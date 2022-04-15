Casper/Nectar/Composited by Sarah Tew/CNET

The hunt for a new mattress can be daunting, considering the number of options you have to sift through. There are now hundreds of mattress companies, online and in stores, and the mattress industry looks completely different than it did 10 years ago. That's why I've pitted the most popular and sought-out beds against each other -- so you have an idea of their differences, pros and cons and which mattress might be best for you from an expert's perspective.

I've been around the mattress block a few times. I have years of mattress-testing experience under my belt and have tried over 100 beds (and counting). That's why I'm confident I can help match you with an accommodating pick.

In this comparison, I dive into the Casper Original mattress and its memory-foam competitor, Nectar. Learn what I like and dislike about each mattress, and which one might be the best option for you.

Casper vs. Nectar: A Short Overview Similarities Differences Both the Nectar and Casper are foam beds best for people under 230 pounds. The Nectar has a slow, dense memory-foam feel. Casper's foam is more responsive and neutral. The Nectar and Casper beds sleep temperature-neutral. Nectar offers generous company policies, including a 365-night trial and "forever warranty." Casper offers a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty. Both beds ship for free to your home in a cardboard box. The Nectar has a medium-firm profile. The Casper is around a medium.

The Nectar is a budget mattress. The Casper is averagely priced.

The Nectar has more of a basic construction. The Casper has a "Zoned Support" design.

Nectar vs. Casper firmness and feel Comparisons

Does a soft or firm mattress appeal to you most? Firm mattresses typically offer better support, while soft mattresses are great at relieving pressure. The Casper falls somewhere in the middle, around a 5 to 6 on the firmness scale out of 10. The Nectar, on the other hand, is around a medium-firm, which is a 6 or a 7 on the firmness scale. So, Nectar offers a tad more support that will benefit back and stomach sleepers the most. Casper offers a nice balance between soft and firm that's widely accommodating to most sleeping positions.

Feel

Feel is a bit different than firmness. It refers to the way the materials make you perceive the mattress. Does it wrap around your curves? Does it slowly pull you into the top layer of the mattress? Is it bouncy? You get the idea.

Nectar

The Nectar mattress has a traditional memory-foam feel. By that, I mean it's slow to respond to pressure and it takes a few seconds to warm up to your body. When you first lay down it'll feel a little firm, but the foam will start to hug your curves as you become nestled into the bed's top layer. If you've ever tried a TempurPedic mattress, it's similar to that.

Casper

The Casper mattress isn't like a normal memory-foam mattress. It's much more neutral, meaning it's not going to pull you into the bed and "remember" your body shape. Instead, it bounces back to normal once pressure is applied, which is a plus for people who like to switch positions on their mattress. Sometimes memory foam can turn people off, but Casper offers a contouring feel without making you feel like you've become one with the top layer. It's kind of like the foam found in the comfiest couch you've ever sat on: supportive and cozy.

Sleeping positions

What's your favorite sleeping position -- your stomach, back, side, or a combination of them all? Believe it or not, this plays a pretty significant role in the firmness level you should seek out.

Due to Casper's more middle-of-the-road firmness level, I recommend it to side and combination sleepers. It's going to provide a little more pressure relief to your shoulders and hips while you're on your side than the Nectar mattress does, especially for sleepers under 230 pounds. It's also easier to switch positions since Nectar is so slow to respond to movement.

I think Nectar, on the other hand, will be better for back and stomach sleepers seeking a tad more support. It's firm enough to keep your spine from sagging into the mattress, and the memory foam provides an ample amount of pressure relief as it hugs your curves.

Best body types

Foam mattresses like Nectar and Casper are best for people under 230 pounds. Heavier individuals, however, might like the Casper Hybrid because it has steel coils in the base layer rather than foam. Hybrid mattresses are more supportive, durable and longer-lasting than foam mattresses, which is why I always recommend them to people over 230 pounds. Foam beds may not offer the right amount of back support for plus size sleepers, nor will they last the expected seven or so years that they're supposed to.

Performance comparison

Motion isolation

Foam mattresses are good at absorbing motion, especially memory foam. It's hard to tell which is better in this case because the Nectar and Casper both offer solid motion isolation. So, if you have a partner who's a big middle-of-the-night mover, either mattress will help kill that motion across the mattress so you don't feel it.

Edge support

This refers to how strong and sturdy the perimeter of the bed feels. Couples who share beds should look out for this also, just in case you're ever kicked to the edge. Casper and Nectar both get average marks in this category. You're not going to feel like you're about to roll off the side, but the edge support on these mattresses is not as good as it is on a hybrid mattress with steel coils.

