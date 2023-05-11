Could a Lack of These Vitamins Be the Reason for Your Restless Nights?

You may have heard of the more common issues that are disrupting our sleep: blue light from screens, not having a relaxing nighttime routine or too much caffeine. However, lacking certain vitamins may play a role in keeping you awake at night. Vitamins can and do affect our sleep. Learn about how vitamin deficiency can affect a good night's sleep and how to make sure you're getting these nutrients in your diet.

The role vitamins play in sleep

Vitamins and other nutrients maintain our body's functions, so it makes sense that vitamin deficiency can also affect how we sleep.

According to MedlinePlus, each vitamin helps a wide range of bodily functions and organs. Vitamin K helps blood coagulate. Vitamin E helps form red blood cells, vitamin C helps with healthy teeth and gums, vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and vitamin A helps with a wide variety of body parts, from bones to soft tissue. Biotin (vitamin B7) also helps with metabolizing proteins and carbs, as well as producing hormones. Folate helps vitamin B12 form red blood cells, and is also important for DNA production. These are just a few examples

Not getting enough nutrients can also play into sleep disruptions. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a study in 2018 suggested a link between vitamin D deficiency and sleep disorders. Iron deficiency may also lead to restless leg syndrome, which can cause sleep problems. Below we'll cover other nutrients that affect sleep.

Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D is one of the vitamins that is most strongly linked to sleep loss. Lacking vitamin D has been linked to sleep disorders. A study found a both "direct and indirect" role vitamin D plays in sleep regulation. The study states that Vitamin D plays a role in melatonin production pathways, and melatonin helps with the regulation of circadian rhythms and sleep. (Find out what else you can try besides melatonin, such as these supplements and GABA.)

However, while vitamin D has been linked to sleep disorders, more studies are needed to support vitamin D supplementation for preventing sleep problems. A 2022 systematic review did suggest that vitamin D supplementation helped with better sleep quality.

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

According to Cleveland Clinic, the symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency in adults include:

Fatigue



Bone pain



Muscle weakness, aches or cramps



Mood changes



In children, vitamin D deficiency can lead to rickets, which can manifest as:

Bowed or bent bones, leading to incorrect growth patterns



Bone pain



Muscle weakness



Joint deformities



Best food sources for vitamin D

Cleveland Clinic also listed the types of foods that have high vitamin D:

Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerel



Beef liver



Rainbow trout



Mushrooms



Egg yolks



Cod liver oil



Fortified foods: milk, breakfast cereals, orange juice and yogurt



SimpleImages/Getty Images

Vitamin B6 deficiency

Vitamin B6 is also linked to sleep disturbance treatment. One study mentioned that B6 has been associated with reducing psychological distress, which could help with insomnia, although the study mentioned "mixed effects." However, stronger evidence exists for the antidepressant effects of B6 for hormone-related depression in women, and depression is shown to affect sleep quality. B6 was also used as part of a B vitamin-magnesium-melatonin treatment for insomnia, which was shown to be effective in the study.

Symptoms of vitamin B6 deficiency

Healthline lists the symptoms of B6 deficiency as:

Skin rashes



Cracked and sore lips



Sore, glossy tongue



Changes in mood



Weakened immunity



Lethargy



Tingling and pain in hands or feet



Seizures



High homocysteine, an amino acid associated with adverse health effects like heart disease and stroke



Best food sources for vitamin B6

Some foods high in vitamin B6 listed by Healthline include:

Turkey breast



Pork loin



Halibut



Sirloin steak



Chicken breast



Coho salmon, wild-caught



Bananas



Baked potato with skin



Pistachios



Sweet red pepper



Prunes



Brussels sprouts



Sunflower seeds



Avocado



Lentils



Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 was another nutrient used in the study to help patients with insomnia, along with magnesium and melatonin. It had promising results for helping sleep in a three-month trial. According to the National Health Service in the UK, being low in vitamin B12 can also lead to psychological problems like depression. Depression is also a factor in sleep problems.

Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

The NHS also lists a wide variety of B12 deficiency symptoms:

Rapid breathing/shortness of breath



Headaches



Indigestion



Loss of appetite



Palpitations



Vision problems



Weakness or feeling tired



Diarrhea



Sore tongue, mouth ulcers



Issues with memory, understanding and judgment



Numbness



Muscle weakness



Psychological issues, like depression, anxiety, confusion and dementia



Balance and coordination problems



Feelings of pins and needles



Incontinence



Best food sources for vitamin B12

To get B12 in your diet, Healthline recommends:

Liver and kidneys



Clams



Sardines



Beef



Fortified cereal



Tuna



Fortified nutritional yeast



Trout



Salmon



Fortified milks and dairy products



Eggs Tetiana Kreminska/Getty Images

Vitamin C deficiency

One study summarized how important it is to get vitamin C to help with sleep. In fact, consuming more vitamin C may have helped increase sleep duration, reduce disruptions to sleep, help with movement disorders and even help reduce the effects of sleep apnea.

