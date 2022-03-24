Saatva

From the luxury online mattress brand Saatva comes its top-of-the-line memory foam mattress Loom & Leaf, outfitted with a cozy pillow top wrapped in organic cotton and special cooling technology. It's pricier than your average online bed, but it's a quality mattress from a premium brand that seriously knows what it's doing when it comes to the bedding game. While it's not the cheapest or softest mattress on the market, it's a great choice for firm memory foam lovers looking to splurge on a nice bed.

Continue on below for my full Loom & Leaf mattress review which includes its biggest pros and cons, and who I think would appreciate it most.

Saatva's luxury Loom & Leaf mattress.

First impressions

Looking like the Saatva mattress's sister, the Loom & Leaf has an inviting plush pillow top and a golden trim that wraps around the top and bottom of the mattress. If I hadn't already known this was a luxury mattress, I surely would have known after my first look.

I can tell it's memory foam right away because of the slow-responding, body-hugging nature of the top layers, which gently pull you into the bed. It's firmer than it looks, however, and it's a little too firm for when I'm on my side. Still, it's a comfortable mattress I can see a lot of people enjoying.

Firmness

You have two Loom & Leaf mattress firmness options: Relaxed Firm and Firm. As the names imply, these aren't plushy soft mattresses. Here's how I'd rate them:

Relaxed Firm: Medium-firm or a 7 out of 10

Firm: Firm or a 9 to 10

The Relaxed Firm model offers more pressure relief while the Firm model is about as supportive as you can hope for. However, keep in mind that the heavier you are the softer a mattress is going to be. For example, if you weigh 230 pounds, the Relaxed Firm model may feel more like a 5 to 6.

Comfort

The Loom & Leaf mattress is about 12 inches thick and it's stacked with more layers than the average foam mattress. Here's a breakdown of each of its six layers.

On the bottom is a thick, dense piece of foam to help stabilize the mattress and provide most of the support.

Next is a 2-inch foam slab to act as a transition layer between the firm foam on the bottom and softer foams on top.

In the middle is a 2.5-inch layer of dense, contouring memory foam to help give the Loom & Leaf mattress its signature feel.

Closer to the top of the mattress is a layer of gel memory foam with little perforations across the bed for increased airflow.

Next comes spinal cooling gel, which is only found in the center third of the mattress under your lumbar region. Not only does it help regulate temperature, but it also helps support your back and promote a neutral spinal alignment.

The pillow top includes small layers of comfort foams and features their Lumbar Zone Quilting, which gives more support to your trunk area.

Compare this to your average Original Casper or Nectar mattress which only feature three layers, and you can see why the Loom & Leaf mattress is a premium foam bed.

Feel

The mattress has a dense memory foam feel because the top layers are primarily made with hugging, molding memory foam. The pillow top layer does help neutralize that feel a little and makes it a hair more responsive than beds like TempurPedic, but you're still going to feel the foam gently wrap around the contours of your body. With that said, the memory foam makes it harder for you to switch positions because it takes a few seconds to bounce back to its original form.

Motion isolation

Memory foam is great at isolating motion, helping prevent you from feeling your partner tossing and turning, waking up for the bathroom and so on. Remember the old '90s commercial with the woman jumping on the bed next to a wine glass? That was memory foam, and the same goes with Loom & Leaf. I don't see mattress movement being an issue if you're someone who shares a mattress with their partner (or a spoiled pet).

Edge support

The perimeter of the mattress is a little more sturdy and stronger than the average foam mattress because of the dense memory foam and number of layers, but it's not as good as its sister the Saatva mattress. Hybrid beds (like the Saatva) naturally provide better edge support because steel coils, as you can imagine, are more supportive than foam.

Temperature

Memory foam beds without coils or cooling tech tend to retain heat because it becomes trapped in the dense foam of the mattress. However, the Loom & Leaf mattress is designed with multiple layers of cooling gels and foams to help promote a more comfortable temperature.

Who is it best for?

The Loom & Leaf mattress may or may not be the best fit for you based on your body size and favorite sleeping position. Believe it or not, it matters.

Sleeper types

Firm mattresses like the Loom & Leaf are typically best for back and stomach sleepers because the firmer the mattress, the more support it offers. Back and stomach sleepers need spinal support to prevent their backs from sagging into the bed, which is a big contributor to back pain.

Combo sleepers can probably get away with the Relaxed Firm model, and so could side sleepers who weigh around the 200 pound mark.

Body types

I typically recommend hybrid mattresses to people who weigh over 230 pounds because all-foam mattresses won't be as long-lasting, durable or supportive as a hybrid bed with steel coils. And in the case of the Loom & Leaf, you don't want to spend that much money on a mattress that's going to prematurely hit its expiration date. If you're over the 230-pound mark, consider taking a peek at CNET's best mattresses for heavy people.

People under 230 pounds, however, should do just fine on the Loom & Leaf.

Price

Here's where the Loom & Leaf might turn away a few more people: The average price of a foam mattress is around $750 to $850, but the queen size Loom & Leaf mattress costs $2,099. Saatva does offer discounts here and there, however, which can drop the price of a Loom & Leaf bed around $150.

Loom & Leaf mattress pricing Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $1,049 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,349 Full 54x74 inches $1,999 Queen 60x80 inches $2,099 King 76x80 inches $2,399 Cal king 72x84 inches $2,399

*Prices listed above are the manufacturer-suggested retail price.

Trial, shipping and warranty

Saatva's shipping perks go above and beyond most other online mattress brands and they also offer a pretty long sleep trial and warranty policy. Here's what you can expect if you purchase a Loom & Leaf mattress from Saatva:

Free delivery and in-house set up

Free removal of your old mattress and foundation

A 180-night risk-free trial

A 15-year warranty



It's not considered a bed-in-a-box and will arrive in its full form and ready to sleep on. Another perk of this is that you don't have to deal with the off-gassing odor that usually comes with opening a new bed-in-a-box.

The final verdict

The Loom & Leaf bed is a luxurious memory foam mattress for people with premium taste who need a firm bed profile. If you're also a fan of (or indifferent to) the slow, viscous feel of a memory foam bed, then Loom & Leaf might just be the right fit for you. I'm impressed with how well it regulates temperature, the attention to lumbar support and Saatva's generous mattress removal policy. Beds are a pain to get rid of, so it's nice that Saatva does the dirty work for you.

Here's a simplified breakdown of who I do and don't recommend the Loom & Leaf bed to:

You might like Loom & Leaf if:

You sleep on your back, stomach, or a combination of both

You love dense memory foam

You have a generous budget for your new mattress

You have an old mattress you want to replace (free mattress removal)



You weigh under 230 pounds



You might not like Loom & Leaf if:

You want a soft to medium mattress firmness

You need a hybrid mattress with coils

You dislike the feel of hugging memory foam

You're a combination sleeper who wants to easily switch positions

You're on a budget

