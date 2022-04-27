Friends & Family Savings Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Kohl's Products Today

Kohl's is back with a new savings event that will allow you to save more money, while getting quality products. Kohl's friends and family sale starts today and runs through May 1 with an in store and online using the discount code GOSAVE25 at checkout.

A wide range of merch is available across a variety of categories, which is to be expected with many of Kohl's deals. Women's clothing starts at $19, sandals start at $13 and you can get up to 50% off Carter's apparel for kids. However, bedding and bath is where we see the largest discount.

You can already get up to 60% off on bedding, and the additional 25% off will allow you to purchase new sheets, comforters and blankets for your home. For example, this highly rated is on sale starting at $87 and gets even cheaper with the discount bringing it down to $66.

Here are additional bedding deals you should consider:

: starts at $5

: $13

: starts at $37

: starts at $60