Symptoms of vitamin C deficiency

According to Healthline, some of the symptoms of vitamin C deficiency included:

Rough skin



Body hair shaped like corkscrews



Bright red hair follicles



Fingernails that are spoon-shaped and have red spots or lines



Dry skin



Easy bruising



Wounds that heal slowly



Pain and swelling in joints



Weak bones



Bleeding gums/tooth loss



Poor immunity



Iron deficiency anemia



Poor mood and tiredness



Weight gain



Chronic inflammation



Best food sources for vitamin C

According to the National Institutes of Health, you can find vitamin C in:

Sweet red peppers



Oranges / orange juice



Grapefruit



Kiwi



Green peppers



Broccoli



Strawberries



Brussels sprouts



Tomato juice / tomatoes



Cantaloupe



Cabbage



Cauliflower



Potatoes



Spinach



Green peas



Vitamin E deficiency

One study looked at how vitamin E supplements affected postmenopausal women who had chronic insomnia. After one month of a vitamin E prescription, the study suggested improved sleep quality.

Another study suggested that vitamin E can help undo some of the memory impairment caused by sleep deprivation. It was theorized that vitamin E's antioxidant action in the hippocampus helped with improved memory function.

Symptoms of vitamin E deficiency

According to Healthline, symptoms of memory impairment include:

Difficulty with coordination or walking



Weakness or muscle pain



Visual issues



General feeling of unwellness



Best food sources for vitamin E

The National Institutes of Health lists where you can find this nutrient:

Vegetable oils: Wheat germ, sunflower, safflower



Wheat germ, sunflower, safflower Nuts: Peanuts, hazelnuts, almonds



Peanuts, hazelnuts, almonds Green vegetables: Spinach, broccoli



Spinach, broccoli Fortified foods: Breakfast cereals, juices or spreads



Iron deficiency

One study looked at how iron deficiency anemia affected sleep. In children with IDA, there were shorter durations or negatively altered states of REM sleep. IDA is also associated with restless leg syndrome, which can affect sleep negatively. Most participants with IDA in the study (68%) had impaired sleep quality.

Another study suggested that iron supplementation could help patients who are displaying sleep disorders.

Symptoms of iron deficiency

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of iron deficiency anemia include:

Extreme fatigue



Weakness



Pale skin



Chest pain, shortness of breath or fast heartbeat



Dizziness, headaches or lightheadedness



Cold feet and hands



Soreness and inflammation of the tongue



Brittle nails



Pica, or eating non-nutritive items, like dirt or ice



Poor appetite



Best food sources for iron

To include iron in your diet, the Mayo Clinic suggests:

Red meat, poultry or pork



Seafood



Beans



Dark green leafy vegetables like spinach



Dried fruit



Peas



Iron-fortified foods: Bread, cereals, pasta



Magnesium deficiency

The Cleveland Clinic looked at if vitamins or supplements can help with sleep quality. It suggested magnesium glycinate and magnesium citrate to help improve sleep quality. These supplements might change the number of neurotransmitters associated with calming effects.

Magnesium was also included in the study seeking to improve sleep using a magnesium-melatonin-vitamin B complex, with promising results. That was the study that ran for three months with this supplementation complex and helped patients with insomnia.

Symptoms of magnesium deficiency

Cleveland Clinic lists these symptoms of magnesium deficiency:

Fatigue



Loss of appetite



Muscle spasms



Nausea



Stiffness



Weakness



Abnormal heart rhythms



Numbness and tingling



Personality changes



Seizures

Best food sources for magnesium

Foods to seek out containing magnesium, according to the Cleveland Clinic, include:

Greens



Dry beans, especially black beans



Nuts



Seeds



Whole grains



Avocados



bojanstory/Getty Images

The importance of a balanced diet for good sleep

There is a distinct connection between what you eat and your sleep quality. Low fiber and high saturated fat diets may decrease the quality of sleep, for instance. Eating too much sugar can make you wake up more often, as well.

To tailor your diet towards the goal of a good night's sleep, Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends:

Reducing alcohol consumption. When alcohol wears off, it tends to wake people up in the middle of the night. Try tart cherry juice instead.

Avoiding caffeine. Don't drink or consume caffeine late in the day, as this can keep you up hours into the night.

Limiting high-fat and protein-heavy foods. These foods can take a longer time to break down, disrupting sleep. In general, you might choose a high-fiber and low-fat protein diet, which is easier to digest. Foods like whole grains, fruits and vegetables and low-fat protein like beans or white meat poultry are solid choices. You can also learn about the best foods for sleep.