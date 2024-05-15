Best Mattress to Buy on Amazon in 2024

Mattress shopping doesn't have to be a chore. You can skip the store and order the best mattress from Amazon, instead. There are a ton of great options available there. If, like me, you rely on the online retailer for everything from pet food to random household items, you'll be happy to know that it's not bad for mattress shopping.

If your priority is to get a simple, affordable mattress, Amazon is a good place to shop. It doesn't have all of the big mattress brands, but you can find a bunch of quality options. Some reputable brands also have Amazon-exclusive beds. We've put together this list of the best mattresses to buy on Amazon, personally tested by our sleep editors.

What’s the best mattress to buy on Amazon overall?

If you want a mattress from Amazon made by a trustworthy brand that’s both comfortable and affordable, the Nectar Premier is one of our team’s favorite picks. It has a memory foam feel and medium firmness that anyone can sleep on.

Best mattresses on Amazon in 2024

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Casper Best overall mattress on Amazon Nectar Premier Hybrid Type Memory foam mattress Firmness 5 or medium Trial 365 nights Warranty Forever warranty Price $$ Why we chose the Nectar Premier Hybrid: The best overall mattress on Amazon is the Nectar Premier. It’s a 13-inch thick mattress that’s a memory foam lover’s dream. It’s more responsive than the Nectar Original mattress, meaning it won’t be as dense and slow-moving. There’s no question it still feels like memory foam. The Nectar Premier is available in an all-foam and hybrid construction. The hybrid version will give you more support and durability in the long run, especially for heavier people. You’ll also get a bit more bounce and airflow thanks to coils, although it sacrifices some motion isolation. The Nectar Premier is around medium firmness. Any sleeping position can sleep comfortably on it. It’s an excellent choice for couples with different sleeping positions and who need a bed that accommodates both. For more on this bed, check out our Nectar Premier mattress review. Pros Great pressure relief

Has a true memory foam feel

Affordable for the quality Cons Not everyone likes memory foam

More expensive than the Nectar Original mattress Nectar Premier $1,099 at Amazon

Best hybrid mattress on Amazon Tuft and Needle Nod Hybrid Type Poly foam mattress Firmness medium or 5 Trial 100 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $ Why we chose the Tuft and Needle Hybrid: A hybrid bed contains foam and steel coils. This typically makes them more durable and more expensive, but not in this case. I think the Tuft and Needle Nod Hybrid is the best mattress to buy on Amazon that has a coil and foam construction. Tuft and Needle is up there in popularity with Nectar, and the Nod is its Amazon-exclusive bed. The hybrid model is 10 inches thick and has a three-layer construction fit with 6-inch coils and two layers of foam. It’s a safe pick because it’s generally comfortable for any sleeping position or body type and is cheaper than most competitors. A Tuft and Needle Nod Hybrid mattress in a queen size will usually run you around $999, but can sometimes be found on sale for less. For more on this bed, check out our Tuft and Needle Nod mattress review. Pros Suitable for all sleeping positions

It’s a cheap mattress option that supports all body types Cons Might feel too soft for a heavy back or stomach sleeper Tuft and Needle Nod 15% off mattress $499 at Amazon

Best memory foam mattress on Amazon Lucid 10-inch memory foam mattress Type Memory foam mattress Firmness Medium-soft or 3 Trial 30 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $ Why we chose the Lucid Memory Foam mattress: The Lucid 10-inch memory foam mattress on Amazon checks boxes for people who like the dense, hugging feel of memory foam and want to pay a minimum price. It’s one of the cheaper picks on our list next to the AmazonBasics mattress. The primary comfort layer in this all-foam mattress is gel memory foam, which helps regulate temperature better than traditional memory foam. It also has a slow-responding feel that takes a few moments to respond to pressure and bounce back to normal. You get the slow, sinking feeling of memory foam with the Lucid mattress. Memory foam lovers of all sleeping positions can enjoy the Lucid 10-inch Memory Foam bed because it’s available in all firmness levels. For more on this bed, read our Lucid mattress review. Pros Multiple firmness levels to choose from

