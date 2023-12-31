Oversized Mattress Guide: Types, Price Range and Things to Consider Before Buying

Americans want more room in bed. Increasingly, shoppers are looking for bigger bed sizes for their homes: A 2020 study showed that millennial shoppers prefered larger mattresses.

Manufacturers are listening, and slowly, bigger mattress sizes have started to join the market. A California king is well-known, but what about a family king or an Alaskan king? There are mattress sizes larger than a king mattress, and it helps to know what they are before you begin shopping.

If you have the room, these are your options for an oversized mattress.

Types of oversized mattresses

There are several bed sizes available beyond the standard king, including custom sizes for more unique spaces.

Oversized Mattress size Dimensions (Width x length) Recommended room size Average price California king 72" x 84" 12' x 12' $950 - $2,000 Texas king 80" x 98" 12' x 14' $2,000 - $4,000 Wyoming king 84" x 84" 12' x 12' $1,500 - $4,000 Alaskan king 108" x 108" 14' x 14' $2,500 - $6,000 Alberta king 96" x 96" 13' x 13' $5,000 Family king 144" x 80" or 120" x 80" 17' x 12' $2,800 - $6,000 Custom Varies Varies Varies

California King

Measurements: 72" x 84"

A California king is not quite as wide as a standard king bed, falling 4 inches short, but it is 4 inches longer. It is designed for taller people, especially if you are a stomach sleeper or back sleeper. Because it is more narrow than a standard king, it can be a good fit for more narrow rooms in your home. California king mattresses generally range in price from $950 to $2,000, on average.

Texas king

Measurements: 80" x 98"

Also known as a grand king, a Texas king is larger than a California king. It is both wider and longer, best accommodated by larger rooms measuring 12 by 14 feet or more. Because it is rectangular, it is best suited for rooms that are a little more narrow than most. Couples sleeping with a child or pet will find that a Texas king gives much more room to move around. For a Texas king, be prepared to spend between $2,000 and $4,000, on average.

Wyoming king

Measurements: 84" x 84"

A Wyoming king is a square mattress that is as long as a California king but much wider. It is the smallest square mattress, but it is big enough to fit two adults and a child or pet comfortably. Because of its square shape, it could work for most master bedrooms and is one of the more affordable oversized mattresses, with average prices falling between $1,500 and $4,000.

Alaskan King

Measurements: 108" x 108"

An Alaskan king is longer and wider than a Wyoming king, but it keeps the same square shape. It is great for couples with multiple children or pets in the bed, allowing enough room for everyone to stretch out comfortably. As the longest oversized mattress, it is also fantastic for taller sleepers who need the extra length. Pricing generally averages between $2,500 and $6,000, depending on style and manufacturer.

Alberta king

Measurements: 96" x 96"

An Alberta king is also a square mattress, but falls between the Wyoming king and the Alaskan king. That means it needs a slightly larger room, but it is big enough to accommodate two adults and multiple children or pets. Pricing generally runs around $5,000 for an Alberta king mattress, but be prepared to shop because this is the least-common mattress size.

Family king

Measurements: 144" x 80" or 120" x 80"

A family king is available in two different sizes: 144" x 80" or 120" x 80". It is the same length either way, making it one of the shorter oversized mattresses you can buy. That makes it ideal for larger rooms that are wider than they are long. The ample width also means these mattresses can accommodate multiple sleepers and pets. Pricing ranges between $2,800 and $6,000, on average.

Custom oversized options

If none of these mattresses quite fit what you are looking for, you have other options. For example, a family XL mattress is a lesser-known size that, at 144" x 84", is the size of two California king mattresses pushed together. Its rectangular design can hold multiple adults and pets with even more room to stretch out than a family king. There are other custom options, too, that allow you to design the ideal bed size for your home.

Benefits of oversized mattresses

There are a few benefits to consider when choosing an oversized mattress.

Enhances sleep comfort

Oversized mattresses are more comfortable for larger and taller adults. They give you more space to move around while accommodating any other adults, children or pets that may share the bed with you. They can also be fantastic for people over 6 feet tall who don't have the room they need on a smaller mattress.

Ideal for larger bedrooms

If your home has larger bedrooms, an oversized mattress can help fill the space so it doesn't feel so empty. You can add furniture and still have room to move around because you have the extra square footage.

Suitable for families

An oversized mattress can be an enormous relief if your children often sleep with you or if you have a couple of Great Danes that sneak into bed each night. It gives everyone the room they need to sprawl out -- even the tallest member of your family.

What to consider before buying an oversized mattress

There are a few things to consider before you buy an oversized mattress.

Bedroom space and layout

An oversized mattress won't fit in just any room. Be sure to measure the room and check for any potential obstructions before choosing an oversized mattress.

Bed frame compatibility

Bed frames can vary in size, which means that they may not always fit your mattress. Be sure to measure your bed frame and match the dimensions to your oversized mattress before you buy.

Budget considerations

An oversized mattress costs considerably more than a standard-sized mattress. While a king bed costs around $1,000, you could spend $6,000 or more on an oversized mattress. Be sure to shop around and even try to negotiate with your mattress retailer to get the best price.

Oversized mattress FAQ

What is the biggest bed size? The biggest bed size is the family XL king, which measures 144 x 84 inches if you get the widest version.

How big is Shaq's bed? Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal asked Tempurpedic to make him a custom bed to fit his 7'1" frame. The manufacturer accepted the challenge, creating a 72" x 98" mattress for him.

Why is the Alaskan king bed so big? At 108 inches long, the Alaskan king is the longest mattress you can buy. It is also wider than most beds, with only the family king and family king XL being wider.



