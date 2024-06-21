No one likes cold feet. In fact, they could be the reason you aren't getting better sleep. Wearing a pair of socks at night just might be the key to your best sleep yet. I tested six pairs of socks to investigate this theory.

Is it good to sleep wearing socks?

It's great to sleep while wearing socks. Our temperatures play a crucial role in regulating our circadian rhythm. When it draws closer to bedtime, our internal temperature drops a few degrees. If your feet are cold, it can be harder for your body to drop your internal temperature for sleep. Without socks, your body may try to counteract the cold by warming your core. With socks, only your feet warm up, and your blood vessels widen. In turn, the body releases heat through the skin and drops to the perfect temperature for sleep. Socks can also reduce the symptoms of Raynaud's syndrome and menopause.

The best overall sleep socks

Caroline Igo/CNET

After testing six brands of socks, Cozy Earth stood out as the best overall sleep socks. The materials look and feel luxurious as if you brought home the feel and relaxation of an expensive spa. The socks are neither too thin nor too thick and are stretchy enough not to be restrictive. I am going to enjoy these socks for years to come, and you will, too.

Best sleep socks of 2024

Caroline Igo/CNET Cozy Earth Plush Lounge Socks Best sleep socks overall $44 at Amazon $55 at Macys.com I'm a huge fan of Cozy Earth. I've tested everything from duvet covers, comforters to sheets from this brand, and I've never been disappointed. Its socks are no exception -- they truly live up to the hype. The Cozy Earth Plush Lounge Socks are made of polyester and viscose from bamboo (the brand's most used material). They feel silky soft and land about halfway between my ankle and the bottom of my knee; similar to crew length. I love how lush the socks look and feel without being too thick. I don't feel overheated when I sleep with these on. While the price point seems a bit high for socks, you get three pairs in one package, and there are 10 neutral color options. Pros: Luxurious, soft and comfortable

Reputable brand

Viscose from bamboo is naturally thermoregulating Cons: Material can shed and pull Pairs: 3 Materials: 73% polyester, 25% Viscose from bamboo, 2% elastane Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low $44 at Amazon $55 at Macys.com

Caroline Igo/CNET Brooklinen Socks Best affordable sleep socks $10 at Brooklinen Socks are meant to be affordable; you wear them almost every day. However, the best sleep socks are often made of premium, thermoregulating material, which is a bit more expensive than the everyday pair of socks. Brooklinen offers sleep socks that are the best of both worlds. Right now, you can get a pair of Brooklinen socks for $12, but with an added discount, it lowers to around $10. While these socks are on last-call and might not be available after stock is sold out, I can't ignore this deal and the comfort. The socks are made of mostly polyester, acrylic and wool. The inside has double-loop stitching, known as terry lining, that makes the socks absorbent, stretchy and plush. They do run small, so size up if you can. Pros: Stretchy, cozy and available in four colors

Reputable brand

Inside is terry lined for comfort Cons: Once out of stock, these socks won't be available Pairs: 1 Materials: 71% polyester, 17% acrylic, 6% wool, 4% nylon, 1% cotton, 1% spandex Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry $10 at Brooklinen

Caroline Igo/CNET Buffalo Wool Co Sleep Socks Best sleep socks for camping $42 at Buffalo Wool Co Besides needing sleep socks for a good night's sleep, you might also be looking for a good warm pair for camping. When sleeping outdoors, especially with dropping temperatures at nightfall, it's important to keep your feet warm and dry. Buffalo Wool Co's sleep socks are great at wicking away moisture and keeping you at the perfect temperature. These are not only the warmest socks I have tested, but they are also the most durable. After a few washes, the socks haven't lost their shape, and the material is just as strong and soft as the day I took it out of the package. I also love that the socks are non-constricting and made of yak yarn. Natural fibers are naturally moisture-wicking and temperature regulating. Pros: Made of natural brown yak fibers

Soft, thick and comfortable

Durable and naturally moisture-wicking Cons: May be too warm for hot sleepers Pairs: 1 Materials: 55% yak down (imported), 42% nylon, 2% spandex, 1% polyester Care: Machine wash cold, lay flat or hang dry $42 at Buffalo Wool Co

Caroline Igo/CNET Nordic Socks Best wool sleep socks $30 at Nordic Socks These Scandinavian-style socks from Nordic Socks feel like a scarf wrapped around my feet, and as such, they are as warm as a scarf. Crafted with Merino wool imported from Turkey, the socks embody Hygge, the Nordic philosophy of comfort. While based in Germany, Nordic Socks ships to the US within two to seven business days. Unless you opt for only one pair, each package includes five pairs of socks. I tested the Bjørn socks from the Mountain wool collection, although eight more styles are available. I love how cozy these wool sleep socks feel and how long they are (by far the longest socks on my list). Made of Merino wool, the natural material is breathable and moisture-wicking. I was ready to sit with a book and hot cocoa while testing these socks. Pros: Pack includes five pairs of socks

