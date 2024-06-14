Nap Queen Mattresses Recalled Due to Fire Hazard. What You Should Know

Select Nap Queen Victoria Hybrid mattresses are being recalled for a potential fire hazard, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. An estimated 117,200 Nap Queen Victoria beds failed to meet mandatory federal flammability regulations. The recall impacts all heights and sizes of the beds manufactured between February 2020 and October 2023.

Nap Queen Victoria mattresses were sold on the brand's website and through several major retailers like Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Wayfair and Bed Bath and Beyond. They range in price from $160 to $375.

While no injuries have been reported, if you've recently bought a Nap Queen Victoria mattress, stop using it immediately. To find out if your mattress is part of the recall, check the white label on the cover that includes the model number and manufactured date.

You won't get a refund or a new bed, but the brand will provide a fitted cover to place over the bed at no cost. This will ensure your bed is no longer a fire hazard and meets federal requirements. The Nap Queen recall program page advises you to contact the company directly at recall@napqueens.com or +1 866-387-6239 to receive your cover.

Similar recalls for potential fire hazards have been made over the last few months from mattress brands like GhostBed, though on a much smaller scale. Nap Queen had a different recall over flammability standards for the Maxima Hybrid mattress last year.