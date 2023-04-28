Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Feeling Sneezy and Wheezy? 8 Tips for Better Sleep With Allergies

It's hard to get enough rest when your allergies are flaring up, but doing this can help.

3 min read
A woman lying in bed with a box of tissues next to her and used tissues because she's sick

Congestion, coughing and increased snoring can make sleeping difficult when you're living with allergies.

 LumiNola/Getty Images

Allergies are running rampant this spring, leaving symptoms like sneezing, coughing, watery eyes and congestion in their wake. Cold-like symptoms caused by an allergic reaction is referred to as allergic rhinitis, aka hay fever. The more severe your symptoms are, the higher the chances that your allergies are disrupting your sleep. Not just your sleep quality, but also the time it takes to fall and stay asleep. Allergies can also worsen current sleep issues like snoring or obstructive sleep apnea. 

Health Tips logo

Quality rest is crucial for your body's immune system to properly function, and for your overall health in general. Get better sleep tonight and use the tips below to help your body curb the allergy symptoms that keep you awake. 

Here are more tips on helping you sleep better while dealing with cold symptoms and natural cold remedies for a sick child

8 ways to ease allergy symptoms for better sleep

1. Take a shower before bed

Rinse off each night before bed to remove pollen and prevent yourself from taking allergens to bed with you. Showering before bed is a good activity to incorporate into your nighttime routine as it helps you relax and promotes better sleep

2. Keep doors and windows closed 

Prevent pollen and other allergens from blowing into your home through windows and doors by keeping them closed. 

3. Sleep apart from your pets 

We all love our pets, but by letting them sleep in your bed with you, you're inviting pet dander (and any other allergens they might bring in) into your sleeping space. Train them to sleep in their own pet bed away from your mattress. 

4. Frequently wash bedding

You spend every single night on your mattress and in between your bedding. We shed an ounce of dead skin every three days and old mattresses can home up to 10 million dust mites. That's why it's crucial you wash your sheets every one to two weeks to prevent them from collecting allergens. 

Best Sheets of 2023

5. Use a mattress protector 

Speaking of dust mites, cover your mattress with a mattress protector to prevent them and other allergens from flaring up your allergies.

6. Consider a new mattress

If the last time you bought a new mattress was during Obama's first term in office, it's time for a new bed. Old mattresses are a playground for all the allergens you can imagine: mold, mildew, dead skin, pet dander, dust mites… you get the gist. This is why your mattress could be a big contributor to allergies. 

For extra reinforcements against allergens, natural mattresses made with natural or organic latex foam are hypoallergenic and antimicrobial. That means they prevent the growth of mold, mildew and other allergens.

7. Sleep upright 

Sleeping flat can make your congestion worse, so it can help if you sleep upright propped by a few extra pillows or an adjustable bed frame.  

8. Use an air purifier 

Research shows that an air purifier is effective in helping rid the air of allergens like mold, mildew, pet dander and pollen, and in turn, promotes better sleep quality

Coway air purifier

The Coway Airmega is CNET's pick for the best air purifier for small rooms.

 Coway

What causes allergies?

Airborne allergens are a major culprit for hay fever. Pollen is a big contributor during this time of year, and research shows that household dust mites are also a common cause of allergy symptoms. Other airborne allergens include:

  • Pet dander
  • Mold
  • Mildew
  • Cockroaches 
  • Dust
  • Cigarette smoke 

For more help falling asleep, here's the secret to dozing off in 10 minutes or less and easy tricks to help you achieve better rest.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

