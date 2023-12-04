Nearly 30,000 Heated Blankets Recalled Due to Overheating. Here's How to Get Your Refund

Temperatures are dropping, but don't reach for your heated blanket without a quick check. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has posted a recall notice for around 30,000 Berkshire Blanket & Home Company heated throws and blankets because of safety risks.

There have been nine reports of heated blankets and throws burning, melting and overheating. No injuries have been confirmed.

Recalled blankets and throws were available for purchase between August 2022 and October 2023 from L.L.Bean, Berkshire Blanket, Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores, and other online retailers including Amazon, Target and Macy's. Depending on where they were sold, the products are branded as L.L.Bean or Berkshire Blanket.

How to get your refund

This recall affects 50-by-60-inch heated throws and heated blankets in twin, full/queen and king sizes. If you purchased an affected heated blanket from one of the listed retailers during the above period, stop using it immediately, even if it has worked fine in the past.

To see if your blanket has been recalled, check the tracker number found on its wash label. The complete list of recalled tracker numbers is available on the CPSC's website or Berkshire Blanket & Home Company's recall notice page.

You can get a full refund from Berkshire Blanket & Home Company in the form of an electronic prepaid Mastercard. There are just a few steps to follow.

Here's what you need to do to get your refund: