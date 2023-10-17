Make Your Bed Feel Like a 5-Star Hotel Mattress With These Tips

There's just something special about a high-end hotel bed. From the plush mattress to the crisp, expertly tucked white sheets, these beds truly take comfort and indulgence to another level. It might even make you wonder how to re-create that luxurious hotel experience at home.

There are several ways to make your bedroom feel more like a hotel – some of which are simpler than you'd think. Below, we'll divulge some hotel-quality mattress secrets and luxury bedding tips to transform your mattress and elevate your bedroom experience.

Opt for high-quality bedding

Not only does high-quality bedding usually feel softer and lavish, but it can also help you get a better night's rest -- especially if you're a hot sleeper. High-thread count sheets made of natural fabrics (like cotton, linen and bamboo) are cozy but breathable, helping you stay comfortable while you sleep.

If you have allergies, you might want to look into buying well-made, hypoallergenic bedding to help you breathe easier at night. Cotton, bamboo and silk are three of the best anti-allergy bedding materials. It's also important to wash your sheets and pillowcases every one to two weeks to get rid of allergens.

Of course, high-quality bedding tends to cost more than other types -- but if you're looking for a luxury experience, it may be worth the price.

Skip the fitted sheet

Many hotels don't use fitted sheets at all. Instead, they use tightly tucked flat sheets. There are a few reasons for this, but hotels typically choose flat sheets over fitted sheets because they're easier to wash, press and fold. Durability is also a factor since fitted sheets have elastic corners, which can make them wear down quicker than flat sheets.

Want to replicate this hotel bed strategy at home? The first step is to buy a flat sheet one size larger than your mattress. So, if you have a queen-size bed, you'd need to buy a king-size top sheet. Then, lay the sheet on your mattress (on top of the cover and topper) and tuck it underneath with hospital corners. After that, you can add your usual flat sheet and comforter.

Layer your bedding the right way

Strategically organizing your bedding is another great way to make your bed feel like a hotel bed. Ideally, you'd start with a plush and luxurious mattress that suits your sleeping style and body type. If that's not an option right now, you can simply add a cushiony topper to your existing bed. Either way, don't forget to add a cover to protect your mattress or topper.

From there, put a fitted sheet or flat sheet on the mattress, then add a top sheet. To create an extra-plush and high-end look, tuck a cover-less duvet around the bottom half of your mattress. Then, top it off with a fluffy decorative duvet, pulling it up high enough to cover the first duvet.

Use plenty of plush pillows

Cushy pillows are another key component of a hotel-worthy bed. For the most luxurious look, you'll want to use a mix of pillow shapes and pillowcase designs. This adds texture and depth to your mattress, which makes it look more inviting and sophisticated.

Start with two or three square Euro pillows at the head of your bed, then place a couple of sleeping pillows in front of them. You can use decorative shams, standard pillowcases or a combination of the two. Finish it all off with a few decorative throw pillows in different sizes and styles.

Consider all-white linens

Having crisp, all-white linens is one of the easiest ways to recreate that high-end hotel look at home. Hotels typically use white sheets because they don't hide stains, proving that they have a high standard of cleanliness. Besides that, white linens look sleek and serene and create a peaceful ambiance in any room.

With that said, light-colored linens may be a bit harder to take care of than their dark counterparts. Spills and stains are more obvious on white sheets, so you'll need to be diligent about cleaning them.

Add a soft mattress topper

Mattresses can be expensive, and not everyone has the budget for a high-end model. Fortunately, a plush mattress topper can make it feel like you have a luxurious hotel mattress at home -- without breaking the bank.

There are a few things to consider when looking for a mattress topper. First, if you have any allergies, opt for a breathable, chemical-free topper that's made with hypoallergenic materials, like natural latex foam or wool.

It's also important to factor in your preferred sleeping position because that impacts how soft or firm your mattress should be. For instance, back sleepers usually need a firmer sleeping surface, while people who sleep on their side require something a bit softer.

Use two duvets

As we've mentioned, doubling up on duvets is a great way to make your bed appear fluffier and more luxurious. There are a couple of ways to do this, with the first being the tuck method we described above. This is the better option if you or your partner sleeps hot because you can easily remove one of the duvets before you go to bed.

Another way to use the dual-duvet strategy is simply by inserting two duvets into one duvet cover. The benefits here are twofold: You'll get a super-fluffy, luxurious look while also keeping yourself extra warm on chilly nights.

Be sure to have a sturdy frame and headboard

From a practical point of view, a bed frame helps extend the lifespan of your mattress and promotes better airflow while you sleep. But from an aesthetic perspective, a sturdy frame -- like a platform or canopy bed frame -- can (literally) elevate the look of your bed and pull your entire room together.

Similarly, using a headboard makes your bed look more polished and adds a decorative flair to your space. Hotels commonly have upholstered or leather headboards, which often extend up most of the wall toward the ceiling. If you're the DIY type, you could try to re-create this look to give your room that sophisticated hotel vibe.

Regularly maintain your bed

To make sure your mattress lasts as long as possible, it's important to look after it. (A few upkeep tips: use a mattress protector, don't eat or drink in bed, and spot-clean stains immediately). Depending on your mattress brand and model, you might also need to rotate it every few months to prevent it from sagging in certain spots. Check your manufacturer's instructions for more specific instructions.

You'll also want to take care of your bedding so it stays in good shape and helps protect your mattress. Generally speaking, this means washing your sheets every week to get rid of dead skin, dust mites and bacteria.

