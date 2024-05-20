Best Soft Mattress of 2024

A soft bed might be best for you if you prefer to sleep on your side or have a petite body type. Soft mattresses provide exceptional pressure relief, and most sleepers will find them comfortable -- although some folks may sleep better with firmer mattresses, depending on their sleeping position and body type. We rate mattresses on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being the softest and 10 being the firmest mattress you can get.

At CNET, our sleep experts have spent years testing all kinds of mattresses. With that knowledge, we've explored every corner of the sleep realm to find you the best soft mattresses available on the market today. During our testing, we factored in the materials and the qualities a mattress needs to make your bed as soft as you would want it to be. Here are our top picks for the best soft mattresses you can buy.

What's the best soft mattress?

The GravityLux is a luxury mattress from WinkBeds. It has three different firmness profiles, allowing you to choose the best option for your preferences. The soft (or what we consider medium-soft) option is suited for side sleepers looking for a bed that will offer pressure relief for the shoulders and hips. It could also work for combination sleepers who spend time on their back or stomach, but we'd recommend the medium or firm models if those are your primary sleeping positions. It's the kind of mattress that could work for anyone, so we think it's the best overall soft mattress.

This soft mattress also has a "progressive support" design for all the layers, which is firm and soft where your body needs it most. The layers are thick, proprietary foam with cooling technology and extra durability. A queen GravityLux mattress retails for $1,799, although it's often on sale.

Best soft mattresses of 2024

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Jon Gomez/CNET Memorial Day Deal Best overall soft mattress WinkBeds GravityLux Type Memory foam mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Soft: Medium-soft to soft or 2 | Medium: Medium or 5| Firm: Medium-firm or 7 Trial 120 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the WinkBeds GravityLux mattress: The WinkBeds GravityLux mattress is targeted toward sleepers who want a luxury mattress at a good price. With WinkBeds, you choose your own firmness level when you select your mattress size. You can get the softest, most pressure-relieving mattress variety available with their soft model (they offer soft, medium and firm). Crafted with multiple layers of thick, proprietary foam, this mattress also offers seven support layers to combine for the perfect soft mattress. From top to bottom, this mattress consists of a tufted cooling-gel-infused cover, then a layer of the company's patented AirCell memory foam, which relieves pressure, dissipates heat and minimizes motion transfer. Another layer of memory foam comes next, called Progression foam, which varies in its supportiveness and softness depending on what each region of your body needs. Finally, the Atlas Core foam is at the base of the mattress, adding to its durability. Pros: Multiple firmness levels

Cooling-gel-infused cover

All-foam mattress Cons: Not supportive enough for heavier people WinkBeds GravityLux $300 off all mattresses $1,799 at WinkBeds

Jon Gomez/CNET Best soft memory foam mattress Puffy Lux Hybrid Type Memory foam hybrid Firmness 4 or medium to medium-soft Trial 101 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Puffy Lux Hybrid mattress: The Puffy Lux Hybrid offers just enough decadent softness with a spritz of firmness and pressure relief sprinkled in. This bed provides a comfy, airy memory foam feel that I find extremely cozy. Standing 12 inches tall and comprised of six foam layers and pocketed coils, Puffy describes the Lux Hybrid as their most popular mattress. First, there's 1.5 inches of gel-infused cooling foam, followed by another 1.5 inches of plush pressure-relieving foam and two inches of moisture-resistant foam. At the bottom of this Puffy mattress, there's a final seven inches of high-density foam with a coil base to keep things sufficiently supportive and provide edge support. All the Puffy Lux mattress foams are CertiPUR certified, meaning the mattress brand creates this type of mattress without ozone depleters, formaldehyde, toxic flame retardants or other toxic ingredients. Pros: Ultra-soft, marshmallowy feel

Hybrid mattress is good for any body type

Machine washable cover

Hypoallergenic and made in the US Cons: Expensive

Too soft for back and stomach sleepers Read more in our full Puffy Lux mattress review. Puffy Lux $2,849 at Puffy Lux

