Lull Original Premium Mattress Review 2024: An Upgraded Foam Bed Tested by Experts

I've been testing Lull mattresses for several years now. After all, it's one of the most popular mattresses advertised on social media, so it's hard to miss these days. It's an all-foam bed that's generally accommodating for the average sleeper, and a couple of years ago, the brand released a Luxe Hybrid, now its top-tier option.

Recently, Lull introduced the Original Premium into its lineup. This bed has the same qualities as the Lull flagship, only souped up to the next level. But what makes this bed different from the Original Lull and why should you spend up for it? In this review, I'll discuss everything you should know about this new Lull mattress, including who we think it'll work best for.

First impressions of the Lull Original Premium

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The Lull Original Premium arrives at your doorstep inside of a large box -- since there's a big drawing of a lion on the sides, I doubt you'll confuse it for anything else you've ordered. The unboxing process for this bed is quite simple, but it might be nice to have a friend there to help you out, as online beds can be quite heavy to lift by yourself.

Also, since this is an all-foam mattress, it may look slightly misshapen right after it's unboxed. Foam beds usually take a night or so to expand right out of the box, so we suggest giving the bed some time to sit out on your foundation and fully inflate before making any harsh judgments on it. We found this to be the case with our model.

In the morning, the bed finally looked similar to the pictures advertised on Lull's website. We took this as a sign it was ready for testing. I thought that it felt like a straightforward, comfy foam bed. Compared to the Original Lull, it had a much more refined look. The stitching on the exterior and quilted cover definitely gave the bed a "premium" appearance. Overall, I can see where the bed gets its name -- it's quite nice.

Lull Original Premium mattress firmness and feel

What does the Lull Original Premium feel like?

I mentioned that it feels like a comfy foam bed, but more specifically, it has a neutral foam feel. Unlike the Original Lull, which has a blended or mixed foam feel, here you get more responsiveness with less body-contouring quality. I thought the bed felt a lot like the Casper One Foam mattress; a light, fluffy, neutral feel on top with a denser quality from the layers below.

Having this type of neutral feel in your next mattress is often a safe way to go. If you're unsure as to what feel you prefer in beds, a neutral foam feel will probably fit the bill for you nicely. Unless you know you want a dense memory foam bed like a Tempur-Pedic or an ultraresponsive latex foam bed like Zenhaven, you can't go wrong with a neutral-feeling mattress.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

How firm is the Lull Original Premium mattress?



I found this bed to be slightly firmer than the other two Lull mattresses. It's between a medium and a medium-firm on our scale. This makes it a fine option for all sleeping positions but most ideal for primary back and stomach sleepers who want something that's on the slightly firmer end of the spectrum.

If you're more of a side or combination sleeper who enjoys having a bit more pressure relief in your bed, this might not be the best option for you. The other two Lull beds may provide a bit more cushion for your hips and shoulders. Check out our Best Beds for Side Sleepers for softer online options.

Lull Original Premium mattress construction

This is a 12-inch thick all-foam mattress with a premium design. It's made up of the following support and comfort layers:

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

1. On the bottom, you've got around 7 inches of a dense, polyurethane support foam

2. Then, you have a high-resilience transition foam to act as a buffer between the support and comfort for the mattress.

3. Above that transition layer, you've got the bed's main comfort layer of gel-infused memory foam. This is an open-cell layer that's designed to be ultrabreathable

4. For additional comfort, the bed has a quilted cover on top that has even more memory foam quilted into it.

Lull Original Premium mattress performance

Motion isolation

The gel-infused comfort foam topping this mattress does help to deaden and absorb a good amount of cross-mattress movement. The bed's motion isolation isn't as superior as something like a dense memory foam bed, but it still gets the job done. If you sleep with a partner who's easily awakened at night by the slightest movement, you may want to look into something like a Tempur-Pedic mattress, but we don't anticipate you having any issues with the Lull Original Premium.

Edge-to-edge support

This bed doesn't have any sort of reinforced design along the edges, but we'd say it still has average performance in terms of edge support. There's no apparent roll-off sensation, and we don't foresee anyone falling off this mattress anytime soon. Compared to the flagship Lull, I'd say it has slightly sturdier edges, but the bed with the most supportive perimeter of the Lull lineup is the Luxe Hybrid. For an all-foam bed, though, it's not half bad in terms of edge support.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Temperature



This bed doesn't have any active cooling features, but it should still sleep around the temperature-neutral range at night. Many of the construction elements within the mattress are advertised to provide cooling advantages, but a lot of that is just marketing noise. Sleeping temperature often comes down to other factors like the types of sheets, pajamas or pillows you're using rather than the actual mattress itself.

Durability

Since this is an all-foam mattress, it should be most ideal at supporting average to petite-size individuals. If you're a heavier person, over the 250-pound mark, you might prefer sleeping on a hybrid mattress that has coils for support. The Lull Luxe Hybrid is a great option for bigger body types since it has pocketed coils on the bottom rather than a dense foam. Due to its premium design, it should prove to be slightly more durable long-term than the Original Lull.

