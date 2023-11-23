Here's How to Combat Sleep Separation Anxiety During the Holidays

If you or your partner are traveling for the holidays, the most wonderful time of the year can feel incredibly lonely. Separation anxiety, or the fear of being away from loved ones, happens to many people during the holiday season. For many, it's most prevalent when it's time to sleep. It can be difficult to sleep when you're alone, for many reasons -- like you're anxious about being by yourself, or can't fall asleep without your partner nearby.

Don't worry: You're not doomed to poor sleep for the holidays. Sleeping soundly while alone is entirely possible, it may just take a few tricks to subdue your separation anxiety.

5 sleeping tips to try when your partner is away



1. Try a body pillow

Like Lily and Marshpillow in How I Met Your Mother, investing in a body pillow to use when your partner is away can help you sleep better. While it's not a perfect replacement, it can help you from feeling alone in bed. They come in all shapes and sizes, from the original extra-long pillow to the curved pregnancy pillow, as well as animal shapes. You can check out our selections for the best body pillows to find your ideal match.

You can also add a heating pad to re-create the warm sensation of snuggling.

2. Add a weighted blanket to your bed

You can opt for a weighted blanket if you're a cuddler but don't want to buy a body pillow. Using a weighted blanket essentially feels like one big hug, which is what some people crave when their partner is away. It works by using deep-pressure stimulation to reduce cortisol and increase dopamine and serotonin in the brain. Essentially, it reduces stress and relaxes you. Check out our best weighted blanket list to find your best fit.

3. Drink a cup of tea

When you're sleeping with separation anxiety, you may feel too worked up to fall asleep in the first place. When that happens, it's important to focus on relaxation. Drinking caffeine-free tea before bed is a great way to prepare for bed. Teas like magnolia, valerian root and chamomile have been shown to reduce stress, anxiety and insomnia. For the best results, it's recommended to brew your tea and drink it at least an hour or two before bed. Make sure you also take a trip to the bathroom, so you don't wake up in the middle of the night.

4. Add a sound machine

We get used to the sounds our partner makes while sleeping. When that background noise is not there, it can be difficult to fall asleep. You can add a white noise or sound machine to your bedroom to replace their snoring or the sound of their breathing.

Not only does it help you feel less alone and make the normal groans of a house less scary at night, but it actually will help you fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer. A small study found that sound machines may also improve your sleep quality, even for those who don't have sleep separation anxiety.

5. Let your pet sleep in the bed with you

Some suggest that co-sleeping with your pet will negatively affect your sleep with frequent disruptions. While that concern may hold some merit, sleeping with your pet can be good for you in some special cases, like if you're experiencing separation anxiety. Cuddling your pet releases oxytocin, the chemical in the brain that reduces stress and boosts feelings of happiness. When your partner is away, it may be worth letting your four-legged friend sleep with you in the bed on occasion so you don't feel alone.

