GhostBed mattress review: Three types of foam for a comfy, blended feel

Horror movies and stories have taught us to avoid ghosts, but the GhostBed mattress isn't something to run away from. It's a mattress that, unlike popular bed-in-a-box brands like Casper and Nectar, uses three different types of foams to achieve a one-of-a-kind feel. GhostBed is owned by the reputable Nature's Sleep bedding company and has even partnered with tennis icon Venus Williams for a product collection. The company offers several different mattresses including its cooling option GhostBed Luxe, but this review will focus on the Original GhostBed mattress. I'll reveal my verdict on everything from firmness, feel, price, the types of sleeping positions it's best for and more below! Continue on to learn everything you need to know about the GhostBed mattress.

GhostBed mattress Like Has a blended foam feel that most people will enjoy

Its synthetic latex foam is more breathable than other foams

Medium firmness level suits most sleeping positions Don't Like Not supportive enough in the long run for people over 230 pounds

Not ideal if you want a particularly soft or firm bed

First impressions



I'm a big fan of anything spooky and scary, so GhostBed had already sold me on the cute ghost showcased on the end of the bed in its logo. Aside from that, I am a fan of the mattress and the fact they include a thin latex foam layer in the comfort layer. I really love latex foam for a number of reasons, namely the bounce and responsiveness it can add to a mattress. Paired with that memory foam center layer, it creates a more unique feel in the GhostBed than the standard foam mattress, combining the best qualities of each foam.

Straight out of the box, it does have a noticeable chemical smell. That's because of the synthetic foams used and the compression process. Don't worry, it will go away. A lot of bed-in-a-box mattresses emit this odor when you unbox them, with the exception of natural and organic mattresses.

Firmness

When judging firmness, I try to gauge how much I'm sinking into the mattress, how much pressure relief I'm getting, and how supported my back feels. Is it sagging into the bed or in a straight line? The GhostBed mattress offers a little of both.

That memory foam promotes a contouring feel around your curves, but it doesn't feel difficult to switch positions on. It also gives ample support to my spine when I'm sleeping on my back or stomach. As a result, I'd rate the firmness around a medium, or a 5 out of 10, with 10 being the firmest. It's right at that sweet spot for firmness profiles that are accommodating for a lot of different sleeping positions.

Comfort

The GhostBed mattress is entirely made from foam and it's about 11 inches thick. As I mentioned above, this bed uses three different foams, including synthetic latex foam. Synthetic latex foam has similar characteristics to the natural and organic form of latex, but without the steep price tag. It isn't eco-friendly, though.

Here's a rundown of the three foam layers in the GhostBed mattress:

First is 7.5 inches of a dense polyurethane foam, which acts as the main support layer. The center has 2 inches of gel memory foam which is better at regulating temperature than the typical memory foam. The comfort layer is 1.5 inches of GhostBed's latex foam. It's perforated across the surface, which lets air pass through, making it more breathable than most other foams like poly or memory foam.

The cover on the GhostBed mattress is made with polyester and viscose, and I must warn you it's not machine-washable. So, even though you can take the cover off, I don't recommend you throw it in the washing machine. If you do, don't say I didn't warn you when you try to fit it back on.

Feel

The three major foams typically used in mattresses are poly foam, memory foam, and poly foam. Most mattresses don't use all three, but the GhostBed is different. I feel the support and sponginess of the latex foam, but it doesn't bounce like the typical latex foam bed. That's because I can also feel the slow-moving, contouring feel of the memory foam poking out underneath the latex foam. That makes it more neutral-feeling like poly foam, resulting in a blended foam feel overall.

If you're someone who hates the feel of a memory foam mattress because it can give you that "sinking" feel, you'll probably be really pleased with the GhostBed mattress. It's pressure-relieving, but you aren't going to be nestled into a memory foam cocoon.

Motion isolation

This mattress does a great job at deadening movement, even though it contains that latex foam top layer. There are no springs and memory foam is second-to-none at isolating movement throughout a mattress. This is a feature to take into consideration if you share a mattress with somebody.

Edge support

When you find yourself near the edge of a mattress at night, you don't want to suddenly feel the sensation of falling off -- or worse, actually topple off. This happens if the sides give easily and don't offer proper support. Foam bed-in-a-box mattresses generally have average edge support, and the same goes for the GhostBed. It didn't blow me away, but it also shouldn't be bad enough that you won't be comfortable on the edge.

Temperature

The GhostBed mattress isn't going to sleep cold, but it is better at regulating temperature than other foam mattresses on the market, like Casper and Layla. That gel memory foam helps prevent the bed from retaining heat, and the latex foam lets air pass through the entire layer. I didn't sleep hot when testing out the GhostBed mattress, and I think most people will have that same sentiment.

Who is it best for?

Considering the bed's all-foam construction and medium or 5 firmness level, here are the types of people I'd recommend the GhostBed to.

Position

Mattresses in the center of the firmness scale offer ample pressure relief and support to side, back, stomach and combination sleepers. This makes GhostBed ideal for just about everyone, sleep position wise.

Body type

Foam mattresses aren't as supportive or durable as hybrid mattresses, so I would mostly recommend this bed to people under 230 pounds, unless you plan on keeping it in a guest bedroom. I don't think you'll get the right back support over time, especially if you sleep on your back or stomach. Check out the GhostBed Flex mattress or our best list for the best hybrid mattresses.

Price

Latex foam is usually decently expensive, but GhostBed is synthetic and will be a little nicer on your wallet. It's in the range of your average bed-in-a-box prices, on par with brands like Nectar and Casper. A queen size will retail around $1,295 but you can find the brand running promos pretty often. That brings the price down another $350 or so. They'll even throw in free accessories sometimes, like two free pillows.

Warranty, shipping and trial

If you've never purchased a mattress online before, you should know that it looks a lot different than purchasing in-store. It'll be delivered to your door (typically for free), rolled up inside of a box. Not a mattress-size box, but a box the size of a set of golf clubs. After you unbox it, it will slowly expand to its full size.

With Ghostbed, you'll have 101 nights to try out your mattress and figure out if you want to keep it. If you do, you'll be backed by a 20-year warranty. If you want to return it, reach out to customer service and they'll walk you through the rest of the process.

Final verdict

In a virtual sea of online mattresses, GhostBed finds a way to stand out from the rest of the competition even though it's a fairly simple foam mattress. Its use of all three types of comfy foam give it a more unique feel that combines the best of all worlds: it's supportive and pressure-relieving, but not difficult to switch positions in. Here's why I say you should or shouldn't pull the trigger on GhostBed.

You might like it if:

You want a moderate firmness level that isn't soft or firm, but right in the middle

You don't like the feel of memory foam and want something different

You weigh under 230 pounds

You sleep on your side, back, stomach, or a little of each

You might not like it if:

You want an ultra budget mattress

You weigh over 230 pounds

You want a more supportive bed with coils

You want a mattress that's either very soft or very firm

