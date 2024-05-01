Leesa Reserve Hybrid Mattress Review 2024: Leesa's Newest Memory Foam Bed

8.5 Leesa Reserve Hybrid $3,699 at Leesa Like Zoned Support coils provide targeted support for all body types

Leesa has been making moves lately. This past year, it came out with several new pillow top beds within its Chill collection. This year, the brand collaborated with West Elm to produce a natural hybrid mattress, and very recently, the Reserve Hybrid entered Leesa's already extensive mattress lineup.

Unlike most other Leesa beds, this is a dense memory foam option. It's also the first Leesa bed to have a comfort insert, which gives the mattress more of a setup process compared to others. In this review, I'll cover what you should know about the Reserve Hybrid.

First impressions

This bed showed up at our door in a couple of boxes; one contained the support system, and the other, the comfort insert. Although the unboxing was a bit more involved in terms of the setup process, it was still very quick and easy to complete. Right out of the box, the bed did look slightly misshapen, but we just gave it a night to fully expand.

After giving the bed time to inflate, we began testing the mattress. We immediately noticed that the bed had a dense memory foam feel, similar to a Nectar or Tempur-pedic mattress. It was pretty slow to respond, especially compared to other Leesa beds. When I hopped on the bed, this notion of dense memory foam was confirmed. It felt firm at first but slowly began to soften and conform to the shape of my body. It's a hybrid bed, so I also felt lots of support.

I was excited to test the Reserve Hybrid since it's so out of left field for the brand. Up until now, Leesa has produced neutral foam and hybrid beds that are generally accommodating and comfortable to appeal to anyone. Here, you've got a modern take on dense memory foam, which is pretty niche considering Leesa's current lineup of beds.

Leesa Reserve Hybrid mattress firmness and feel

What does the Leesa Reserve Hybrid feel like?



This bed has a distinct feel that's unlike any other mattress from the Leesa brand. It has a dense memory foam feel where you sink into the bed as the top layers conform to the shape of your body. You get lots of pressure-relieving qualities from the bed, but it's a lot slower to respond. To me, the Leesa Reserve Hybrid feels pretty similar to a high-end mattress from the Tempur-Pedic brand.

This type of mattress feel can be pretty divisive amongst certain sleepers; people either tend to hate it or love it. If you're looking for a bed to accommodate any sleeping preference, I probably wouldn't recommend this option to you. It's a little too specific of a feel to be considered "generally comfortable." You have to know that you like a mattress with this type of sink-in sensation, otherwise, you could be in for a surprise. Most people who try it end up loving it.

How firm is the Leesa Reserve Hybrid mattress?

This bed is available in a variety of different firmness levels. You get to choose between a soft, medium and a firm version. We have the medium model, and we'd consider it right around a proper medium on our firmness scale. This firmness is great for all sleeper types but ideal for combination sleepers who rotate around at night.

If you are more of a strict side sleeper or even a primary back or stomach sleeper, those soft or firm levels are also at your disposal. Usually, back and stomach sleepers prefer much firmer beds, while side sleepers gravitate toward softer options. Regardless of your preference, there should be a firmness of this bed that's right for you.

Leesa Reserve Hybrid mattress construction

This is a more modern-looking, luxurious hybrid mattress made up of quality materials. Here's what's going on inside the bed:

1. On the bottom, there's a thin layer of high-density foam to act as a base for the bed.

2. Then you have the bed's main support system of pocketed coils, which feature reinforced edges and a Zoned Support design.

3. Above the coils, there's a more responsive foam that transitions you up from the coils into the bed's main comfort foam

4. In this bed's case, its "comfort insert" is separate from the rest of the mattress. It's made up of three layers; a responsive transition foam on the bottom and then two layers of memory foam on top.

5. Wrapping the mattress up is a cooling cover. It is slightly cool to the touch, and it gives the bed a premium and modern aesthetic.

