Nap Queen Mattresses Recalled Over Fire Hazard

The Nap Queen 12-inch Maxima Hybrid mattress is being recalled because it may pose a fire hazard, according to a recall notice published Thursday by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The tag on the mattress should say "Maxima" along with one of the affected model numbers -- NQIH12KK, NQIH12QQ, NQIH12FF, NQIH12TT or NQIH12TX -- as well as "Imported by Adven Group, LLC," the notice said. All sizes of the mattress are included in the recall.

The mattresses were sold online at Amazon, Walmart and Overstock.com from February through May 2023, going for between $170 to $350, according to the recall notice. No injuries have been reported, but they're being pulled because they don't meet mandatory federal flammability standards for mattresses and they require a remedy for safe use.

What to do if you have a recalled mattress

Nap Queen says it's not offering refunds now to customers who have a recalled mattress. However, if you have one, you should stop using it and contact Nap Queen to get a free fitted cover for the mattress, which will bring it up to federal safety code.

You can contact the company at support@napqueens.com or (866) 387-6239 during business hours Monday through Friday Central Time.