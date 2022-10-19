How to Adjust to the End of Daylight Saving Time

Daylight saving time ends this year on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 2:00 a.m. We'll get one more hour of sleep Saturday night but, as we near the Dec. 21 winter solstice -- the shortest day of the year -- there will be less and less sunlight.



That can trigger negative health impacts -- including seasonal affective disorder -- until daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 13, 2023, at 2 a.m. But just changing the clocks one hour can mess with your productivity and energy levels.

Here's how to adjust to the time change without losing sleep. For more about daylight saving time, learn about efforts to make it go year-round and how to treat seasonal depression with light therapy

Tips for adjusting to daylight saving time

Light and darkness play a huge role in dictating our circadian rhythms, the internal bodily process that signals when it's time to wake up and time to hit the hay.



It can take your body five to seven days to properly adjust to the time change, due to disruptions in your sleeping patterns and productivity. You may feel yourself getting hungry earlier than you typically do, or drowsier earlier in the evening. Here are a few ways you can adjust to the time change.

Prepare for the Sunday time change : Don't use getting an extra hour of sleep as an excuse to stay up later. Go to bed at the same time you typically do on Saturday to maintain your regular sleep-wake cycle.





: Don't use getting an extra hour of sleep as an excuse to stay up later. Go to bed at the same time you typically do on Saturday to maintain your regular sleep-wake cycle. Keep a routine sleep schedule : After the time change, try going to bed and waking up at the same time each day to help reset your body's circadian rhythm. Once you get into a consistent pattern, your body will align with your schedule and naturally recognize when it's time to wake up or go to sleep.





: After the time change, try going to bed and waking up at the same time each day to help reset your body's circadian rhythm. Once you get into a consistent pattern, your body will align with your schedule and naturally recognize when it's time to wake up or go to sleep. Try a sleep mask: If you like to wake up in the morning on your own time and not the sun's time, aka 6:30 a.m., try using a sleep mask



What is seasonal affective disorder?

Also known as seasonal depression, seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a collection of symptoms that emerge in the darker months and can include fatigue, depression, oversleeping, weight gain and social withdrawal. If you have a family history of depression or bipolar disorder, your risk of developing SAD is higher, according to the Mayo Clinic.



SAD tends to affect people between November and April and is most common among people in the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast and other regions that experience shorter, darker days and colder winters.



Recommended treatments for SAD include exercise, healthy eating, a consistent sleep schedule and regular exposure to sunlight. Other options include meditating, decreasing screen time and light therapy.

How did daylight saving time get started in the first place?

The idea of daylight saving was first proposed in 1895 in New Zealand, but it wasn't put into practice until World War I, when Germany used it as a way to save electricity on lighting. The US followed suit, signing DST into law in 1918 to save energy during the war.

But it was quickly repealed in 1919 after the end of the war due to its unpopularity among citizens.

Since then, the United States has had a confusing back-and-forth relationship with DST. For the most part states and cities have been left to decide for themselves whether they want to observe the time change or not. This made it difficult for public transportation services and broadcast networks to properly coordinate times.

In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which created set dates when the nation would collectively start and end DST. Originally TK



Starting in 2007, most of the United States has observed daylight saving time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. Any state that doesn't want to participate, however, is allowed to pass a law through its legislature.

Do all states observe daylight saving time?

Neither Hawaii nor Arizona observe daylight saving time. In addition, 47 other states have introduced bills to abolish changing the clocks. The measures that were signed into law are either waiting for Congress and the US Department of Transportation to abolish DST nationwide or for neighboring states to join the cause so they don't disrupt regional time zones.

Some argue for permanent daylight saving time, while others, like the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, say we should adopt standard time year-round.



In 2022, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round, but it has not been approved by the House.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.