Leesa Reserve Hybrid mattress performance

Motion isolation



If you sleep with a partner who's easily woken up by your slightest movements, you'll want a bed that deadens cross-mattress movement well. Lucky for you, the Reserve Hybrid has great motion isolation. Since dense memory foam options like this usually perform the best in this category, it came as no surprise to see how well the bed absorbs motion. You shouldn't have any issues with waking your partner up at night on this mattress.

Edge-to-edge support

Since the bed also has reinforced coils that run along its perimeter, the Reserve Hybrid also performs great in terms of edge support. When you get close to the edges, there's no real roll-off sensation, and I can't imagine anyone falling off this bed altogether. If your partner tends to hog the entire bed, leaving you to fend for yourself on those edges, you should feel plenty supported by them on either side.

Temperature

Although this bed has a cooling cover, we'd still classify the Reserve Hybrid as a temperature-neutral sleeping mattress. Once you put a sheet set and heavy comforter on the bed, I'm not sure how much of that cooling feature you'll even notice. I can't see the Reserve Hybrid sleeping hot due to its cover.

Durability

When it comes to durability, the Leesa Reserve Hybrid is a supportive hybrid bed that should last you for years. Factors like the coils having a Zoned Support design and reinforced edges should also help this bed last a lot longer than your average online mattress. Since the bed's comfort insert is also separate from the rest of the mattress, I could see Leesa eventually selling replacement comfort inserts for the Reserve Hybrid. Since the bed is so new, the brand isn't currently offering anything like that for it, but the capability is certainly there to dramatically increase the lifespan of this bed.

Off-gassing

Often, there's a certain smell associated with freshly unboxed beds. This is known as off-gassing, and frankly, it can be off-putting. It might lead you to believe that there's something wrong with your new bed, but you should know that it's a completely normal part of the process. The smell should dissipate after a couple of nights.

Who is the Leesa Reserve Hybrid mattress best for?

Although this bed is quite nice, it may not be the best option for everyone. Its memory foam feel is targeted for specific sleep styles and it's also not the most affordable online mattress. Here's who we think this bed will work best for.

Sleeping position



Depending on your selected firmness, this bed could work for just about any sleeping preference. Side sleepers seeking tons of pressure relief in their bed should choose the "soft" model, while combination sleepers who rotate around a night should stick with the "medium" version. Back and stomach sleepers who want the most amount of support from the Reserve Hybrid can look into the "firm."

Body type

Since the Reserve Hybrid is more of a premium hybrid mattress, it should be supportive enough to handle all body types, including heavier people. If you're more of a petite or average-sized person, you can get away with sleeping on an all-foam mattress and probably save a bit of money in the process.

If you're on the much heavier side, you can always consider the Leesa Plus Hybrid. This bed has thicker gauge coils to withstand a substantial amount of weight on a nightly basis -- around 1,000 pounds, to be exact. If you're smaller and on more of a budget, check out the Leesa Original. It's a lot more affordable and features a neutral firmness and feel to accommodate most sleep styles.

Leesa Reserve Hybrid mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38 x 75 inches $2,399 Twin XL 38 x 80 inches $2,649 Full 54 x 75 inches $3,249 Queen 60 x 80 inches $3,699 King 76 x 80 inches $4,399 Cal King 72 x 84 inches $4,399

This bed is definitely within the "luxury tier" when it comes to pricing. It is on the much more expensive side of online mattresses, but keep in mind that it's not your average bed-in-a-box. It's designed to meet a much higher level of quality, and it's meant to look and feel like a modern, more luxurious memory foam mattress.

Leesa as a brand is pretty good with the discounts and promotions it runs on its beds year-round. After a discount is applied, you can expect to pay just shy of the $3,000 mark for the queen size, which is still pricey for an online bed. Also, who doesn't love a nice free pillow? You get two thrown in with every mattress you purchase from Leesa.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, Leesa backs its beds with the standard policies for the online mattress space. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, in this case, two, and once the bed is in your possession, you get a 100-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen not to like it within that time frame, you can return it at no additional cost, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

Overall, I really like the Leesa Reserve Hybrid. It's a premium option with a dense memory foam feel and some choices when it comes to firmness. The only thing I can see driving some people away is its price point.

