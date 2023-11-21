Need a New Bed? Black Friday's a Good Time to Buy Mattresses

When you'll need to replace your mattress will depend on a few factors, like the kind of material it's made of and whether you're waking up sore. But it's not always as easy as deciding you need a new bed and getting one. However, there's a mattress hack that even the big brands will tell you -- shop the sales. By timing your mattress shopping around holidays, you can make the most of your budget and get a nice bed.

There are a few key times a year that mattresses are at their most affordable -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals being some of the most popular. Brands offer incentives to buy, throwing in free pillows and sheets after they've already knocked a couple hundred off the top of the price. There's no denying it, Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a mattress.

Depending on the brand you're after, you might be able to snag a luxury mattress at a budget bed price. Here's what to know about shopping for a mattress on Black Friday and beyond.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday (or November in general)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here, which means it's a great time to be perusing deals (bed in a box, anyone?). The deals have already been running for the better part of a week, though you often get the best deals on the day itself. Some of CNET's favorite picks like Purple and Brooklyn Bedding are running huge Black Friday deals right now. Casper, for example, is offering $800 off mattresses for Black Friday. These are some of the best prices you'll see all year.

Depending on the brand, you'll see offers for 12% to 40% off mattresses, while other brands offer flat rates off select mattresses. but it doesn't just stop at mattresses, you'll also be able to get adjustable bases, pillows and sheets at a discounted price.

To find the best buy, research different mattress types and brands to see which one you'd like, and look at sales the company has running. Chances are the best sales were on or around Black Friday, though you'll still see big savings when Cyber Monday rolls around. Many brands extend their sale period to a few days after the holiday.

Other times to save on a mattress

Labor Day and other holidays

You can find a great deal on a mattress during holiday weekends, including Labor Day (perhaps especially Labor Day), Memorial Day, President's Day and the Fourth of July. If you buy during one of these holiday specials, you can expect a 10% to 20% discount, Mattress Firm Divisional President Jody Putnam told NerdWallet.

Finding a mattress you love doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. Sellwell/Getty Images

Winter or early spring

Many mattress stores will replace their inventory with newer models around March or April, which is a great time for you to swoop in and ask a store associate if you can buy an old model you've been eyeing.

This is also the time of year when stores need to get rid of their floor models to make way for new. As long as you're OK with the fact other customers also likely gave the mattress a test run by lying on it (though the pandemic might mean there have been fewer than usual), you could be able to save up to 50% off the price of a mattress this way. Simply ask the store when they plan on replacing their floor models with new inventory.

Some general mattress-buying tips? Don't be afraid to negotiate a lower price and walk away if you feel the price is too high, especially in brick-and-mortar stores where prices may be marked up. It's also important to stick to your guns and not let anyone persuade you into buying mattress accessories that you don't need.

Also, pay attention to the total dollar amount you're saving on a mattress, rather than getting swept away by a high percentage-off deal. While a 20% sale on a mattress sounds great, if the mattress costs $2,500 and it isn't the bed of your dreams, you might be better off getting a $100 discount (or no real discount) on a $1,000 mattress that you like just as well.