Best Mattresses for Sciatica for 2024

Sciatica pain shoots through your whole body, which can affect your sleep quality. Sciatica is an irritation of the sciatic nerve, affecting the back, legs and hips. Much of the time it's caused by an irregularity of the spine. To combat the sciatica pain, you need the right mattress that supports your pressure points. If you're sleeping on an old mattress or a mattress that doesn't work for your sleeping position and doesn't give you the right pressure relief, this could further irritate or in a few cases cause sciatica.

Getting a good night's sleep will help your body get the restorative sleep it needs to treat sciatic pain and improve your life in general through being rested and healthy. Get this rest by having the right mattress for the job. While you may hear a lot about popular memory foam mattresses, a more firm mattress will be the best mattress for sciatica.

Make sure you consult your doctor before making any big changes, as they might have more specific lifestyle recommendations for you to help with your sciatica pain.

What is the best overall mattress for sciatica?

After testing hundreds of beds, we chose the Saatva Rx as the best mattress for sciatica. This mattress is specifically designed to help alleviate aches and pains associated with sciatica and other back issues. Its Therapeutic Support Core and Lumbar Zone provide enhanced support for your lower back and hips and pressure relief for your shoulders, promoting spinal alignment. The medium profile should also work for any sleeping position and body type.

Best mattresses for sciatica of 2024

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Saatva Rx Type Hybrid mattress Firmness Medium Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Saatva Rx mattress: Saatva is a popular brand known for its luxury mattresses, which frequently make our best lists. Thanks to its unique construction, the Saatva Rx is intended to help provide pressure relief and alleviate the pain and discomfort associated with sciatica and other back or joint issues and conditions. Landing around a medium or a 5 out of 10 on our firmness scale, this bed can accommodate all sleeping positions and body types. Its plush yet supportive profile provides pressure relief for the shoulders and hips while helping with proper spinal alignment. The Saatva Rx has seven layers distinct layers of premium materials. Inside its stable foundation is an 8-inch thick coil unit of durable recycled steel that also provides extra edge support. Its Therapeutic Support Core is topped with two inches of body-contouring foam, and on top of that is a layer of micro-coils encased with a high-density foam comfort layer. These elements, combined with the Lumbar Zone, provide support and durability where needed most, highly contributing to our decision to label this the best mattress for sciatica. Pros: Zoned support designed to help those with chronic pain Hypoallergenic organic cotton cover Accommodating firmness profile Free white-glove delivery and setup Cons: Expensive Only one firmness option

Hypoallergenic organic cotton cover

Accommodating firmness profile

Free white-glove delivery and setup Cons: Expensive

Read more about this bed in our Saatva Rx mattress review.

Purple Restore Type Hyper-Elastic Polymer Hybrid Firmness 7 or Medium firm Trial 100 nights Warranty 10 years Price $$$ Why we chose the Purple Restore mattress: All of the mattresses from Purple have a special top layer you can't find with any other brand. It's called the "GelFlex" grid and is made of hyper-elastic polymer material. This material provides a uniquely responsive and squishy sensation. It moves with you and conforms to your body's shape nicely while providing lots of pressure relief and support, which should hopefully alleviate that sciatic nerve pain. Some sleepers may think the bed's one-of-a-kind feel is somewhat strange, so make sure you make full use of the 100-night trial period provided by Purple. The Purple Restore also comes in two different firmness options. The firm model is around a medium-firm, meaning it's ideal for back and stomach sleepers, and the soft model will be a more accommodating medium and ideal for those who prefer a side sleeping position. The Purple Restore is the base model in the Purple "Premium Collection," and the Restore Plus and Restore Premier are quite similar with some key differences that you can check out here. Pros Unique material not found anywhere else Excellent temperature regulation Supportive and provides pressure relief Cons High price Unique feel isn't universally comfortable

Excellent temperature regulation

Supportive and provides pressure relief Cons High price

Unique feel isn't universally comfortable Purple Restore Mattress Up to $800 Off mattress + base $2,099 at Purple

