Full Moon: The Lunar Phases Can Negatively Influence Sleep, But Doing This Can Help

We all know the old legend of werewolves and how they transform from men to beasts under the full moon's glow. While this is nothing but an old myth, there is truth behind the moon's ability to turn your regular Joe Schmoe into a different monster; a groggy, moody, sleep-deprived zombie.

It turns out the lunar cycles, particularly a full moon, can affect your sleep quality. A good night's sleep is important for your everyday functions, from your mood and knowledge retention to your immune system and heart health. By getting less than eight hours of sleep a night, you risk waking up on the wrong side of the bed as a dazed, slow-to-react and grumpy version of yourself.

Below, learn more about the lunar phases' effect on sleep and how to prevent poor rest during the full moon. For more tips on how to sleep better, here are the 7 best natural sleep aids and how to fall asleep in 10 minutes or less.

How the moon phases affect sleep

What may seem far-fetched to some is backed by scientific evidence, as several studies have been conducted with the results pointing to the moon's cycles' impact on sleep quality.

In one prominent study, researchers looked at the sleeping patterns of three rural Argentinian communities during a full moon. They compared their patterns to 464 American college students from a different city.

They found regardless of geographical position and levels of light pollution, people took longer to fall asleep and slept for a shorter amount of time in the week leading up to a full moon. This suggests that there could be multiple ways the moon influences sleep patterns.

In an analysis of a separate sleep study, researchers concluded similar results that sleep quality and latency were compromised by the lunar cycles.

It took five minutes longer for people to fall asleep.

People slept an average of 20 minutes less than usual

People had a 30% decrease in deep sleep.



People reported a decline in sleep quality.



Why do the moon phases, particularly the full moon, mess with our sleep? Experts have their theories.

Light

Light plays an important role in regulating our sleep-wake cycle, and our bodies are ultra-sensitive to it. As a result, the shine of a full moon can throw off your circadian rhythm, the system in our body that controls our sleep/wake cycle. With that said, the light of the moon is only 7% as luminous as the sun, so it's only a part of the story.

Electromagnetism

Another theory on why the moon affects sleep has to do with Earth's electromagnetism. Without getting too technical here, our planet has an electromagnetic field with a tail called a magnetotail. As the moon orbits the Earth, it passes through the magnetotail during the full moon phase and becomes negatively charged.

This negative charge affects the planet's electromagnetic field, and studies show that at a low level, humans can be influenced by magnetic fields.

Gravity

The moon's gravitational pull influences our ocean's tides, and since the human body is made with more than 50% water, some theorize that lunar gravity can affect sleep. However, experts argue that the moon's gravitational pull on humans measures smaller than one millionth the size of an atom. As such, lunar gravity likely doesn't significantly impact your quality of sleep.

How to sleep better during the full moon

Use blackout curtains to block the moon's illumination from shining through your room at night, along with other ambient light that may be disrupting your sleep. Avoid blue light before bed to help regulate your circadian rhythm. Blue light from electronic devices like our phones and laptops emits a blue light that can disrupt our body's melatonin production. This hormone plays a role in promoting sleepiness and disrupts sleep quality.

Try to maintain a regular bedtime routine. Since the lunar cycles can reduce our sleep quality, it's important to practice good sleep hygiene to keep our sleep-wake cycle on track. Going to bed around the same time each night trains your body to naturally start winding down near bedtime.

Make your environment comfortable for sleep with an accommodating mattress that suits your sleeper and body type. You should also keep your room at a cooler temperature optimal for sleep and turn off.

Don't drink coffee too late in the day. Alone, the lunar cycles are enough to make it more difficult for you to fall asleep. By adding caffeine to the mix, you have a recipe for poor sleep latency (the amount of time it takes to fall asleep). A good rule of thumb is to stop drinking caffeine eight hours before bed.



The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