Off-gassing

After you unbox your brand-new Lull Original Premium, you might notice that the bed has an off-putting factory smell. While this might lead you to believe that there's something wrong with your new mattress, rest assured, it's a completely normal thing to experience with beds that ship to you in a box. This smell should go away after a couple of nights.

Who is the Lull Original Premium mattress best for?

Though this is a generally accommodating all-foam mattress that should work fine for most people, it still might not be the best option for everyone. Here's who we think will benefit the most from it.

Sleeping position

Back and stomach sleepers will likely get the most out of this mattress. Since it's on the firmer side, it provides a good amount of support rather than cushion. In terms of side sleepers, it's not the most pressure-relieving option out there. Those sleeper types may prefer something softer than a medium to be less resistant against your shoulders and hips. If you're a combination sleeper, you'll likely find the balance of support and comfort sufficient for your preferences.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Body type



While all body types could get by on this mattress, the all-foam design lends itself to be best at supporting medium to petite-size individuals. If you're a heavier person, we always recommend getting a hybrid bed as opposed to an all-foam one, just because coil support systems are a bit better at providing bigger body types with lots of support over time. However, considering the premium design of this mattress, we think it should be plenty durable for average-size folks.

Lull Original Premium mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $1,199 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,399 Full 54x75 inches $1,499 Queen 60x80 inches $1,699 King 76x80 inches $2,199 Cal King 72x84 inches $2,199

For a more of a premium online option, I'd say this mattress is priced pretty reasonably. Unfortunately, it's around $300 more than the Original Lull mattress, but you are spending up for a quality, all-foam bed. Luckily, Lull as a brand is great with the discounts it runs on its mattresses.

After a discount is applied, you can usually expect to pay just over $1,000 for a queen size. This makes the bed considerably more affordable, on par with other all-foam beds like the Original Leesa and even the Casper One Foam.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Lull backs the Original Premium mattress with some of the best policies in the industry. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 365-night trial period to try it at home, risk-free. If you happen not to like it within that time frame, you can return it completely free, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a lifetime warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The final verdict



If you're looking for a quality all-foam mattress with a neutral foam feel that's slightly firmer, this is a great option to look into. That said, if you don't care about the "premium" bells and whistles like the quilted cover, and you maybe want something right around a medium, you could save $300 by going with the Original Lull -- just food for thought.

You might like the Lull Original Premium mattress if:

You want an all-foam mattress

You want a neutral foam feel

You like a bed that's between medium to medium-firm

You want a bed backed by generous policies

You might not like the Lull Original Premium bed if:

You're looking for a hybrid mattress

You prefer the feel of dense memory foam

You like your bed to be on the softer side

You're on a super-strict budget

Other mattresses from Lull

There are two other mattresses that Lull as a brand currently offers. There's the flagship Lull mattress, which is an all-foam bed that also has a medium firmness and a neutral feel. It's also one of the most popular beds that's advertised on social media -- believe me, it's all the rage when it comes to "influencers."

The brand's top-tier option is the Lull Luxe Hybrid. This is a hybrid mattress that uses a combination of foam on the top for comfort and pocket coils on the bottom for support. Compared to the other beds, this is likely the best option of Lull's lineup for heavy individuals.

How does Lull Original Premium compare to other mattresses?

Lull Original Premium vs. Original Lull

There are some major distinctions between the two all-foam beds from Lull. The Original Lull is made of just three foam layers and features more of a mixed-foam feel. The Original Premium features an additional layer, which in this case is a quilted cover, and it has more of a neutral foam quality compared to the Original Lull. There's also a difference in firmness between the two. The Original Premium is slightly firmer than the Original Lull, which is right around a proper medium. The flagship Lull is also considerably more affordable than the Original Premium.

Lull Original Premium vs. Nectar Premier

These are both the midtier options from their respective brands, and there's a lot to consider about each choice. Both are all-foam mattresses by default, but the Nectar Premier mattress is available in a hybrid rendition. Nectar Premier is also slightly softer than the Lull Original Premium, which is between a medium and a medium-firm. The most noticeable difference, though, comes down to feel. The Nectar Premier has a responsive memory foam sensation, whereas the Lull Original Premium has a straightforward, neutral foam feel.

Lull Original Premium mattress FAQs

Is this mattress good for back pain? The Lull Original Premium is advertised online to have some Zoned-Support features, namely in the top two comfort foams. This may help to mitigate back pain for some sleepers, but we didn't notice much, if any, of a Zoned Support quality in this mattress. There are many other beds that we've tested with more pronounced Zoned Support systems that should benefit those with back pain a bit more. These options include the Casper Dream Max, the Saatva Rx and even the Leesa Legend.

Can you flip a Lull mattress? Sadly, you cannot flip any of the Lull beds. All of the beds in Lull's lineup are currently one-sided beds. There are many beds within the online space that are double-sided, which is kind of cool -- who doesn't want two beds in one? Many options, like the Layla and Plank beds, are flippable and definitely worth your consideration.