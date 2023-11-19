CNET's Wellness Editors Reveal Their Favorite Sleep Products

James Martin/CNET

You've tried all the breathing exercises, meditations and hacks to get better sleep. Maybe counting sheep isn't cutting it for you.

Black Friday is just around the corner, which may mean you're in the mood to invest in your (or a loved one's) sleep bedtime routine. While this list wasn't curated with special discounts in mind, these products are some of our favorites and have been personally tested and vetted by CNET's wellness editors with deep sleep top of mind.

We've been studying sleep and testing the best sleep products on the market for years, so we know which products you can skip and which are worth investing in. From soothing aromatherapy to sleep-inducing tea, these recommendations were thoughtfully curated to help you get a good night's sleep. Say goodbye to restless nights as our editors help guide you through a dreamy journey.

Wellness editors' go-to sleep essentials

Drowsy Drowsy Sleep Mask If there's a single item that has helped me get better sleep, it's the sleep mask from Drowsy. Crafted with quality materials and an ergonomic design, this sleep mask blocks out light, helping you create a serene environment that's optimal for rest (blocking out light helps regulate your circadian rhythm and signals to your brain it's time for sleep). Its design contours your face comfortably without applying too much pressure on your eyes. Additionally, it has an adjustable strap that ensures a secured fit and prevents the mask from slipping off while you sleep.

— Nasha Addarich Martinez Pros: Made from 100% silk and the filling is 100% cotton



Lightweight construction



Adjustable strap



Ergonomic design offers maximum comfort



Machine washable

Cons: More expensive than most sleep masks



The delicate materials require hand-washing

$79 at Amazon

Casper Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology I'm a hot sleeper, and in addition to changing my comforter to something lighter, I also recently changed to a cooling pillow. I now sleep on the Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology every night, and I love it. It feels cool to the touch, and even with a pillowcase on it (I use a light, eucalyptus pillowcase) I can feel the cooling sensation on my face. While it won't stay completely cool on one side the entire night, I will just flip it over. I'm also a huge fan of foam pillows, so I like how this foam hybrid pillow helps to keep me cool and supported.

— Caroline Igo Pros: Best for hot sleepers



Suitable for side, back or combination sleepers



Cool-to-the-touch feeling



Four layers of foam, fiber and gel with Snow Technology



Soft, machine-washable cover

Cons: Not for those who don't like foam pillows



Over $119 for one pillow

$125 at Amazon

Hatch Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock I didn't realize how disruptive it was to wake up to an alarm until I started testing sunrise alarm clocks. My bedroom is positioned in the shade, so it's especially dark in the morning. I programmed my Hatch to emit a gradual, warm yellow light for 10 minutes until it reaches its peak brightness and triggers a sound at 7:30 a.m. And rather than an ear-jolting alarm, it produces ocean waves and subtle bird calls sounding like a calming day at the beach. For the nighttime I have it set on a cozy campfire, and use it in place of ASMR. You can customize your light color, alarm sound, light duration and more through the Hatch Sleep app on your smartphone. Its design also mimics a natural sunrise and sunset and looks great on a bedside table.

— McKenzie Dillon Pros: Customizable light and sound combinations



Conveniently-sized buttons to activate night mode and shut off alarm



Can be used at night for ASMR



Screen dims at night time for ideal darkness

Cons: You have to purchase a membership to access the full sound library



Costs more than other sunrise alarm clocks on the market

$160 at Hatch ($40 off with discount applied at check out)

Amazon Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow Of all the pregnancy pillows I tested, my favorite was the Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow. This lightweight cylinder-shaped pillow is filled with microbeads to allow for proper airflow and keep you cool. It's also fully adjustable and can be molded into a U-, C-, L- or I-shape. Because it's moldable, it also gets in the way less if you share a bed, compared to a full body pregnancy pillow. If you're not into a softer option, this may not be the right fit for you. I found this pillow was the best fit for me and my needs throughout the majority of my pregnancy, but it may be more suitable during the second trimester as your belly grows and needs some support when you sleep on your side. I liked how this pillow wasn't too big and you could easily maneuver it as you switch sleeping positions throughout the night. I also appreciated how the pillow didn't overheat and remained comfortably cool throughout the night. I even caught my husband napping with it once, so if you're generally a side sleeper you can enjoy this pillow as well.

— Giselle Castro-Sloboda Pros: Easily adjustable



Cooling



Takes up little space

Cons: Doesn't offer full body support



May be too soft for some people

$49 at Amazon$65 at Walmart$70 at Target

Sleep Number Sleep Number Create Your Perfect Comforter I recently tested the Create Your Perfect Comforter from Sleep Number, and when I say I was surprised, I mean it. It's the ideal solution for people who sleep with a furnace for a partner. The concept is simple: two sides of the comforter are connected by a zipper in the middle. Each person gets to pick their weight and fill material. I chose the extra warmth option, and my partner (who sleeps much hotter than me) chose the lightest option. This blanket solved our blanket tug of war at night. As a bonus, the extra warmth option had a weighted blanket-type effect that helped me relax while drifting off. I've been sleeping much better since I started using the Sleep Number Create Your Perfect Comforter.

— Taylor Leamey Pros: Three weight options: Light, medium and extra warmth



Down or down alternative fill options



Machine washable. Gentle cycle, cold water

Ties on the corner for attaching to a duvet Cons: Not available in twin or full size



Sides are sold separately, so the cost adds up



Zipping the two sides together was a little tough at first

$140 at Sleep Number

Neom Organics Wellbeing Pod Mini Diffuser by Neom Organics As a firm believer in aromatherapy for sleep, the Wellbeing Pod Mini Diffuser from Neom is the perfect addition to creating the ideal environment for a good night's rest. This compact diffuser creates a soothing and relaxing ambiance by releasing a fine mist of essential oils -- I personally love the gentle lavender, basil and jasmine blend. The diffuser is ultraquiet, ensuring no disrupted sleep, and you can use the timer to customize the duration of the mist. The soft lighting the diffuser emits is the cherry on top for creating a serene atmosphere.

— Nasha Addarich Martinez Pros: Compact size which makes it perfect for traveling



Customizable timer



Whisper-quiet function

Cons: More expensive than other essential oil diffusers



Regular replenishment of essential oils is required

$66 at Neom Organics

Amazon Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Extra Tea I love drinking tea any time of the day, but Sleepytime tea at night might be my favorite. My nightly routine consists of slowly getting ready for bed and sipping on Celestial Seasonsing's Sleepytime Extra tea while watching TV or reading. I enjoy the mild and earthy taste of the tea, but I mostly appreciate how tired it makes me. The tea is made with chamomile, tilia estrella and valerian root -- all natural sleep aids. If you don't like melatonin or are looking for a natural sleep remedy, I recommend this herbal tea.

— Caroline Igo Pros: Affordable and all-natural



One box contains 20 tea bags



Ingredients include chamomile, tilia estrella, valerian root, spearmint, lemongrass and hawthorne



Non-GMO, vegan and vegetarian



Caffeine-free

Cons: Not for those who don't like the taste of tea



Can't drink it too close to bedtime; you may wake up and need to use the bathroom

$7 at Amazon