Temperature

The Casper and Nectar mattress both have designs that help make them sleep cooler than traditional mattresses used to, but they don't sleep cold. If you're a hot sleeper who always sweats when you sleep, you may want to look at our best cooling mattress options. Otherwise, I think your pajamas and where you keep your AC at during the night will play a bigger role in how hot you sleep.

Construction of the Nectar vs. the Casper

Here's a look at the inside of a Nectar mattress:

Slumber Yard

First is 7 inches of a firm foam base, which provides most of the bed's support.

The second layer is what the brand calls its "Dynamic Support Layer." It makes the mattress more comfortable and prevents you from feeling the firm foam in the base layer.

The top layer is where you'll get the most comfort. It's 3 inches of gel-infused memory foam. The gel is meant to help regulate temperature better than your average memory-foam mattress.

Here's a look at the layers inside a Casper mattress:

Matthew Ross/My Slumber Yard

Like the Nectar, the Casper also begins with a firm layer of dense and firm polyurethane foam.

The center layer is where you can find the "Zoned Support" design. It's made with premium poly foam and the center third is firm to support your spine, while the bottom and top third are soft to provide targeted pressure relief under your trunk and shoulders.

The comfort layer is made with Airscape foam and it feels light and airy. It's meant to be more breathable than your standard poly foam material.

Casper vs. Nectar price and size options

This is where Nectar beats Casper – the Nectar is one of the most affordable, quality bed-in-a-box mattresses out there and that's one reason why I think the brand's mattresses are so popular. That's not to say that Casper is expensive, it's just that Nectar is particularly wallet-friendly compared to similar beds on the market.

Below are the beds' MSRP prices, but keep an eye out for promotions, which are very common in the mattress industry. Nectar is typically much more generous with free accessories and big promotions up to $400 off, making it much more affordable than Casper.

Casper vs. Nectar pricing

Twin Twin XL Full Queen King Cal King Casper $895 $995 $1,195 $1,295 $1,695 $1,695 Nectar $873 $1,043 $1,298 $1,398 $1,698 $1,698

Shipping and trials

If you're buying a mattress online, the stakes are a bit higher, because you can't actually feel it before hitting that purchase button. With that in mind, Nectar and Casper both offer risk-free trials, free shipping and warranties to help sweeten the deal. Nectar's, however, are a bit more worthwhile.

Nectar offers a 365-night trial, about eight and a half more months than Casper's 100-night trial.

Nectar offers a "forever warranty" and Casper's is the industry standard of 10 years.

Both Nectar and Purple offer free shipping and free returns.

Nectar vs. Casper Mattress review verdict

As you can see, there are quite a few differences between the well-known Casper and Nectar mattresses. Both are well-received bed-in-a-box foam mattresses, but their differences mainly come down to firmness level, feel and price. It's not about which bed is best, it's about the bed that's best for you. Nectar is going to be a better pick for memory-foam lovers who want a more supportive feel; Casper is for people who might be turned off by memory foam and want something more neutral. Price and sleeping position are also big factors in this decision. Here's a breakdown of who I'd recommend each bed to.

Reasons you might prefer Nectar:

You love the nestling feel that memory foam provides.

You sleep on your back or stomach, or want a medium-firm bed that offers more support.

You're on a budget and want to spend less money.

You like the idea of a year-long trial and a lifetime warranty.

Reasons you might prefer Casper:

You're a side or combination sleeper.

You switch positions and want a bouncier mattress than what memory foam provides.

You want a bed with a medium firmness level that offers and even balanced between support and pressure relief.

You like the Casper's Zoned Support design.

FAQs

What's the difference between Nectar and Casper mattresses? Nectar is made with a dense memory foam, while Casper has more of a neutral-foam feel that bounces back quicker than memory foam. Nectar is also a little bit firmer, and ideal for back and stomach sleepers in search of more support. Side sleepers, on the other hand, will probably like Casper better. A Nectar is also a little more affordable than a Casper mattress.

Is Nectar or Casper better for hot sleepers? The Nectar mattress might be better for hot sleepers because it's designed with cooling tech, but Nectar Premier is more ideal because of its cooling cover and other temperature regulating features.

Which mattress is cheaper, Nectar or Casper? Nectar retails for cheaper than a Casper mattress, and the brand usually has promotions that include hundreds of dollars of free accessories.

