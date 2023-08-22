College Students, More Sleep Can Help You Get Better Grades

College students struggle for many reasons. For some, entering a university is the first big step into independence and adulthood, and students may not be used to managing, well, everything. For others, the socially stimulating environment brings just a few too many distractions. If you're struggling to maintain your grades, however, there's one place you may want to look first: your sleep habits.

Maybe sleep is the last thing you want to do during your college days -- or maybe you just can't find the time. Yet, as research shows, those poor sleep habits in college can set you up for a lot of trouble academically. Better grades are among the many benefits of more sleep, and building healthy sleep habits will make your whole college journey more enjoyable.

College students aren't getting enough sleep

Whatever the reasons, it's clear that college students are falling short when it comes to getting a good night's sleep.

The National Sleep Foundation and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society recommend that adults get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night. Yet, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 60% of college students get less than seven hours of sleep, on average. As many as three-quarters report occasional sleep disturbances.

Studies have shown the connection between poor sleep and mental health issues like depression. They feed off one another -- more sleep deprivation leads to more acute mood issues and greater depression creates more sleep difficulties.

For college students, depression is only the tip of the iceberg. According to the CDC, poor sleep habits can slowly create a whole cocktail of problems, including confusion, irritability, tension, less life satisfaction and, yes, poor academic performance.

Can sleep help you get better grades?

These side effects of sleep deprivation all point toward sleep's important role in brain function. Sleep is essential for effective communication among the nerve cells in your brain, and the processing work your brain does during sleep is central to learning, creating memories and strengthening concentration -- all critical functions for success in school.

It's not surprising, then, that research supports the importance of sleep for college students. One recent study of college students, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showed this relationship quite dramatically.

According to the study, which followed first-year students at three different universities, for every hour of sleep that students lost, on average, their GPAs dropped by 0.07 points at the end of the term. The decline accelerated when sleep averages dropped below 6 hours per night. Although there were myriad reasons for sleep deprivation, the results were consistent: less sleep means lower grades.

More benefits of getting your 8 hours of sleep

Conversely, better shuteye leads to higher grades. In fact, that's only one of the many benefits of more sleep -- and college students aren't the only ones with something to gain.

Boost your immune system

Although it isn't the only factor in immune health, sleep plays an important role in immune support. Studies have shown that certain components of the immune system become more active overnight, equipping you to fight off infection and boosting immune response.

Just as sleep helps your brain to consolidate memories, it facilitates a similar process within your immune cells, enabling them to better remember and recognize threats in the future. Together, these processes strengthen your immune system's broad and specific responses to infection.

Improve your mood

You've probably experienced the importance of sleep for your mood first-hand. After a poor night's sleep, you're ready to snap at the first person that even speaks.

You're not imagining it. Research supports the connection between sleep and mood. In one study, participants who were only allowed 4.5 hours of sleep per night for one week reported higher levels of stress, anger and sadness. In the long run, chronic sleep deprivation can lead to more serious mood problems, such as clinical anxiety and depression.

On the other hand, correcting your sleep habits and addressing anything that's hindering your sleep can significantly improve your mood and reduce stress. Note, however, that depression and poor sleep influence each other. If you're struggling with depression, you may need to seek help and treatment for that before you will see improvements in your sleep.

Lower your risk of weight gain

This is one of the benefits of more sleep that may surprise you, as you might think more time in bed wouldn't be good for shedding pounds. However, the research suggests that getting more sleep may actually help you lose weight.

A 2018 study showed a strong correlation between sleep deprivation and obesity. Participants who averaged fewer than 7 hours of nightly sleep had higher body mass indexes than those who slept more. More research is needed to understand this connection, but the research strongly suggests that a good night's sleep can play a supporting role in your weight-loss plan.

Lower your risk of heart disease

The research is even stronger when it comes to demonstrating a connection between sleep and heart health. Studies have shown that averaging fewer than 7 hours of nightly sleep may increase your chances of cardiovascular disease and death. Getting less sleep has also been linked with high blood pressure in some studies.

It's important to note that you shouldn't overreact to this research. In both cases, the research also shows a link between excessive sleep (9 or more hours per night) and cardiovascular problems. It appears that the recommended 7 to 9 hours is the sweet spot for building healthy sleep habits.

If you're struggling to get more sleep, don't wait to address the issue. Sleep problems can compound quickly, especially when you're aiming for better grades and dealing with the other stresses of college. Take steps to build better sleep habits -- and don't hesitate to talk to your doctor if you need more help.