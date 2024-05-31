Lull Luxe Hybrid Mattress Review 2024: Testing the Brand's Most Premium Hybrid Bed

8.3 Lull Luxe Hybrid $2,299 at Lull Like Hybrid design provides support for all body types

There are fewer things in this world that I love more than a mattress that works for everyone. I know it sounds weird, but what do you expect from someone who tests beds for a living? Sadly, not all sleepers are created equal. Different people have different sleeping preferences, and these days there are a plethora of mattresses to consider online with different materials, feels, firmnesses and price points; what a world we live in.

This can make finding the right online mattress for you kind of tricky, but if you're just in the market for a generally comfortable mattress, getting a bed like the Lull Luxe Hybrid is often a safe way to go. This is a no-frills hybrid bed that's supportive enough to handle all body types, with a general firmness and feel to accommodate a wide range of sleepers. Here's what to know about this mattress before you buy it.

First impressions of the Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress

Once you order the Lull Luxe Hybrid online, it will eventually arrive at your doorstep inside a large box. Sidenote: it's pretty cool, there's a big drawing of a lion on the sides. The unboxing process for this bed is quite simple, but since this is a heavier hybrid mattress, you may benefit from having a friend there to help you out.

It may look slightly different from the website pictures right out of the box, but that's a completely normal part of the unboxing process. It should look right as rain after a full night of expansion on your foundation. This was pretty much the case for our model. It needed some time to sit out and inflate.

The next morning, the bed was finally ready to be tested. I perceived it to have a generally neutral firmness and feel. It felt like a bed that could work nicely for a guest room or an Airbnb. It's not too firm or soft, it just sits right in the middle of the support and pressure relief scale. Picture a Goldilocks scenario but for an online mattress.

Video: Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress review

Watch me review the Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress in this video review.

Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress firmness and feel

What does the Lull Luxe Hybrid feel like?

This bed has an accommodating neutral hybrid feel. Although it has memory foam near the top, the coils on the bottom help to balance out the sink-in sensation that you'd otherwise have if this were a foam mattress. All in all, this mattress presents an accommodating feel.

Beds that feature this type of feel are often viable options for anyone who doesn't really know what they want in their next bed. If you're confused as to what you'd prefer in terms of your next bed's feel, something that's neutral is usually a safe choice.

How firm is the Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress?

In addition to its feel, this bed also presents an accommodating firmness level. We'd place it at a proper medium on our scale. This makes it a great option for all sleeper types: back, side, stomach and especially combination sleepers.

I myself am a combination sleeper who likes to rotate around at night. My personal mattress at home is around a medium firmness, and I find it perfect for providing support but not too much for when I'm side-sleeping at night. The same is true for the firmness found in the Lull Luxe Hybrid. It basically has equal parts support and pressure relief.

Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress construction

This is a hybrid mattress with a pretty basic yet supportive design. It's composed of the following materials:

1. On the bottom, there's a thin layer of base foam to provide a foundation for all the other layers to rest on.

2. Then, you have the bed's support system of pocketed coils, which are encased in a foam border to help strengthen the bed's edges.

3. Above the coils, you've got more of a responsive transition foam to act as a buffer between the coils, so you don't feel them as much.

4. For comfort, the bed has a gel-infused foam to provide the bed with ample cushion and pressure relief.

5. Then, right on top, you've got a quilted cover with some additional comfort mixed in.

Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress performance

Motion isolation

The gel-infused comfort foam topping this mattress does help to deaden and absorb a good amount of cross-mattress movement. The bed's motion isolation isn't as superior as something like a dense memory foam bed, but it still gets the job done. If you sleep with a partner who's easily woken up at night by the slightest movement, you may want to look into something like a Tempur-Pedic mattress, but we don't anticipate you having any issues with the Lull Luxe Hybrid.

Edge-to-edge support

This bed does have a foam border that runs along the edges, encasing the support coils. This helps strengthen the perimeter of the mattress and gives it a nice level of edge support. We usually perceive beds with reinforced coils to perform slightly better than mattresses with foam borders when it comes to edge support. If you get really close to the outer rims of this mattress at night, you should experience little to no roll-off sensation.

Temperature



This bed doesn't have any active cooling features, but it should still sleep around the temperature-neutral range at night. Many of the construction elements within the mattress are advertised to provide cooling advantages, but a lot of that is just marketing noise. Sleeping temperature often comes down to other factors like the types of sheets, pajamas or pillows you're using, rather than the actual mattress itself.

Durability

Since this is a hybrid mattress, it should provide an ample amount of support and be durable enough to last the average sleeper for several years. If you're a much heavier person, over the 300-pound mark, you may get more out of an ultra-support hybrid mattress with thicker gauge coils and high-density comfort foams. Check out our Best Mattress for Heavy People list to see some suitable options for this body type. When it comes to the durability of the Lull Luxe Hybrid, it's on par with other hybrid beds in its class.

Off-gassing

After you unbox your brand-new Lull Luxe Hybrid, you might notice that the bed has an off-putting factory smell. While this might lead you to believe that there's something wrong with your new mattress, rest assured, it's a completely normal thing to experience with beds that ship to you in a box. This should go away after a couple of nights.

Who is the Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress best for?

Although the bed has a firmness and feel that's designed to work for pretty much everyone, certain sleep styles may get more out of other online options. Here's who I think will benefit the most from sleeping on this mattress.