High-quality, naturally breathable and moisture-wicking

Merino wool is gathered in Turkey and OEKO-TEX certified Cons: Might be too warm for hot sleepers Pairs: 5 Materials: 37% Merino wool, 33% acrylic, 28% polyester, 2% elastane Care: Machine wash, do not bleach, tumble dry or iron $30 at Nordic Socks

Caroline Igo/CNET Zensah Calming Sleep Socks Best temperature-regulating sleep socks $20 at Zensah If you are a hot sleeper, you might think sleeping with socks is a bad idea. While I wouldn't recommend hot sleepers thick, warm socks at night, thinner temperature-regulating sleep socks can still work. Zensah Calming Sleep Socks are a great option. Zensah's socks are made of Merino wool, Tencel, nylon and spandex. I often associate wool with warmth, but in the case of these socks, the wool is ultrafine, soft and thinner. While testing, I never found the material too warm. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Wool and Tencel are both naturally breathable. These socks are some of the softest on my list and by far the best at regulating my temperature. Pros: Made of soft, ultrafine Merino wool

Breathable, moisture-wicking and thermoregulating

Available in six colors Cons: Only get one pair in one pack Pairs: 1 Materials: 47% extra fine Merino wool, 29% Tencel, 22% nylon, 2% spandex Care: Machine wash cold and delicate machine dry no-heat $20 at Zensah

Caroline Igo/CNET Bombas Roll-Top Ribbed Quarter Socks Best lightweight sleep socks $18 at Bombas You might have heard Bombas mentioned on your favorite podcast, or at least that's where I first heard of the brand. Bombas is a popular sock, underwear and T-shirt company that has partnered with various influencers and media brands, so the name might sound familiar. What makes Bombas, as a whole, so great is that it donates one item for each item sold. While there are many, many styles and collections of socks to choose from, I tested the Roll-Top Ribbed Quarter Socks. They are made mostly of cotton and are thinner, lightweight and stretchy. I like how I can wear them to bed or style them with an outfit. If you are a hot sleeper or someone who isn't too sure about sleeping with socks, these would be a great first pair. Pros: Brand offers many styles to choose from

High-quality, stretchy, thin and fashionable

For every pair purchased, one pair is donated Cons: Might be too thin for those who want warmer socks Pairs: 1 Materials: 74% cotton (Supima), 21% polyester, 5% elastane Care: Machine wash cold on a gentle cycle, only non-chlorine bleach when needed, tumble dry low, do not iron, do not dry clean $18 at Bombas

How I tested the best sleeping socks

During my testing, I took into account the material, quality, feel, price and value of each pair of socks. I then slept with each pair on for a few nights or a few naps, in addition to countless hours of daytime lounging.

I'm a hot sleeper, and I normally don't wear socks to bed, but I tried these sleep socks for the sake of reporting the best products out there. I noted the socks that might be too warm for extra hot sleepers, but overall, the sleep socks chosen should work for most.

Factors to consider when choosing sleep socks

Caroline Igo/CNET

Material : The best sleep socks are made with Merino wool, Viscose, cotton, cashmere or polyester. Natural materials such as cotton, cashmere, wool and bamboo are going to be naturally wicking and temperature-regulating.

: The best sleep socks are made with Merino wool, Viscose, cotton, cashmere or polyester. Natural materials such as cotton, cashmere, wool and bamboo are going to be naturally wicking and temperature-regulating. Stretchiness : Your sleep socks should not be too tight-fitting. If they aren't stretchy enough, they can impact blood circulation. Don't sleep in compression socks unless instructed by your doctor.

: Your sleep socks should not be too tight-fitting. If they aren't stretchy enough, they can impact blood circulation. Don't sleep in compression socks unless instructed by your doctor. Price : Socks should be relatively affordable. Often, higher prices come with socks made of natural materials rather than synthetic.

: Socks should be relatively affordable. Often, higher prices come with socks made of natural materials rather than synthetic. Comfort: Above all else, sleep socks should be soft and comfortable.

Best sleep socks FAQs

What kind of socks are best for sleeping? The best socks for sleeping are ones made of soft, stretchy material. If you're a hot sleeper, you should opt for socks made of naturally thermoregulating materials, such as Viscose from bamboo. If your feet are always cold at night, look for socks made of warm materials such as Merino wool or yak down.

Is there such a thing as sleep socks? Yes, sleep socks are best worn to bed. Their goal is to warm your feet and regulate your temperature at night. Sleep socks are soft and stretchy and don't constrict blood flow.