Jon Gomez/CNET Memorial Day Deal Most supportive soft mattress Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Soft: 3 or Medium-soft | Medium: 5 or Medium | Firm: Medium-firm or 7 Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress: The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe hybrid mattress is a pillowy-soft bed with innovative cooling features that bring the body's skin temperature down to the ideal 88 degrees recommended for a cool, peaceful night's sleep. The 1.5-inch layer of the company's proprietary CopperFlex foam contours to the body as you lay on the bed. It has a soft, squishy feel, although it's very responsive thanks to the second layer of proprietary soft foam called TitanFlex that instantly responds whenever your body moves. This bed has 1,000 individually wrapped coils for maximum support. The base consists of even more foam, this time a 0.75-inch layer, making the foam mattress bed more durable with support for the shifting coils. Pros: Cool to the touch

Multiple firmness options

Strong coils make it very durable

Neutral foam feel Cons: Not needed for cool sleepers

Not a budget choice Read our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe review. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe 25% off sitewide with code: MEMORIAL25 $1,865 at Brooklyn Bedding

Jon Gomez/CNET Best soft mattress for side sleepers Helix Sunset Luxe Type Memory foam pillow top mattress Firmness Soft to medium-soft or 2 to 3 Trial 100 nights Warranty 15-year limited warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Helix Sunset Luxe mattress: Made in the USA, the Helix Sunset Mattress Luxe has a plush feel with a 2-3 rating on the firmness scale, the softest bed possible. It's the best soft mattress for side sleepers or those who move around a lot during their sleep, as this mattress comprises six distinct layers, starting with a premium pillow top with a Tencel material for airflow. The mattress then has a layer of the company's super soft Memory Plus foam for pressure relief, followed by Helix Dynamic Foam for contouring. After those comes a high-grade ergonomic polyfoam that gives support and further contour while acting as a transition layer to the ones further down. Next are over 1,000 wrapped coils for support and spinal alignment. Finally, the base is made of DuraDense foam, another proprietary soft foam mattress material that provides support for the entire mattress above. Pros: Extremely soft

Hybrid construction makes it good for any body type

CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified Cons: Pricey

Not enough support for stomach sleepers

Not supportive enough for plus-sized people Read more in our Helix mattress review. Helix Sunset Luxe $2,374 at Helix

Jon Gomez/CNET Memorial Day Deal Best soft mattress for back pain Saatva Rx Type Hybrid mattress Firmness Medium Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$$ Why we choose the Saatva Rx mattress: Most people assume that because someone has back pain, they need a super firm mattress to alleviate pain. Some people prefer soft mattresses, often because they sleep on their side. The Saatva Rx mattress is on the softer side of medium or a 4 or 5 out of 10 on our firmness scale. The hefty construction prioritizes support and durability, making the Saatva Rx the best soft mattress for back pain. This bed has a zoned support design that gives you plenty of cushion through the center third of the bed without sacrificing comfort. As if that wasn’t enough, each coil is tipped with two inches of foam, and then there is an inch-thick layer of micro coils wrapped in 2.75-inch high-density foam. If you live with back pain and want a soft mattress, the Saatva Rx’s attention to detail and specialized construction are sure to impress. Pros: Endorsed by the Congress of Chiropractic State Association

Zoned support design that’s great for back pain

Hefty hybrid mattress

White glove delivery Cons: Expensive

Potentially too soft for some back and stomach sleepers Read our full Saatva Rx mattress review. Saatva Rx Mattress Take $400 off $1000 or more 3,295 at Saatva

