Hate Your CPAP Machine? A New Sleep Apnea Drug May Help You Get Rid of It

A new option might be on the horizon for relieving sleep apnea symptoms. Apnimend has developed a drug called AD109 that's intended to serve as an alternative treatment to CPAP machines.

It's currently in phase three trials, but according to phase two results, AD109 offers meaningful improvements to sleep apnea symptoms for people with mild obstructive sleep apnea, or OSA. The oral medication is a combination of two existing drugs: aroxybutynin, used to treat an overactive bladder, and atomoxetine, for ADHD.

Whether the noise or the uncomfortable mask, many people struggle to sleep well while using a CPAP machine. Other CPAP alternatives for sleep apnea exist, like Inspire, the surgical implant placed under the skin of the chest that sends impulses to the hypoglossal nerve to keep the airways open.

There is no approved pill to treat sleep apnea, but AD109 could be a future option for some. Here's what to know about this development and what it means for your sleep apnea.

What is a CPAP machine?

An estimated 39 million Americans live with sleep apnea, a disorder that causes breathing interruptions while sleeping. The most common is OSA, which occurs when the tongue and muscles of the airway relax enough to block your ability to breathe. That's where the choking sounds and frequent awakenings come from.

Continuous positive airway pressure devices treat sleep apnea by forcing air into the airway to keep it from collapsing. Several types of CPAP mask options exist, from full-face to nasal mask to nasal pillow.

Of the 39 million Americans, the National Council on Aging estimates that only 33 million use CPAP machines, because they can be intrusive. That said, sleep apnea isn't something you should ignore. Untreated OSA is associated with high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes and dementia.

AD109 could be a big deal if approved. However, we're still far from it being available.

What does this mean for you?

For now, CPAP machines are still the gold standard in treating sleep apnea, and they are far from being replaced. Despite being in the third phase of clinical trials, there's still a lot we don't know about AD109.

Interestingly, the study did not include oxygen saturation data. Oxygen saturation is a key metric in sleep studies for those with dramatic shifts in blood oxygen levels at night. Minimizing breathing interruptions is only part of the puzzle, but ensuring blood oxygen levels stay within 95% to 100% is equally important.

Additionally, there's a possibility that the pill may not be suited for everyone with sleep apnea. Right now, positive results are mostly limited to those with mild OSA, not severe.

We won't know more until the data for the phase three trials is out. So, while this could potentially be a promising option in the future, it hasn't unseated the CPAP machine. That said, it's an important step forward in offering more treatment options for a prevalent disorder that has a significant impact on overall health.

If you struggle to sleep with a CPAP machine, there are lifestyle changes you can make that may help lessen symptoms and help you get more restful sleep. For instance, quitting smoking, losing weight, and implementing vegetarian or vegan meals into your diet can help.

4 tips to make using your CPAP machine easier

Your CPAP machine isn't going anywhere soon, even with the preliminary positive results of AD109. In the meantime, here are some helpful tips to make sleeping with your CPAP machine easier.

1. Wear it during the day

Selecting the right style mask is essential for your comfort. But, that's not where the work stops. It might seem counterintuitive to wear your mask during the day, but it will help you get used to the sensation, and feel less like an alien is clamped to your face.

You can take this process as slowly as you want: Start by simply holding it up to your face, then wear it with the straps on and slowly graduate to turning it on while awake.

2. Make sure your mask fits

No matter what mask type you pick, it must fit correctly. You don't want it so tight that it leaves red marks, but it needs to be snug enough to get the benefits of a CPAP machine. If your mask leaks air, it can leave you with a dry, stuffy nose the next day. Most CPAP devices have a humidity feature to combat this, but it has to fit right.

Work with your doctor to ensure your CPAP mask is the right size. They can also help you adjust the pads and straps to the correct fit.

3. Use the ramp feature

CPAP devices continuously push air down your airway, which can be difficult to tolerate. Many machines have a "ramp" feature to help you get used to the sensation. When you are falling asleep, the air pressure will be low and slowly increase throughout the night while you're sleeping. Your doctor can help you find the optimal pressure for your needs.

4. Don't give up

Practice makes perfect when it comes to using a CPAP machine. You don't have to be perfect at wearing it from the start.

The only way to successfully treat your sleep apnea is to commit to using your CPAP device every night. It's easy to get discouraged if you can't fall asleep or end up taking it off at night, but like anything else, it's a habit to form. Try not to skip any nights. It will only prolong the period of getting used to it.