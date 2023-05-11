Could a Lack of These Vitamins Be the Reason for Your Restless Nights?

Your diet directly impacts your quality of sleep. A deficiency of these key vitamins and minerals may be keeping you up at night.
You may have heard of the more common issues that are disrupting our sleep: blue light from screens, not having a relaxing nighttime routine or too much caffeine. However, lacking certain vitamins may play a role in keeping you awake at night. Vitamins can and do affect our sleep. Learn about how vitamin deficiency can affect a good night's sleep and how to make sure you're getting these nutrients in your diet.
Vitamins and other nutrients maintain our body's functions, so it makes sense that vitamin deficiency can also affect how we sleep.
According to MedlinePlus, each vitamin helps a wide range of bodily functions and organs. Vitamin K helps blood coagulate. Vitamin E helps form red blood cells, vitamin C helps with healthy teeth and gums, vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and vitamin A helps with a wide variety of body parts, from bones to soft tissue. Biotin (vitamin B7) also helps with metabolizing proteins and carbs, as well as producing hormones. Folate helps vitamin B12 form red blood cells, and is also important for DNA production. These are just a few examples
Not getting enough nutrients can also play into sleep disruptions. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a study in 2018 suggested a link between vitamin D deficiency and sleep disorders. Iron deficiency may also lead to restless leg syndrome, which can cause sleep problems. Below we'll cover other nutrients that affect sleep.
Vitamin D is one of the vitamins that is most strongly linked to sleep loss. Lacking vitamin D has been linked to sleep disorders. A study found a both "direct and indirect" role vitamin D plays in sleep regulation. The study states that Vitamin D plays a role in melatonin production pathways, and melatonin helps with the regulation of circadian rhythms and sleep. (Find out what else you can try besides melatonin, such as these supplements and GABA.)
However, while vitamin D has been linked to sleep disorders, more studies are needed to support vitamin D supplementation for preventing sleep problems. A 2022 systematic review did suggest that vitamin D supplementation helped with better sleep quality.
Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency
According to Cleveland Clinic, the symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency in adults include:
In children, vitamin D deficiency can lead to rickets, which can manifest as:
Best food sources for vitamin D
Cleveland Clinic also listed the types of foods that have high vitamin D:
Vitamin B6 is also linked to sleep disturbance treatment. One study mentioned that B6 has been associated with reducing psychological distress, which could help with insomnia, although the study mentioned "mixed effects." However, stronger evidence exists for the antidepressant effects of B6 for hormone-related depression in women, and depression is shown to affect sleep quality. B6 was also used as part of a B vitamin-magnesium-melatonin treatment for insomnia, which was shown to be effective in the study.
Symptoms of vitamin B6 deficiency
Healthline lists the symptoms of B6 deficiency as:
Best food sources for vitamin B6
Some foods high in vitamin B6 listed by Healthline include:
Vitamin B12 was another nutrient used in the study to help patients with insomnia, along with magnesium and melatonin. It had promising results for helping sleep in a three-month trial. According to the National Health Service in the UK, being low in vitamin B12 can also lead to psychological problems like depression. Depression is also a factor in sleep problems.
Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency
The NHS also lists a wide variety of B12 deficiency symptoms:
Best food sources for vitamin B12
To get B12 in your diet, Healthline recommends:
One study summarized how important it is to get vitamin C to help with sleep. In fact, consuming more vitamin C may have helped increase sleep duration, reduce disruptions to sleep, help with movement disorders and even help reduce the effects of sleep apnea.
Symptoms of vitamin C deficiency
According to Healthline, some of the symptoms of vitamin C deficiency included:
Best food sources for vitamin C
According to the National Institutes of Health, you can find vitamin C in:
One study looked at how vitamin E supplements affected postmenopausal women who had chronic insomnia. After one month of a vitamin E prescription, the study suggested improved sleep quality.
Another study suggested that vitamin E can help undo some of the memory impairment caused by sleep deprivation. It was theorized that vitamin E's antioxidant action in the hippocampus helped with improved memory function.
Symptoms of vitamin E deficiency
According to Healthline, symptoms of memory impairment include:
Best food sources for vitamin E
The National Institutes of Health lists where you can find this nutrient:
One study looked at how iron deficiency anemia affected sleep. In children with IDA, there were shorter durations or negatively altered states of REM sleep. IDA is also associated with restless leg syndrome, which can affect sleep negatively. Most participants with IDA in the study (68%) had impaired sleep quality.
Another study suggested that iron supplementation could help patients who are displaying sleep disorders.
Symptoms of iron deficiency
According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of iron deficiency anemia include:
Best food sources for iron
To include iron in your diet, the Mayo Clinic suggests:
The Cleveland Clinic looked at if vitamins or supplements can help with sleep quality. It suggested magnesium glycinate and magnesium citrate to help improve sleep quality. These supplements might change the number of neurotransmitters associated with calming effects.
Magnesium was also included in the study seeking to improve sleep using a magnesium-melatonin-vitamin B complex, with promising results. That was the study that ran for three months with this supplementation complex and helped patients with insomnia.
Symptoms of magnesium deficiency
Cleveland Clinic lists these symptoms of magnesium deficiency:
Best food sources for magnesium
Foods to seek out containing magnesium, according to the Cleveland Clinic, include:
There is a distinct connection between what you eat and your sleep quality. Low fiber and high saturated fat diets may decrease the quality of sleep, for instance. Eating too much sugar can make you wake up more often, as well.
To tailor your diet towards the goal of a good night's sleep, Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends:
Reducing alcohol consumption. When alcohol wears off, it tends to wake people up in the middle of the night. Try tart cherry juice instead.
Avoiding caffeine. Don't drink or consume caffeine late in the day, as this can keep you up hours into the night.
Limiting high-fat and protein-heavy foods. These foods can take a longer time to break down, disrupting sleep. In general, you might choose a high-fiber and low-fat protein diet, which is easier to digest. Foods like whole grains, fruits and vegetables and low-fat protein like beans or white meat poultry are solid choices. You can also learn about the best foods for sleep.