Snoring at Night? There's a Simple Hack for That. Here's How Nasal Strips Work

When sharing a bed with a partner who snores, you may nudge them throughout the night, hoping for a few moments of silence. If you're the one waking up to complaints about your snoring, you're also losing sleep.

The struggle with snoring is real for many, but there's hope. While you may be desperate for relief, before hopping on the latest trend of mouth taping, consider using a tried-and-true snoring remedy: nasal strips.

What are nasal strips?

Nasal strips are a type of anti-snoring device that is applied to the outside of your nose before you go to bed. The small adhesive strips gently lift the sides of your nose to open up the nasal passages, allowing easier breathing, according to the Sleep Foundation.

Here are a few benefits of using nasal strips:

Improved airflow : Opens nasal passages for better breathing and less snoring.

: Opens nasal passages for better breathing and less snoring. Better sleep quality: Reduces snoring for more restful sleep for you and your partner.

Reduces snoring for more restful sleep for you and your partner. Non-invasive : Easy to apply with no medical procedures needed.

: Easy to apply with no medical procedures needed. Affordable: Nasal strips are available for under $20 from many retailers.

How do nasal strips work?

Nasal strips work by using adhesive to lift the sides of the nose. This action helps to widen the nasal passages, allowing for smoother airflow during sleep. By reducing the resistance to airflow, nasal strips can effectively decrease snoring and improve breathing.

Who are nasal strips best for?

Image Source/Getty Images

Snoring happens for a variety of reasons, but nasal strips are best for individuals who snore due to nasal congestion or narrow nasal passages. Since they are non-invasive, they are ideal for anyone looking for a quick and easy solution to snoring.

While nasal strips can be effective for many people, they may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with underlying medical conditions such as sleep apnea. If you suspect that your snoring may be a sign of sleep apnea or another serious sleep disorder, consult a doctor for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.

Other tips to combat snoring

Sleeping on your stomach can sometimes cause you to snore. Try sleeping on your side. Sandra Mirey/Getty Images

In addition to using nasal strips, there are several other lifestyle changes and remedies that can help reduce snoring:

Sleep on your side

According to Johns Hopkins, sleeping on your back or stomach may restrict your airways, making breathing harder and leading to snoring. Positioning yourself on your side can help keep the airways open, reducing snoring.

Avoid alcohol before bed

Alcohol relaxes the muscles in your throat, which can increase the likelihood of snoring. Sleep Foundation encourages individuals who snore to avoid alcohol before bedtime to help reduce snoring and improve the quality of their sleep.

Elevate your head with a pillow

Since snoring is caused by restricted airflow, the Cleveland Clinic recommends elevating your head during sleep to improve breathing. This can be achieved by using an extra pillow. There are pillows designed to help with snoring, including smart pillows, which detect snoring and automatically adjust the elevation of the individual's head.

Try an adjustable base

If elevating your head using an extra pillow doesn't do the trick, consider investing in an adjustable bed base to elevate your head and feet. This can also help reduce snoring by keeping your airways open and preventing your tongue and soft palate from collapsing.

The bottom line

Snoring can be a nuisance for both the snorer and their bed partner, but it doesn't have to be a permanent fixture in your life. Nasal strips, along with other lifestyle changes and remedies, can offer relief for many people struggling with snoring. However, if you're concerned that your snoring may be a sign of a more serious sleep disorder, seek professional help. With the right approach, you can finally put an end to the snoring and enjoy peaceful nights once again.