most affordable option of the three Plank mattresses and is also going to be slightly better at isolating cross mattress motion which could be a benefit to couples.

Plank Firm Natural: This mattress also gives sleepers virtually the same value proposition as the other two Plank mattresses: a flippable firm bed. The foams used in the Plank Firm Natural are significantly different from the others, opting for natural latex foam. Latex foam has a distinctive feel; it's incredibly spring and spongy, providing lots of comfort, cushioning and an almost buoyant sensation. This bed also uses certified organic cotton and wool, which is appealing to someone looking for an eco-friendly mattress.

How does the Plank Firm Luxe mattress compare to similar mattresses?

Plank Firm Luxe vs. Layla Hybrid

The Layla Hybrid is only similar to the Plank Firm Luxe because of its flippable design. It also features coils and instead of having an extra firm side and a firm side, it has a more traditional soft side and firm side.

The soft side of the Layla Hybrid is great for side sleepers looking for lots of pressure relief and the firm side isn't actually all that firm; it's closer to a medium which makes it quite accommodating. It also has a responsive, airy memory foam feel that I think fans of memory foam will appreciate and be comfortable for people who don't like memory foam all that much because it strikes a nice balance.

Plank Firm Luxe vs. Saatva Classic

The Saatva Classic is a much different type of mattress than the Plank Firm Luxe, but if you are looking for something firm, the Saatva Classic is an excellent choice. It does come in three different firmness options, and it is not flippable. The firm model is easily on par with the extra-firm side of the Plank Firm Luxe and will provide back sleepers with tons of support.

It also has a responsive pillow-top feel that I think most sleepers will find very comfortable. It uses two different layers of coils so it is nice and supportive and has generous policies, including a 365-night trial period and complimentary white glove delivery and mattress removal.

Someone I know personally wanted a very firm mattress and ended up choosing the Saatva Classic on my recommendation and they are very happy with it.

Plank Firm Luxe vs. Titan Plus

The Titan Plus mattress is another bed from Brooklyn Bedding, the parent brand of Plank. This mattress is specifically designed for heavier individuals and uses extra thick gauge coils for added support and durability. You don't need to be a heavier person to be interested in the Titan Plus, especially if you want a firm bed. For the average-sized person, the Titan Plus has a comparable firmness profile to the extra-firm side of the Plank Firm Luxe, and both beds have very similar types of mattress feel. They are also comparable in price. The biggest difference is that the Titan Plus is not flippable like Plank.

Plank Firm mattress FAQs

Is the Plank Firm Luxe mattress safe? All of the foams used in this bed are Certa-PUR US certified, which means it's free of ozone-depleting chemicals and other chemicals like formaldehyde, so it is safe.

Does Plank have a return fee? Yes, if you decide to return a Plank mattress within the 120-night trial period will be $99 deducted from your refund.