Jon Gomez/CNET Memorial Day Deal Best soft mattress for heavy sleepers Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid Type Memory foam hybrid mattress Firmness 1-2 or soft Trial 100 nights Warranty 20-year limited warranty Price scale $$$ Why we chose the Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid mattress: The Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid mattress is the perfect soft mattress for heavier side sleepers. It's about as pressure-relieving as a mattress can get while still being supportive. The 14-inch thick Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid memory foam mattress features an airy, breathable soft feel cover. This is followed by a plant-based foam called Bio-Pur for contouring and pressure relief; this foam also has an open-cell design to promote airflow. Bio-Pur foam is mildew, mold and dust mite resistant and CertiPUR-US certified. It also tests low in emissions. Below that, there's a foam called Active Flex that adds a smidge of softness, followed by a transition layer called HIVE for spinal alignment. Finally, the base is made of Bio-Core to promote durability and keep each component of the mattress together for years to come. Pros: Exceptional pressure relief

Bio-Pur foam is mildew, mold and dust mite resistant

CertiPUR-US certified foam meaning it has low emissions Cons: Not supportive enough for stomach sleepers

Expensive Read more in our Amerisleep mattress review. Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid $450 off any mattress with code: AS450 $2,349 at Amerisleep

Jon Gomez/CNET Memorial Day Deal Best flippable soft mattress Layla mattress Type Flippable hybrid mattress Firmness Firm: 5 or medium | Soft: 3 or medium-soft Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$ Why we chose the Layla mattress: The Layla mattress is a flippable mattress with two firmness levels in one. One side is around a medium to medium-firm, while the other is a medium-soft. Soft bed lovers will love the plush side of the Layla mattress. It's a light and airy memory foam with copper-infused material to help draw heat away from your body. The original Layla mattress is made with just foam, so it's going to be better for people who weigh under 230 pounds. If you're looking for more support, the Layla Hybrid mattress is also an option. It has the same flippable design, but it's made with strong pocketed coils to add more support and durability. Pros: Two firmness levels in flippable design

Airy memory foam feel

Good temperature regulation Cons: Not for people who want a more responsive mattress

Not super supportive for heavier individuals or couples Read our Layla Hybrid review. Layla Hybrid $200 off + 2 free pillows $1,699 at Layla * Pricing based on Queen model

Other mattresses we've tested



In addition to the soft mattresses listed above, our CNET Sleep editors have tested over 100 other beds. The ones chosen for our best soft mattress list are among the best, but several other beds deserve an honorable mention.

Brooklyn Bedding Signature: Brooklyn Bedding is one of the only online mattress brands that makes and manufactures its own beds, so the prices are extremely fair and reasonable. I'd argue the Signature mattress is one of the best values. It has three firmness levels, but the soft model is rated around a three or medium-soft. It also has a bouncy, neutral-foam feel that most people will find comfortable.

WinkBed mattress: The WinkBed is a luxury-hotel-worthy bed with a solid hybrid construction. It's made with memory foam but has a more neutral, innerspring mattress feel. Its pillow top gives it a plush feel, while the inner springs make it feel supportive and springy. It also has three different firmness levels.

Leesa Legend mattress: The Leesa Legend is quality-built and perfectly plush bed. It has two different layers of springs, a design only a handful of beds use. This makes it a bit more bouncy than a memory foam mattress, which takes a few moments to react to pressure. It's rated around a 5 out of 10 on the scale or a medium, but its light and airy foam feel makes it feel soft and inviting.

How we tested the best soft mattresses

Over our years of testing mattresses, we've established tests we use to assess mattresses on key factors.

Firmness and feel

You can think of firmness as how hard or soft a mattress is when you are lie on it. We've tested hundreds of mattresses and have an extensive catalog to compare against each new bed we test.

When assessing for feel, we get handsy with the bed. As we press on the bed, we watch what the material does. Does it take a second to bounce back like traditional memory foam, or is it quick and bouncy like latex foam?

Durability

Mattresses don't last forever, and you want to buy one that lasts. Based on its construction, we hypothesize how well a mattress will stand up to nightly use. Beds that have steel coils as a base will generally last longer than all-foam mattresses.

Motion isolation

Motion isolation is how well a mattress dampens movement across the surface. It's a big deal for people who sleep with a partner or pet who moves around at night. We jump and bounce around on the mattress for motion isolation and see how much movement is detected. We also place a glass of water on the edge of the bed and roll around and bounce near it. If it doesn't topple over, a mattress has good motion isolation.