I'd say if you've got the money to spend, it could be well worth it for you in the long run. Otherwise, you may want to go with a more budget-friendly option. If you're into memory foam, you like the sound of that Zoned Support in the coils, and you want a more luxurious offering, consider checking out the Leesa Reserve Hybrid.

You might like the Leesa Reserve Hybrid mattress if:

You want a more luxurious hybrid mattress

You prefer your bed to have a dense memory foam feel

You want a variety of firmness levels to choose from

You're a heavier person who wants a Zoned Support feature

You might not like the Leesa Reserve Hybrid if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress

You're a smaller person who doesn't require additional support

You want a mattress feel to accommodate just about anyone

You're on a super strict budget

Other mattresses from Leesa

Besides the Reserve Hybrid, there are so many other beds from Leesa to consider. In terms of all-foam options, there's the tried and true Leesa Original, the brand's flagship bed with a neutral firmness and feel. Then you have the even more affordable Leesa Studio, which features a light memory foam feel -- a great bed for guest rooms.

As far as other hybrid beds go, Leesa has the Original Hybrid, the Sapira Hybrid, Leesa Legend, the Plus Hybrid and all the pillow-top beds featured in the Chill Collection. For more information about these options, check out our Leesa Chill Mattress Review.

How does the Reserve Hybrid compare to other mattresses?

Leesa Reserve Hybrid vs. Nest Bedding Sparrow

These are two more luxurious hybrid mattresses found online, and they both have comfort layers that are easily removable. Both are available in three different firmness options, but they're a bit different in terms of feel. The Sparrow Signature Hybrid has a softer pillow top feel, while the Leesa Reserve Hybrid has that dense memory foam quality. The Sparrow is also a bit more affordable after a discount.

Nest backs the Sparrow Signature Hybrid with a lifetime renewal exchange where you can get a new top comfort layer for the bed sent to you for free. You can only do this once during the bed's lifespan, but Leesa doesn't offer anything like that for the Reserve Hybrid just yet. Let's just hope they do something like this in the future.

Leesa Reserve Hybrid vs. Helix Elite

These are also two more luxurious hybrid mattresses that come with removable comfort inserts. Like the Reserve Hybrid, Helix Elite is separate from the rest of the mattress, wrapped in a black fabric cover. The Elite's comfort insert is a bit more involved than the Reserve Hybrid's, as it features a couple of layers of micro coils along with various foams.

The Helix Elite beds are also a bit thicker and feel more neutral compared to the dense memory foam in the Reserve Hybrid. There are technically six different firmness options with Helix Elite, so there are three more firmness variations to choose from than the Leesa bed. Both beds are around the same price after the discount, still within the luxury-tier mark.

Leesa Reserve Hybrid mattress FAQs

What certifications does the Leesa Reserve Hybrid come with? This is a premium mattress that is backed by some quality eco-certifications. The mattress itself is Greenguard Gold certified, which basically means the bed was made in a completely non-toxic fashion, and the mattress is also fiberglass-free. Leesa, as a brand, is a certified B-corporation. It makes charitable efforts as a company and is dedicated to the environmental impact it has on the surrounding community. Leesa even partnered with an organization called CleanHub, which helps to remove plastics from our oceans -- pretty cool stuff, Leesa.

What is Zoned Support? Zoned support is basically a support system within a mattress to help keep your back in a neutral alignment while you sleep. In this case, Zoned support is found within the support coils in the Reserve Hybrid. This gives you support under your lower back where you need it and pressure relief to the other areas of your body. If you have chronic back pain, this isn't a bad feature to have in your next bed.

Does the Leesa Reserve Hybrid require deep pocket sheets? Since the bed is around 14 inches thick in total, a standard sheet set might be a little too snug on this bed. You probably should invest in some deep-pocket sheets if you plan on getting this mattress. Take it from me: I sleep on a bed that's roughly 18 inches thick, and having deep pocket sheets for it has been a lifesaver -- the struggle is real. Luckily, Leesa does have some deep pocket sheet sets that you can spend up for. You can also check out our Best Sheets of 2024 list to see some other noteworthy options.



