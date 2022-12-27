Best Heated Blankets for 2023

If you're searching for a last-minute holiday gift or need a way to cozy up your mattress this winter season, look no further than a heated blanket. Often called an electric blanket, heated blankets combine warm material with integrated electrical wires for optimal heat. Cozy up on the couch or in your bed without having to turn up the thermostat.

What to look for in a heated blanket

After you've scoured the internet for heated blankets, there are a few things you should consider before selecting the best one. Read each product description carefully, and pay special attention to the following features:

Material: Look for heated blankets made with warm materials such as polyester, sherpa, fleece, flannel or faux fur.

Heat settings: The best heated blankets will have multiple heat settings. Depending on your preference, the more heat settings generally means the better the blanket.

Machine-washable: At some point, your blanket will get dirty. Make sure your heated blanket is machine-washable.

Safety: You want a blanket with an automatic shut-off feature for safety. If you tend to be forgetful, look for a blanket that shuts off within a few hours.

The following heated blankets have taken the above features into consideration. Each blanket is shown at a twin price, if applicable. Throw blankets only come in one size.

Here are the best heated blankets for the winter season.

Amazon The best heated blanket on the market can be found on Amazon at a surprisingly reasonable price. The Sunbeam Royal Luxe blanket comes in size twin, full, queen or king. It is made of 100% polyester and is available in five colors. It has a five-year limited warranty. This heated blanket comes with a digital controller and 12 heat settings to choose from. It can automatically shut off after a maximum of 12 hours if you forget to unplug it. If you plan to use a heated blanket for longer, opt for the Sunbeam Royal Luxe, as it's the blanket on this list that allows for the longest time before its automatic shut-off. Unplug and machine-wash cold on a gentle cycle. Tumble dry on low. Product features: 12 heat settings

12-hour automatic shut-off

Five-year limited warranty You're receiving price alerts for Sunbeam Royal Luxe Cabernet Heated Blanket - Twin

Amazon Our runner-up for the best heated blanket comes from the same brand. However, this Sunbeam product is more affordable. The Sunbeam Royal Ultra throw blanket comes in one size, approximately 50 by 60 inches. Like the other heated blanket from this brand, the Royal Ultra is made of 100% polyester but only comes in four colors. It has a five-year limited warranty. With four heat settings and a 4-hour automatic shut-off setting, the Royal Ultra may have fewer heat settings than the Royal Luxe, but the shorter auto shut-off will suit those who worry they might forget their products are plugged in. Unplug and machine-wash cold on a gentle cycle. Tumble dry on low. Product features: Four heat settings

4-hour automatic shut-off

Five-year limited warranty You're receiving price alerts for Sunbeam Royal Ultra Cabernet Heated Throw

Bed Bath & Beyond Serta is a well-known mattress brand, and its products are often sold at stores such as Kohl's, JCPenny and Bed Bath and Beyond. The Serta Fleece to Sherpa heated throw blanket comes in one size, approximately 50 by 60 inches. The top of the blanket is made of cozy fleece and the other side is faux sherpa. It's available in six colors and has a three-year limited warranty. The controller has five heat settings and contains a 3-hour auto-shut off. The cord connected to the controller and blanket is about 6 feet long, so you will be able to sit on the couch and plug it into the wall. Unplug and machine-wash warm on a gentle cycle. Tumble dry on low. Product features: Five heat settings

3-hour auto-shut off

Three-year limited warranty

Amazon Beautyrest is another trusted name in the mattress industry, and its mattresses often appear on our lists. This wearable wrap from Beautyrest is available on Amazon for another reasonable price. It comes in one size and is a little larger than a throw -- about 50 by 64 inches. The "U" shape of the blanket drapes over your shoulders and frees your arms for movement. Available in nine fun patterns, the wrap is made of sherpa on one side and fleece on the other. It has a five-year limited warranty. This wrap blanket has three heat levels and a 2-hour automatic shut-off setting. Do be aware that while this is a wrap, it still needs to be plugged into the wall. The controller cord is 3 feet long, and the power cord is 6 feet. Unplug and machine-wash on a gentle cycle. Tumble dry on low. Product features: Three heat settings

2-hour automatic shut-off

Five-year limited warranty You're receiving price alerts for Beautyrest Reversible Sherpa to Fleece Electric Wrap Poncho Blanket Shawl Wearable, Auto Shut Off, Virtually Zero EMF, Multi Heat Setting, UL Certified, Machine Washable, Aqua Plaid 50" x 64"

L.L. Bean This L.L. Bean Wicked Cozy heated blanket also appears on our best products for sleeping in the winter list. It's perfect if you're looking for an extra layer of warmth on your bed, because the blanket is thin enough that it won't be too hot. This blanket comes in three sizes: twin, full-queen and king. Available in four colors, the L.L. Bean Wicked Cozy blanket is made of premium Primalush and loftmink polyester. There is no stated warranty. The unique aspect about this blanket is it comes with dual controllers for partners who share the same blanket. It has 10 heat settings and an automatic shut-off setting, but it doesn't specify how long it'll be before the blanket shuts off. Do be aware that some customers have stated that the cord isn't long enough. Unplug and machine-wash cold on a gentle cycle. Tumble dry on low. Product features: 10 heat settings

Automatic shut-off

Pottery Barn Another Beautyrest product makes this list. This Beautyrest throw is 50 by 70 inches and weighs 4.5 pounds. Available in eight colors, the blanket is made of ultrasoft, 100% polyester faux fur. The fabric is also Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex Certified, which means it has been tested for harmful substances and chemicals. There is no stated warranty. The digital controller has three heat settings and a 2-hour automatic shut-off. The power cord is 6 feet long. Unplug and machine-wash cold on a gentle cycle. Tumble dry on low. Product features: Three heat settings

2-hour automatic shut-off

Heated blanket FAQs

Can I sleep with a heated blanket? Heated blankets are great to use on the couch or when you're relaxing in bed. However, they're not recommended for all night use. Short-term use is safe as long as no wires or tears in wires are visible.

Can you use a heated blanket while pregnant? Yes, you can use a heated blanket while pregnant. Make sure that the heat setting isn't too high. Low heat settings are safest. Heated blankets are also not recommended for infants.

Can you wash a heated blanket? Yes, you can wash a heated blanket. Remove the cords, read the care instructions, wash on a gentle cycle and then dry on low tumble.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Mattress Buying Guides Type People Preference Mattress Reviews