Edge support

A mattress's edge support is how strong the bed's perimeter is. We lay and sit on the edge of the mattress and assess how sturdy it feels. If we feel like we will fall off, then a bed doesn't have good edge support.

Temperature

Hot sleepers need to look for mattresses with cooling technology. Many mattresses claim to have it, but we know the difference between marketing and cooling construction that will actually keep you cool.

Our CNET Sleep editors picked the beds and other products we write about based on editorial merit.

What to consider when shopping for a soft mattress

Buying a soft mattress is a big decision. There are a lot of options out there, and not every bed out there will be the best choice for you. There are four key factors to remember when browsing: sleeping position, body type, health conditions and your budget.

Sleeping position: Side sleepers need soft to medium mattresses with plenty of pressure relief to ensure pressure points don't develop on the shoulders, hips or knees. Think soft memory foam or plush pillow tops that conform to the curves of your body. Back and stomach sleepers need a medium to firm mattress to keep the spine aligned throughout the night. Combination sleepers have the most flexibility in firmness. You should decide based on the position you spend the most time in.

Side sleepers need soft to medium mattresses with plenty of pressure relief to ensure pressure points don't develop on the shoulders, hips or knees. Think soft memory foam or plush pillow tops that conform to the curves of your body. Back and stomach sleepers need a medium to firm mattress to keep the spine aligned throughout the night. Combination sleepers have the most flexibility in firmness. You should decide based on the position you spend the most time in. Body type: Your weight will determine how much pressure you put on a mattress, which influences how firm you experience it. Plus-size body types will experience mattresses softer than a petite body type who puts less pressure on the bed. People over 230 pounds require a mattress with lots of support from coils, like hybrid mattresses. People under 230 pounds can choose between foam and hybrid mattresses, although the less you weigh, the more firm it will seem.

Your weight will determine how much pressure you put on a mattress, which influences how firm you experience it. Plus-size body types will experience mattresses softer than a petite body type who puts less pressure on the bed. People over 230 pounds require a mattress with lots of support from coils, like hybrid mattresses. People under 230 pounds can choose between foam and hybrid mattresses, although the less you weigh, the more firm it will seem. Health conditions: Your needs are another crucial factor to remember when shopping for a bed. You should choose a firmer mattress if you're someone with back pain. If you suffer from joint pain, choose a softer bed that will cradle you at night. If you sleep hot, look for a mattress with cooling technology in the foam or cover, or you can opt for a naturally breathable bed with latex foam.

Your needs are another crucial factor to remember when shopping for a bed. You should choose a firmer mattress if you're someone with back pain. If you suffer from joint pain, choose a softer bed that will cradle you at night. If you sleep hot, look for a mattress with cooling technology in the foam or cover, or you can opt for a naturally breathable bed with latex foam. Budget: Mattresses aren't a small purchase; even the most affordable bed will cost a few hundred dollars. The average cost of an online mattress is $850 to $1,200. Establishing your budget will help you filter out mattresses and narrow down your pool of options. There are mattresses for every budget, from under $300 to luxury hotel mattresses that cost over $2,000.

What are the benefits of a soft mattress?

Soft beds are best for side sleepers. If you sleep on your back or stomach, a firm bed helps prevent your back from sagging. Zooey Liao/CNET

Besides being ultra comfortable to snuggle up in, the best soft mattresses are ideal for side sleepers and petite individuals who seek more pressure relief.

Soft mattresses allow the hips and shoulders to press into the bed's comfort layers, providing pressure relief to those joints.

For side sleepers, a soft mattress will help promote proper spinal alignment because it is more contouring around the shoulders and hips and has more give.

The lighter you are, the firmer a bed feels. Petite sleepers under around 150 pounds may want a softer mattress because the average "medium" firmness mattress will feel more like a medium-firm.