Accommodating for all sleeping positions Cons Not ideal for people over 230 pounds in the long term Lucid 10-inch Gel Memory Foam $340 at Amazon

Best latex mattress on Amazon Awara Premier Type Latex hybrid mattress Firmness Medium-firm or 7 Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price scale $$ Why we chose the Awara Premier: Latex mattresses are a hot commodity on Amazon, as a few of our picks are sold out or nearly so. The Awara Premier is the premium version of one of our personal favorites, the Awara 10-inch Hybrid. This one is 12 inches thick with 8-inch pocketed coils, four inches of latex foam and a natural wool and organic Euro-top. It looks and feels like a fancy mattress but has good value. Mattresses made with natural latex are hypoallergenic, antimicrobial and eco-friendly. Considering this and its strong hybrid construction, it could sell for over $1,650. A queen size goes for $1,401 on Amazon. Pros Its medium-firm feel makes it ideal for back, stomach and combo sleepers

Good for all body types

Made with sustainably sourced and green materials Cons A little too firm for strict side sleepers

It’s the most expensive bed on our list Awara Premier $1,387 at Amazon

Most affordable mattress on Amazon Amazon Basics mattress Type Memory foam mattress Firmness 2 firmness levels | Medium-firm or 6-7 and Plush or 4-5 Trial 30 days Warranty 1-year Price Scale $ Why we chose the Amazon Basics mattress: Amazon couldn’t sell other brands' mattresses without jumping in for a piece of the pie. The result is the most affordable mattress on Amazon with the queen-size 8-inch bed retailing for only $285. It has a pressure-relieving memory foam top layer and is available in multiple firmness options. Although the mattress is topped with memory foam, you'll get more of a neutral foam feel when you lie on it. You're not going to sink very far into the memory foam like Nectar. You can also choose among multiple height options, but the 10-inch mattress offers a good balance between value and construction. The thicker the Amazon Basics bed, the more you’re going to pay. If you have a low budget and just want a good bed, we think this will be one of your best bets. Pros Multiple heights to choose from

Two firmness-level options are available Cons Heavier sleepers may want to consider a more supportive hybrid mattress

Shorter trial and warranty period than the other picks Amazon Basics Memory Foam Mattress $191 at Amazon

How we test mattresses

Firmness: Our team takes turns trying out the mattress and laying on top to determine if it’s soft, firm or somewhere in between. Firmness level is an important factor in choosing the best mattress for you.

Feel: We get hands-on with our mattresses; we squish, squeeze and lay on the beds to get a feel for the materials inside. Memory foam makes a mattress slow-responding and pressure relieving, while coils or latex foam are bouncy.

Durability: We typically analyze construction to get a sense of how durable a mattress is, since most of our beds don’t go through the type of wear and tear in our testing period that occurs over the eight-plus years you’ll be sleeping on it. Hybrid mattresses made with coils are more durable and long-lasting than foam beds.

Body type: Heavier individuals should opt for a hybrid mattress because these types of beds offer more support and durability, especially in the long run.

Sleeping position: We get real physical and flip around the mattresses, testing each sleeping position: side, back, stomach and combination.

Motion isolation: If you sleep with a partner you’ll want to consider this feature. We test motion isolation by placing a cup of water at the end of a bed and bouncing it around to test how well it absorbs motion.

Edge support: We analyze a mattress's materials and physically lay on each edge of the mattress to get a feel for how well it'll keep us feeling sturdy.

What to look for in an Amazon mattress

Firmness

This is something you should consider when looking for any mattress. Side sleepers usually prefer a softer mattress that provides give and comfort underneath the hips and shoulders. Back and stomach sleepers will like a firmer mattress that provides back support.

Body type

Our best mattresses on Amazon include a few hybrid picks, which are great for heavier sleepers or anyone looking for additional back support.

Trial

When it comes to buying a bed online, you should consider the length of time you get to test your mattress "risk-free." It takes around 30 days for your body to become acclimated to a mattress, so some people need a longer trial period.

Warranty

A bed’s warranty partly speaks to its durability and how long a brand is willing to back its product. In our experience, the most quality, long-lasting mattresses come with longer warranty periods.