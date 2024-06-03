Best Sleep Masks for 2024

If you're anything like me, you need a completely blacked-out room to fall asleep. Unfortunately, that isn't always possible -- that's where a sleep mask comes in. The best sleep masks block light so you can get some quality sleep. Whether you're traveling, your sleep partner needs a nightlight or your neighbor's security lights shine right into your bedroom, a sleep mask is the perfect accessory to help you get your beauty rest.

Benefits of using a sleep mask

Light exposure before bedtime (even blue light from screens) can hinder your melatonin production. Without enough melatonin, it's harder for your brain to tell your body to go to sleep -- often causing insomnia. With the aid of a sleep mask, a study found that participants spent more time in REM sleep due to limited light exposure. Blocking out the light at night can also help keep your circadian rhythm in check.

If scrolling on your phone while lying in bed is tempting, a sleep mask can lessen those distractions. When used as part of your nightly routine, it helps to create a conditioned response in your brain that signals it's time to sleep when you put it on.

We've curated this list based on market research and reviews of some of the best sleep masks currently available, from a weighted sleep mask that acts like a weighted blanket for your face to an eye mask for side sleepers. Keep reading to find the best sleep mask for you.

Best overall sleep mask

Certain sleep masks offer additional benefits, and that's where the Drowsy Lavender Haze Sleep Mask comes in. Chosen as our best overall sleep mask, the Drowsy Sleep Mask has a soft and durable design of 100% mulberry silk. The silk mask also acts as a barrier between your skin and the bacteria on your pillowcase. This can help prevent unwanted breakouts and keep your skin from drying out, which, in turn, helps to prevent wrinkles and fine lines over the long run.

Drowsy Drowsy Lavender Haze Sleep Mask Best overall sleep mask $79 at Drowsy The Drowsy sleep mask is the closest thing to sleeping on a cloud. Its unparalleled design makes it extra comfortable to sleep with. This eye mask is crafted with premium materials, like pure mulberry silk, and it contours nicely to your face. What I really liked about this mask is that it has adjustable Velcro in the back to ensure a snug fit without causing discomfort or pressure points on your eyes. While testing this mask, I found that it didn't slip off my face while I slept like other masks tend to and the fluffy padding gave it a total blackout effect. Best features: Adjustable head strap

100% pure silk

Washable This sleep mask is part of our Editor's Choice 2024 roundup. $79 at Drowsy

Brooklinen Brooklinen Mulberry silk eye mask Best value sleep mask $29 at Brooklinen Brooklinen is known for its high-quality bed accessories; its products often make our lists. In addition, Brooklinen offers a variety of pure mulberry silk accessories at reasonable prices. Its Mulberry eye mask is soft, lightweight and cool to the touch. The gentle elastic band won't get caught in your hair and stretches to fit most faces. The breathable fabric makes it perfect for any season. Machine or hand wash it with cold water and pH-neutral detergent. Best features: Comes in 10 different colors and patterns

Made of 100% pure mulberry silk

Mulberry Silk Bundle is available: It comes with a silk mask and one silk pillowcase for $75 $29 at Brooklinen

NodPod Nodpod Best weighted sleep mask $34 at Anthropologie If you've ever used a weighted blanket for stress or anxiety, you know the surprisingly calming effects that the pressure from weighted products can have on your sleep. The same concept has been applied to sleep masks, and Nodpod is a popular choice. The Nodpod comes in two different material options -- one side is made of jersey for a cooler feel, and the other is a warmer microfiber. The mask's four equally weighted pods are filled with BPA-free polyethylene beads. It's worth noting that because of its strap-free design, this is intended for back sleepers and may not work as effectively while sleeping on your side. Best features: Comes in three colors: gray, pink and black

Weight can help with migraines, anxiety and sleep

The strap-free design won't get stuck in your hair $34 at Anthropologie

Clique Cilque silk eye mask Best sleep mask for side sleepers $38 at Cilque If you're looking for a minimal, lightweight "barely there" sleep mask, this one is it. It's super soft and light, and the smooth silk doesn't tug at your hair. The smooth fabric and headband ensure that you stay comfortable while you sleep on your side. The mask is big enough to provide coverage over your eyes, but it doesn't weigh you down. It's also machine-washable (make sure to wash with cold water and gentle detergent) and convenient for travel since it does not take up much space in a bag. Best features: Comes in nine different colors and patterns

Made of 100% mulberry silk

OekoTex standard 100-certified $38 at Cilque

Amazon Alaska Bear sleep mask Best large sleep mask $20 at Amazon Some sleep masks are smaller or shaped in a way that doesn't work for faces of different sizes. The Alaska Bear sleep mask offers a broad, full-coverage fit, making it a good choice for bigger faces, especially for men. The key to a good sleep mask is to find one that covers your face enough to block all light. The adjustable headband also ensures a snug fit for various sleeping positions and head sizes. To clean the Alaska Bear sleep mask, gently hand wash with mild soap in cool water. Best features: More affordable option

Comes in 22 different colors and patterns

Outer mask is made of silky material and the inside is cotton $20 at Amazon

Amazon LKY Digital (3-pack) Best fitted sleep mask $16 at Amazon If you don't love the feeling of a mask pressing against your eyelids at night or want to be able to blink and open your eyes, a contoured mask can help block out the light without weighing on your eyes. This pack of three LKY Digital masks also fits the bill if you're on a budget since it's less than $20. These masks are hand-wash only. Best features: Three masks under $20

Comes in five different color options to choose from

Made of foam foam and breathable fabric $16 at Amazon