Nolah Evolution Comfort Plus Type Pillow-top hybrid Firmness 7 or medium-firm Trial 120 nights Warranty Lifetime Price $$$ Why we chose the Nolah Evolution Comfort Plus mattress: This is a luxurious pillow-top mattress that is extra supportive because it's designed for heavier body types, but you don't necessarily need to be a heavy person to be interested in the Nolah Evolution Comfort Plus mattress. The coils are configured in a zoned support design, which will be firmer under your hips and lower back, and the coils are also reinforced along the edges and will improve the overall edge support. I have a hard time imagining anyone finding the pillow top of the Nolah Evolution Comfort Plus uncomfortable, and its combination of plushness and support should maintain spinal alignment and remove pressure from your lower back. This mattress has a firm overall profile, which is largely because it's designed to support heavier body types. In our testing, we found it to be a medium-firm for the average-sized person, but if you are heavier, it will likely be closer to a medium. There is also the Nolah Evolution Hybrid 15-inch mattress, which has some slight construction differences and comes in three different firmness options. Pros Extra support for heavier people Comfortable pillow top design Zoned support coils Cons Somewhat expensive before discounts Can be too firm for some side sleepers

Comfortable pillow top design

Zoned support coils Cons Somewhat expensive before discounts

Can be too firm for some side sleepers Nolah Evolution Comfort+ $1,624 at Nolah

Nectar Mattress Type Memory foam mattress Firmness Medium-firm Trial 365 nights Warranty Forever warranty Price $ Why we chose the Nectar mattress: The Nectar mattress features a thick layer of memory foam as its primary comfort layer that gives it a traditional, dense memory foam feel. It has a body-conforming quality that can relieve pressure on joints like your hips, shoulders and even your lower back. It is a medium-firm mattress that makes it ideal for back sleepers, stomach sleepers and combo sleepers, but I think a good number of side sleepers will be able to get by on it, and Nectar has softer options available with the Nectar Premier and Premier Copper. Nectar is the best mattress for sciatica when you're on a budget and a great memory foam option for someone who doesn't have the budget for a Tempur-Pedic. Pros Classic memory-foam feel Budget-friendly Hybrid option Cons Can be too firm for some side sleepers

Budget-friendly

Hybrid option Cons Can be too firm for some side sleepers Nectar Memory Foam Up to 40% off mattresses $649 at Nectar

Plank Firm Natural Type Latex foam hybrid Firmness 7 or medium-firm Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Plank Firm Natural mattress: This mattress has a flippable design, which means both sides of the bed are designed to be slept on. This is atypical for most modern mattresses. Both sides of the Plank Firm Natural are pretty firm. The firm side is medium-firm, and the extra firm side is closer to a true firm. This bed is geared more toward back and stomach sleepers, but you have two chances of finding the right firmness level for you. The main comfort layers of the Plank Firm Natural are made of latex foam, which has a very specific feel. I like to describe it as almost the opposite of memory foam because you don't get that sink-in, body-conforming feel. To me, the coils plus the latex foam on the Plank Firm Natural give the mattress a buoyant, responsive feel that many should find comfortable. It's especially suitable for back sleepers. Pros Flippable design Natural materials Latex feel Cons Not appropriate for side sleepers Not the best motion isolation

Natural materials

Latex feel Cons Not appropriate for side sleepers

Not the best motion isolation Plank Firm Natural Mattress 25% off sitewide with code: MEMORIAL25 $1,599 at Plank Mattress

Leesa Legend Type Poly foam hybrid mattress Firmness 5 or medium Trial 100 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price Scale $$$ Why we chose the Leesa Legend mattress: This bed has a medium to medium-soft firmness profile that is ideal for many side sleepers looking for a lot of pressure relief. The Leesa Legend also has a unique zoned support design that's achieved by using a combination of foam and micro-coils. In the center third of the mattress, a firmer foam layer with micro-coils on the outer sections. This design provides enhanced support under your trunk and hips to promote spinal alignment. It has an accommodating, soft hybrid feel that I think most people will find comfortable. It should provide enough pressure relief to help alleviate pain from sciatica. Plus, I have found that beds like this, which have micro-coils, are excellent at absorbing cross-mattress motion, making them great for couples. Pros Accommodating feel Nice firmness profile for side sleepers Excellent motion isolation for a coil mattress Cons Luxury price

