Here's How to Calculate How Much Sleep You Need

We all face one enduring question: Am I getting enough sleep? When you don't, you know the next day when you're irritable, tired and have difficulty concentrating. But if getting enough sleep was easy, we'd all do it consistently. Thankfully, you can turn around your sleep with a few intentional changes in your lifestyle.

The first step in improving your sleep habits is determining whether you are getting enough sleep for your body's needs. I will teach you how to identify how much sleep you need and when to go to bed to achieve it.

How much sleep do you really need?

Everyone is different, so there is no single answer for the ideal amount of sleep a person should get. Experts recommend that the average person get between seven to nine hours each night. Where you fall in this range will depend on your genetics, age and lifestyle. Some people need more or less sleep to feel their best.

Our sleep needs change over our lifetime. Your age is a great place to start when establishing your ideal sleep time. According to the CDC, sleep requirements by age are as follows:

Sleep needs by age

Age range Sleep recommendation Newborns 0-3 months 14-17 hours per day Infant 4-12 months 12-16 hours per day Toddler 1-2 years 11-14 hours per day Preschooler 3-5 years 10-13 hours per day School-age children 6-12 years 9-12 hours Teenagers 13-17 years 8-10 hours Younger adults 18-25 years 7-9 hours Adults 26-64 years 7-9 hours Older adults 65 and older 7-8 hours

The best way to home in on how much sleep you need is to monitor how you feel each day. Sleep trackers are a great way to track the quality and amount of sleep you get. That data can help you spot patterns and alter your habits when necessary.

What's the best time to go to bed and wake up?

Most people wake up around the same time each day because of obligations like work or school. It's bedtime that fluctuates the most. Once you've established the average amount of time you need to sleep, you can work backward from when you need to get up to find the ideal time to go to bed.

Below is a chart showing when you should go to bed to achieve either 7.5 or 9 hours of sleep, based on what time you need to wake up. Remember that the average person needs between five to 20 minutes to fall asleep, so this shouldn't be when you get in bed, but when you fall asleep. You'll want to start your nightly routine before the time listed.

Ideal sleep time schedule Wake time Goal bedtime for 7.5 hours of sleep Goal bedtime for 9 hours of sleep 4 a.m. 8:15 p.m. 6:45 p.m. 4:30 a.m. 8:45 p.m. 7:15 p.m. 5:00 a.m. 9:15 p.m. 7:45 p.m. 5:30 a.m. 9:45 p.m. 8:15 p.m. 6:00 a.m. 10:15 p.m. 8:45 p.m. 6:30 a.m. 10:45 p.m. 9:15 p.m. 7:00 a.m. 11:45 p.m. 9:45 p.m. 7:30 a.m. 11:45 p.m. 10:15 p.m. 8:00 a.m. 12:15 p.m. 10:45 p.m. 8:30 a.m. 12:45 p.m. 11:15 p.m. 9:00 a.m. 1:15 p.m. 11:45 p.m.

The more consistent you can be with your sleep/wake times, the better. One of the main processes regulating our sleep is our circadian rhythm, which is essentially an internal clock for our natural melatonin production. Our body wants to be on a cycle it recognizes. If you stay consistent, you'll start getting tired around the same time each night.

Why is sleep important?

Despite knowing how important sleep is, many people don't get enough rest regularly. So, let's dig into why sleep is crucial for nearly every aspect of our health, from preventing diseases to lowering the risks of mental health conditions like depression.

Even though we're not moving, our brain and body perform biological processes while sleeping. Our body repairs and grows tissue while our brain clears toxins, consolidates memories and reinforces learning at night.

Beyond that, sleep is essential for cognitive function. There are structures in the brain that are active while we sleep. For example, the amygdala, the brain structure in charge of the fear response, needs sleep to respond accurately. Sleep deprivation causes the amygdala to become overactive and suppress the parts of the brain that control logical thought. Put simply, you do not interpret or respond to stimuli at your best if you aren't sleeping well.

Reasons sleep is essential for health:

To be considered well-rested by the time you wake up, your body would have needed to successfully go through the sleep cycles approximately four to six times. Interrupted sleep from factors like sleep apnea, nocturia or a bad mattress will leave you feeling fatigued no matter how long you sleep.

What is sleep deprivation and why is it harmful?

Sleep deprivation means you're not giving your body enough sleep. It isn't limited to feeling drowsy or worn down after a night of poor sleep. Sleep deprivation can impact your physical, emotional and cognitive health and compromise your functioning.

Short-term effects of sleep deprivation:

Impaired memory

Concentration troubles

Increased irritability

Heightened negative emotional reactions

Elevated cortisol levels

Long-term effects of sleep deprivation:

Risk of dementia increases

Inhibited immune response

Increased risk of high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke

Higher chance of depression and other mental health conditions

Higher risk of weight gain and obesity

AnVr/Getty Images

6 tips to improve your sleep



If you haven't been getting good sleep, don't worry; you can turn it around with a couple of intentional habit changes. Remember that it will take some time to settle into your new routine. Try to stay as consistent as possible to see the best results.