Sleeping position

Since the Lull Luxe Hybrid is around a proper medium, it should work fine for all sleep styles but be most suitable for combination sleepers who like to rotate around at night. These sleepers usually prefer beds that are right in the middle of the firmness spectrum, getting equal parts pressure relief and support for all sleeping positions.

If you're more of a primary back or stomach sleeper, you might prefer sleeping on a much firmer bed that offers more support than this one. Conversely, if you're more of a strict side sleeper, you may want a soft mattress that offers more pressure relief to your shoulders and hips. Check out our Best Beds for Side Sleepers for softer online options.

Body type

This mattress will work for all body types. Its coils provide enough support for much heavier folks and even average-sized people. If you're a bit smaller in terms of size, you might not require this type of support in your next bed. You could save your money on a more affordable bed that has dense foam on the bottom for support rather than coils. Simply put, petite-sized folks can get by on foam options, and heavier ones should spend up for more supportive hybrid beds.

Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $1,499 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,699 Full 54x75 inches $1,999 Queen 60x80 inches $2,299 King 76x80 inches $2,599 Cal King 72x84 inches $2,599

For the quality you're getting, I'd say the Lull Luxe Hybrid is reasonably priced, especially after a discount is applied. As a brand, Lull runs discounts on its bed constantly, and as of when I'm writing this article you can pick up the queen size for just shy of $1,400.

Keep in mind, this is Lull's top-tier mattress offering and the pricing certainly reflects that notion. Other premium hybrid beds of this caliber are often priced much higher than this. I think the Lull Luxe Hybrid is a decent value, especially when compared to other beds in its class.

Trial, shipping and warranty



As a brand, Lull backs the Luxe Hybrid mattress with some of the best policies in the industry. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 365-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen not to like it within that time frame, you can return it for completely free, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a lifetime warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

Overall, if you're in the market for a premium hybrid bed with a generally accommodating feel and firmness level that's perfect for a guest room or even your main bedroom, check this mattress out. Additionally, if you want something from a reputable brand that's backed by the best policies in the game, you can't go wrong either.

You might like the Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress if:

You want a supportive hybrid bed

You want a neutral hybrid feel

You like a bed around a medium

You want a bed backed by generous policies

You might not like the Lull Luxe Hybrid bed if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress

You prefer the feel of memory foam

You like your bed to be on the firmer or softer side

You're on a super strict budget

Other mattresses from Lull Luxe Hybrid

There are two other mattresses that Lull as a brand currently offers. There's the flagship Lull mattress, which is an all-foam bed that also has a medium firmness and a neutral feel. It's also one of the most popular beds that's advertised on social media and believe me, it's all the rage when it comes to "influencers."

Stepping up from the Original Lull, you have the Original Premium Mattress. This is the more enhanced version of the flagship bed that throws in an extra comfort layer. It's a noteworthy option within the Lull lineup if you're looking for an upgraded foam mattress.

How does Lull Luxe Hybrid compare to other mattresses?

Lull Luxe Hybrid vs. Original Lull

When it comes to comparing the flagship Lull to its premium hybrid counterpart, there's a lot to discuss. There's obviously a difference in support. The Original Lull is entirely made up of foam layers, making it ideal for petite or average-sized people. The Lull Luxe Hybrid has coils for support with foam for comfort, and this design can work for all body types. The Luxe Hybrid features a neutral hybrid feel, while the Original Lull has more of a nuanced, mixed foam feel. You'll also be spending less on the flagship Lull, but since both beds are right around a medium, they should work for all sleeper types.

Lull Luxe Hybrid vs. DreamCloud Hybrid

These are both hybrid beds with more of a premium aesthetic. The Lull Luxe Hybrid has that quilted cover on top, and the DreamCloud bed has some cashmere woven into the cover. The DreamCloud has more of a noticeable memory foam quality compared to the Lull Luxe Hybrid, but it's also much firmer and denser. This makes it most suitable for primary back and stomach sleepers, while the Lull Luxe Hybrid is more generally comfortable for all sleep styles. If price is your main concern, DreamCloud Hybrid is the clear winner.

Lull Luxe Hybrid mattress FAQs

Do hybrid mattresses sag over time? In general, a bed with coils for support and foam for comfort is designed to provide a lot more long-term support than a mattress with an all-foam build. For this reason, we usually recommend hybrid beds to heavier folks since those mattresses offer plenty of support for this body type and won't sag as much. Sagging in beds usually occurs after prolonged use. If you've been sleeping on a mattress for over a decade, you might notice some degradation. Luckily, hybrid beds shouldn't sage over time nearly as much as an all-foam bed.

Can you flip a Lull mattress? Sadly, you cannot flip any of the Lull beds. All of the beds in Lull's lineup are currently one-sided beds. There are many beds within the online space that are double-sided, which is kinda cool. Who doesn't want two beds in one? Many options, like the Layla and Plank beds, are flippable and definitely worth your consideration.

How long do Lull mattresses last? As I've alluded to, the Lull Luxe Hybrid should last you for at least the next 7 to 10 years, if not much longer. Although heavier people can cause beds to degrade faster, that shouldn't be the case at all with this particular mattress. Even if you're a much bigger person, the supportive design of this bed should allow it to last you for the next several years. If you're looking into the other all-foam options from Lull, they'll likely last average-sized folks around the same time.