Nice firmness profile for side sleepers

Wool and cotton cover

Wool and cotton cover Save up to $700 + 2 free pillows $1,819 at Leesa

What to consider when buying a mattress for sciatica

Buying the best mattress to help with sciatica can be a challenge. Finding a bed that can provide the right pressure relief and help alleviate the pain, or at least not make the pain worse, will depend a lot on your specific sleeping preferences and body type. The overarching idea is to try to find a bed that will put minimal pressure on your lower back while still being supportive.

Firmness level

This will depend on how you like to sleep and finding a mattress to match. Side sleepers will generally want a softer mattress to provide enough pressure relief for shoulders and hips. If you have sciatica and you put lots of pressure on your hips, the pain can be made worse.

On the other hand, back and stomach sleepers generally want a firmer mattress to maintain spinal alignment and avoid the lower back and hips sinking below the legs, which can also be bad for sciatica.

Firmness is always subjective based on a person's body weight, so that is something to keep in mind when shopping for a mattress.

Zoned support

The best mattress for sciatica will offer zoned support. In general, these designs provide more support underneath a person's hips, which promotes spinal alignment. Maintaining proper spinal alignment can be a pathway to pain relief.

Trial period

For any mattress purchase meant to provide pressure relief and reduce pain like sciatica, taking full advantage of the in-home trial period provided by the brand is critical. If after the first 30 nights of the trial window, your pain levels haven't improved, it might be worth considering returning it and trying something else.

In our experience, returning a mattress is a pretty easy process, so don't be afraid to do it. The trial period is there for a reason.

How we tested the best mattresses for sciatica

Our team of experts has an extensive mattress testing process. You can read about it here.

For this particular list, we looked at multiple factors and paid special attention to any advanced features that provide targeted or zoned support.

Firmness and feel

Probably the two most important things we test for are a mattress' firmness rating and feel. The feel of a mattress depends on its construction, especially the top layers, although we don't always agree with what the brand says their bed feels like.

Feel doesn't really affect pain relief, so we tried to select a wide variety of feel types to have something for everyone, like dense memory foam, pillow tops and latex.

Firmness is much more important for pain relief, and again, we tried to have plenty of variety for any sleep style. Side sleepers who have sciatica and sleep on beds too firm for them can exacerbate the pain to varying degrees.

Support

A mattress that doesn't have enough support is a common culprit for all kinds of back pain and can make your sciatica worse. Zoned support designs are a nice feature to have to help with sciatica because they have targeted firmness zones that give you more support in the area where you need it most.

Hybrid constructions are also a general recommendation for anything related to pain because they typically maintain the same level of support for a longer period in comparison to beds that use foam as the support layer.

Other mattresses for sciatica we've tested

We have to make the cutoff for these lists somewhere, but here are a few other beds we considered for this list that didn't quite make the cut that I think are also solid options.

Layla/Layla Hybrid: Both versions of Layla have a flippable design, like the Plank Natural Firm. The soft side of both are medium-soft, so they'll be great options for side sleepers looking for a lot of pressure relief. The firm sides aren't overly firm, either -- slightly firmer than a medium -- so they will be fairly accommodating.

Saatva Classic: The Saatva Classic is one of our favorite hybrid beds. It comes in three different firmness options. It has a traditional innerspring pillow top feel that most find familiar and comfortable. It also has some additional lumbar support. It's a solid all-around option.

Winkbed GravityLux: This is an often-forgotten mattress because of the popularity of the flagship WinkBed, but it is a unique memory foam bed. It has a zoned support layer, which is a nice feature for pain relief, has three firmness options to choose from and it has a classic body-conforming memory foam feel. The biggest negative for this mattress is its price. Most foam beds are much more affordable than the GravityLux.